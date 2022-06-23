Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 216 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Taiwan Semiconductor TSM .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO .

. Fortinet FTNT was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 79.51% to reach its new 52-week low.

was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 79.51% to reach its new 52-week low. Allspring Income EAD 's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:

Taiwan Semiconductor TSM shares set a new yearly low of $82.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $300.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session. Booking Holdings BKNG stock set a new 52-week low of $1,795.01 on Thursday, moving down 2.01%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $58.99 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.78% for the day. General Electric GE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $63.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $95.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.24%. Canadian Imperial Bank CM stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.64. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $29.56. The stock was down 3.99% on the session. Southern Copper SCCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.06%.

stock hit $134.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.88%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT shares made a new 52-week low of $108.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $32.55. Shares traded down 0.48%. CRH CRH shares set a new 52-week low of $33.78. The stock traded down 0.19%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.91. The stock traded down 4.42%. CNH Industrial CNHI stock hit a yearly low of $11.70. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.96 and moving down 11.45%. Koninklijke Philips PHG shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.20.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was down 4.5% on the session. Ingersoll Rand IR stock drifted down 1.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $40.90.

shares fell to $70.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%. Expedia Group EXPE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $92.86. Shares traded down 2.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.62. Shares traded down 4.39%. POSCO Holdings PKX shares set a new 52-week low of $44.56. The stock traded down 2.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.41. The stock traded down 1.46%. Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.44.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $88.85 and moving down 0.93%. WPP WPP shares set a new yearly low of $48.02 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $51.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session. News NWSA shares set a new 52-week low of $14.95. The stock traded up 0.63%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.71. The stock traded down 2.18%. Robert Half International RHI shares set a new 52-week low of $73.39. The stock traded down 6.53%.

stock hit a yearly low of $29.27. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Choice Hotels Intl CHH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $109.50. Shares traded down 0.91%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $62.89. Shares traded down 1.36%. II-VI IIVI stock hit $50.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.3%.

stock hit a yearly low of $48.30. The stock was down 1.49% for the day. Oshkosh OSK stock set a new 52-week low of $79.64 on Thursday, moving down 2.2%.

shares were down 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $43.17. Acuity Brands AYI shares set a new 52-week low of $144.40. The stock traded down 6.33%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $34.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.61% for the day. LG Display Co LPL shares hit a yearly low of $5.75. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $52.15 on Thursday, moving down 1.3%. H.B. Fuller FUL stock set a new 52-week low of $58.30 on Thursday, moving down 4.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.06%. SL Green Realty SLG stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.66. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $59.04. The stock was down 1.7% for the day. Insight Enterprises NSIT stock hit a yearly low of $84.61. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.09. The stock was down 1.78% on the session. Atlas ATCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.54. Shares traded down 0.98%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.89. Shares traded up 2.2%. MaxLinear MXL stock hit $32.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $45.77 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day. TripAdvisor TRIP stock hit $18.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.16%.

shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.62. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.16 and moving up 1.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.45. Shares traded down 3.01%. Altra Industrial Motion AIMC shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.09 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $41.04. The stock traded down 0.79%. Alvotech ALVO shares moved down 4.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85, drifting down 4.17%.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. Kennametal KMT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.10. Shares traded down 3.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.16 on Thursday, moving down 3.96%. Madison Square Garden MSGE shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.35 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.22. Shares traded down 2.81%. Diamondrock Hospitality DRH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.69 and moving down 3.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.54. Shares traded down 2.0%. Equinox Gold EQX stock drifted down 2.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.14.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.39. Shares traded up 6.43%. Triumph Bancorp TBK shares hit a yearly low of $60.51. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.85 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.56%. NMI Holdings NMIH shares made a new 52-week low of $15.33 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.

shares fell to $7.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.32%. YPF YPF shares made a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.47% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.84. The stock traded down 3.44%. B. Riley Financial RILY stock drifted up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.91.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. Jack In The Box JACK shares moved down 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.03, drifting down 0.86%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.83 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.5%. Kaiser Aluminum KALU shares were down 3.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $71.58.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.22. The stock was down 3.38% on the session. Brinker International EAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.30. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.

