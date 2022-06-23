Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 216 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO.
- Fortinet FTNT was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 79.51% to reach its new 52-week low.
- Allspring Income EAD's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:
- Taiwan Semiconductor TSM shares set a new yearly low of $82.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
- Deere DE shares set a new yearly low of $300.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.
- Booking Holdings BKNG stock set a new 52-week low of $1,795.01 on Thursday, moving down 2.01%.
- Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares made a new 52-week low of $58.99 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.
- General Electric GE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $63.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.84%.
- Bank of Montreal BMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $95.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.24%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank CM stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.64. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
- Freeport-McMoRan FCX shares hit a yearly low of $29.56. The stock was down 3.99% on the session.
- Southern Copper SCCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.06%.
- Workday WDAY stock hit $134.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.88%.
- Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT shares made a new 52-week low of $108.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
- STMicroelectronics STM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $32.55. Shares traded down 0.48%.
- CRH CRH shares set a new 52-week low of $33.78. The stock traded down 0.19%.
- Ecopetrol EC shares set a new 52-week low of $10.91. The stock traded down 4.42%.
- CNH Industrial CNHI stock hit a yearly low of $11.70. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
- Deutsche Bank DB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.96 and moving down 11.45%.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.20.
- United Microelectronics UMC stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
- Ingersoll Rand IR stock drifted down 1.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $40.90.
- Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares fell to $70.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%.
- Expedia Group EXPE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $92.86. Shares traded down 2.34%.
- Credit Suisse Group CS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.62. Shares traded down 4.39%.
- POSCO Holdings PKX shares set a new 52-week low of $44.56. The stock traded down 2.4%.
- MGM Resorts Intl MGM shares set a new 52-week low of $26.41. The stock traded down 1.46%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.44.
- Crown Holdings CCK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $88.85 and moving down 0.93%.
- WPP WPP shares set a new yearly low of $48.02 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
- InterContinental Hotels IHG shares set a new yearly low of $51.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.
- News NWSA shares set a new 52-week low of $14.95. The stock traded up 0.63%.
- Cleveland-Cliffs CLF shares set a new 52-week low of $15.71. The stock traded down 2.18%.
- Robert Half International RHI shares set a new 52-week low of $73.39. The stock traded down 6.53%.
- Bath & Body Works BBWI stock hit a yearly low of $29.27. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
- Choice Hotels Intl CHH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $109.50. Shares traded down 0.91%.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $62.89. Shares traded down 1.36%.
- II-VI IIVI stock hit $50.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.3%.
- Boyd Gaming BYD stock hit a yearly low of $48.30. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
- Oshkosh OSK stock set a new 52-week low of $79.64 on Thursday, moving down 2.2%.
- GXO Logistics GXO shares were down 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $43.17.
- Acuity Brands AYI shares set a new 52-week low of $144.40. The stock traded down 6.33%.
- Hilton Grand Vacations HGV shares made a new 52-week low of $34.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
- LG Display Co LPL shares hit a yearly low of $5.75. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
- Timken TKR stock set a new 52-week low of $52.15 on Thursday, moving down 1.3%.
- H.B. Fuller FUL stock set a new 52-week low of $58.30 on Thursday, moving down 4.26%.
- Park Hotels & Resorts PK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.06%.
- SL Green Realty SLG stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.66. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.
- Denbury DEN stock hit a yearly low of $59.04. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.
- Insight Enterprises NSIT stock hit a yearly low of $84.61. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
- Associated Banc ASB stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.09. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.
- Atlas ATCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.54. Shares traded down 0.98%.
- Bausch Health Companies BHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.89. Shares traded up 2.2%.
- MaxLinear MXL stock hit $32.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%.
- John Wiley & Sons WLY shares made a new 52-week low of $45.77 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
- TripAdvisor TRIP stock hit $18.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.16%.
- United Breweries Co CCU shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.62.
- Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.16 and moving up 1.3%.
- Pebblebrook Hotel PEB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.45. Shares traded down 3.01%.
- Altra Industrial Motion AIMC shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.09 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.06%.
- Bread Financial Holdings BFH shares set a new 52-week low of $41.04. The stock traded down 0.79%.
- Alvotech ALVO shares moved down 4.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85, drifting down 4.17%.
- First Advantage FA shares set a new yearly low of $12.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
- Kennametal KMT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.10. Shares traded down 3.05%.
- Constellium CSTM stock set a new 52-week low of $12.16 on Thursday, moving down 3.96%.
- Madison Square Garden MSGE shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.35 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.76%.
- RLJ Lodging RLJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.22. Shares traded down 2.81%.
- Diamondrock Hospitality DRH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.69 and moving down 3.35%.
- Gray Television GTN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.54. Shares traded down 2.0%.
- Equinox Gold EQX stock drifted down 2.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.14.
- Warby Parker WRBY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.39. Shares traded up 6.43%.
- Triumph Bancorp TBK shares hit a yearly low of $60.51. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
- ODP ODP shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.85 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.56%.
- NMI Holdings NMIH shares made a new 52-week low of $15.33 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Eldorado Gold EGO shares fell to $7.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.32%.
- YPF YPF shares made a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.47% for the day.
- World Fuel Servs INT shares set a new 52-week low of $19.84. The stock traded down 3.44%.
- B. Riley Financial RILY stock drifted up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.91.
- Micro Focus Intl MFGP shares set a new yearly low of $3.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
- Jack In The Box JACK shares moved down 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.03, drifting down 0.86%.
- iHeartMedia IHRT shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.83 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.5%.
- Kaiser Aluminum KALU shares were down 3.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $71.58.
- Hudbay Minerals HBM stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.22. The stock was down 3.38% on the session.
- Brinker International EAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.30. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN stock hit $32.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.43%.
- Oceaneering International OII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.49%.
- Iamgold IAG shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- Core Laboratories CLB shares moved down 2.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.12, drifting down 2.82%.
- Lion Electric LEV shares made a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
- Dole DOLE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.66 and moving down 0.91%.
- Nexa Res NEXA shares were down 4.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.08.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was down 7.57% for the day.
- Ero Copper ERO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.73 and moving down 5.78%.
- Service Properties Trust SVC shares moved down 2.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.68, drifting down 2.86%.
- NOVONIX NVX shares moved down 6.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.05, drifting down 6.96%.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl SWM stock drifted down 0.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.45.
- Summit Hotel Properties INN stock hit a yearly low of $6.70. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.
- Interface TILE shares hit a yearly low of $12.01. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.0%.
- Century Aluminum CENX shares hit a yearly low of $7.44. The stock was down 11.89% on the session.
- Keros Therapeutics KROS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.69. Shares traded down 1.67%.
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock hit a yearly low of $4.67. The stock was up 2.94% for the day.
- Canoo GOEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
- Excelerate Energy EE shares fell to $21.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.21%.
- Zumiez ZUMZ shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.27.
- Banco Latinoamericano BLX stock drifted down 2.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.71.
- Torrid Holdings CURV stock set a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Thursday, moving down 2.42%.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK stock set a new 52-week low of $47.24 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%.
- ZimVie ZIMV shares set a new 52-week low of $17.40. The stock traded down 2.24%.
- Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock hit $18.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.76%.
- Skeena Resources SKE stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Thursday, moving down 1.61%.
- Luxfer Holdings LXFR stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.41. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
- Doma Holdings DOMA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20. The stock traded up 2.48%.
- Allspring Income EAD stock hit $6.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- AEye LIDR stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.40. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Vishay Precision Group VPG shares made a new 52-week low of $27.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares set a new yearly low of $3.03 this morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.
- Dave DAVE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.
- Taseko Mines TGB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.12 and moving down 4.62%.
- Calamos L/S Equity CPZ stock hit a yearly low of $15.84. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
- Oportun Financial OPRT stock hit $8.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.15%.
- Mind Medicine MNMD stock hit $0.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.33%.
- Sonder Holdings SOND shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.65% for the day.
- Innovid CTV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.83 and moving down 2.3%.
- Cohen & Steers Select PSF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
- Western Asset Inflation WIA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.79 and moving up 0.71%.
- Vaxxinity VAXX shares hit a yearly low of $1.75. The stock was down 5.2% on the session.
- NextNav NN shares hit a yearly low of $2.11. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- SuRo Capital SSSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.92%.
- Atlas Technical ATCX stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.44. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
- Tile Shop Holdings TTSH shares fell to $3.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.84%.
- Latch LTCH shares set a new yearly low of $1.23 this morning. The stock was up 3.57% on the session.
- Iris Energy IREN shares moved down 6.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.93, drifting down 6.44%.
- Agrico Acquisition RICO shares set a new 52-week low of $9.06. The stock traded down 1.84%.
- FinWise FINW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $11.01. Shares traded up 0.27%.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN stock hit $3.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.0%.
- Northern Lights NLIT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%.
- Finance of America FOA shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was up 2.59% on the session.
- Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB shares set a new yearly low of $9.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
- GAMCO Natural Resources GNT shares moved down 1.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79, drifting down 1.24%.
- Broadway Financial BYFC stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.
- Tortoise Power & Energy TPZ shares moved down 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.30, drifting down 0.64%.
- National CineMedia NCMI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Thursday, moving down 10.63%.
- Fury Gold Mines FURY shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.53.
- Village Bank & Trust Finl VBFC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $43.97. Shares traded down 4.02%.
- Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH shares hit a yearly low of $5.24. The stock was down 9.34% on the session.
- Longboard Pharmaceuticals LBPH stock hit $3.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.34%.
- Orbital Energy Group OEG shares were down 2.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71.
- Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock drifted down 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52.
- Culp CULP shares fell to $4.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.61%.
- Equillium EQ stock drifted up 1.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66.
- Codex DNA DNAY shares fell to $1.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.04%.
- Power REIT PW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
- Vicinity Motor VEV shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.35.
- Ipsidy AUID stock hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.
- BIT Mining BTCM stock drifted down 39.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62.
- Zedge ZDGE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.92%.
- Key Tronic KTCC stock set a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
- First Trust/aberdeen FEO shares were up 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.55.
- Charles & Colvard CTHR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
- Biote BTMD shares made a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
- WaveDancer WAVD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded up 11.9%.
- Forward Pharma FWP stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.02. The stock was up 6.13% on the session.
- Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.16 and moving up 2.73%.
- Greenbrook TMS GBNH shares made a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.26% for the day.
- Fresh Vine Wine VINE shares fell to $1.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.57%.
- Applied Therapeutics APLT shares hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 25.23% on the session.
- Cohen & Co COHN shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.10 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.28%.
- Assure Hldgs IONM stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.
- Acer Therapeutics ACER stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.23 and moving down 2.29%.
- VerifyMe VRME shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock traded down 4.2%.
- Elys Game Technology ELYS shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
- Biocept BIOC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
- Rail Vision RVSN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.04%.
- Locafy LCFY shares moved up 2.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting up 2.02%.
- Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock drifted up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40.
- AppTech Payments APCX shares moved down 5.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45, drifting down 5.64%.
- Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was up 5.68% on the session.