stock hit $32.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.43%. Oceaneering International OII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.49%.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. Core Laboratories CLB shares moved down 2.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.12, drifting down 2.82%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day. Dole DOLE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.66 and moving down 0.91%.

shares were down 4.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.08. Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was down 7.57% for the day.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.73 and moving down 5.78%. Service Properties Trust SVC shares moved down 2.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.68, drifting down 2.86%.

shares moved down 6.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.05, drifting down 6.96%. Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl SWM stock drifted down 0.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.45.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.70. The stock was down 2.33% for the day. Interface TILE shares hit a yearly low of $12.01. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.0%. Century Aluminum CENX shares hit a yearly low of $7.44. The stock was down 11.89% on the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.69. Shares traded down 1.67%. Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock hit a yearly low of $4.67. The stock was up 2.94% for the day.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%. Excelerate Energy EE shares fell to $21.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.21%.

shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.27. Banco Latinoamericano BLX stock drifted down 2.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.71.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Thursday, moving down 2.42%. RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK stock set a new 52-week low of $47.24 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.40. The stock traded down 2.24%. Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock hit $18.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Thursday, moving down 1.61%. Luxfer Holdings LXFR stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.41. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20. The stock traded up 2.48%. Allspring Income EAD stock hit $6.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.40. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Vishay Precision Group VPG shares made a new 52-week low of $27.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.03 this morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session. Dave DAVE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.12 and moving down 4.62%. Calamos L/S Equity CPZ stock hit a yearly low of $15.84. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.

stock hit $8.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.15%. Mind Medicine MNMD stock hit $0.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.33%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.65% for the day. Innovid CTV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.83 and moving down 2.3%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%. Western Asset Inflation WIA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.79 and moving up 0.71%.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.75. The stock was down 5.2% on the session. NextNav NN shares hit a yearly low of $2.11. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.92%. Atlas Technical ATCX stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.44. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.

shares fell to $3.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.84%. Latch LTCH shares set a new yearly low of $1.23 this morning. The stock was up 3.57% on the session.

shares moved down 6.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.93, drifting down 6.44%. Agrico Acquisition RICO shares set a new 52-week low of $9.06. The stock traded down 1.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $11.01. Shares traded up 0.27%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN stock hit $3.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%. Finance of America FOA shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was up 2.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session. GAMCO Natural Resources GNT shares moved down 1.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79, drifting down 1.24%.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 1.65% for the day. Tortoise Power & Energy TPZ shares moved down 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.30, drifting down 0.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Thursday, moving down 10.63%. Fury Gold Mines FURY shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.53.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $43.97. Shares traded down 4.02%. Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH shares hit a yearly low of $5.24. The stock was down 9.34% on the session.

stock hit $3.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.34%. Orbital Energy Group OEG shares were down 2.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71.

stock drifted down 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52. Culp CULP shares fell to $4.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.61%.

stock drifted up 1.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66. Codex DNA DNAY shares fell to $1.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.04%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%. Vicinity Motor VEV shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.35.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 3.88% for the day. BIT Mining BTCM stock drifted down 39.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.92%. Key Tronic KTCC stock set a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares were up 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.55. Charles & Colvard CTHR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day. WaveDancer WAVD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded up 11.9%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.02. The stock was up 6.13% on the session. Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.16 and moving up 2.73%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.26% for the day. Fresh Vine Wine VINE shares fell to $1.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.57%.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 25.23% on the session. Cohen & Co COHN shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.10 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.28%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 2.85% on the session. Acer Therapeutics ACER stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.23 and moving down 2.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock traded down 4.2%. Elys Game Technology ELYS shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%. Rail Vision RVSN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.04%.

shares moved up 2.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting up 2.02%. Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock drifted up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40.

shares moved down 5.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45, drifting down 5.64%. Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was up 5.68% on the session.

