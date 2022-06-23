ñol

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 12:32 PM | 21 min read

 

On Thursday, 216 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Taiwan Semiconductor TSM.
  • The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO.
  • Fortinet FTNT was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 79.51% to reach its new 52-week low.
  • Allspring Income EAD's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:

  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM shares set a new yearly low of $82.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.14% on the session.
  • Deere DE shares set a new yearly low of $300.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.
  • Booking Holdings BKNG stock set a new 52-week low of $1,795.01 on Thursday, moving down 2.01%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia BNS shares made a new 52-week low of $58.99 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.78% for the day.
  • General Electric GE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $63.82 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.84%.
  • Bank of Montreal BMO shares reached a new 52-week low of $95.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.24%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank CM stock hit a new 52-week low of $48.64. The stock was down 1.63% on the session.
  • Freeport-McMoRan FCX shares hit a yearly low of $29.56. The stock was down 3.99% on the session.
  • Southern Copper SCCO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $50.93 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.06%.
  • Workday WDAY stock hit $134.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.88%.
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings HLT shares made a new 52-week low of $108.71 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.81% for the day.
  • STMicroelectronics STM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $32.55. Shares traded down 0.48%.
  • CRH CRH shares set a new 52-week low of $33.78. The stock traded down 0.19%.
  • Ecopetrol EC shares set a new 52-week low of $10.91. The stock traded down 4.42%.
  • CNH Industrial CNHI stock hit a yearly low of $11.70. The stock was down 5.34% for the day.
  • Deutsche Bank DB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.96 and moving down 11.45%.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG shares were down 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.20.
  • United Microelectronics UMC stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was down 4.5% on the session.
  • Ingersoll Rand IR stock drifted down 1.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $40.90.
  • Seagate Tech Hldgs STX shares fell to $70.06 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.53%.
  • Expedia Group EXPE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $92.86. Shares traded down 2.34%.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.62. Shares traded down 4.39%.
  • POSCO Holdings PKX shares set a new 52-week low of $44.56. The stock traded down 2.4%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl MGM shares set a new 52-week low of $26.41. The stock traded down 1.46%.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.44.
  • Crown Holdings CCK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $88.85 and moving down 0.93%.
  • WPP WPP shares set a new yearly low of $48.02 this morning. The stock was down 3.36% on the session.
  • InterContinental Hotels IHG shares set a new yearly low of $51.81 this morning. The stock was down 0.05% on the session.
  • News NWSA shares set a new 52-week low of $14.95. The stock traded up 0.63%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs CLF shares set a new 52-week low of $15.71. The stock traded down 2.18%.
  • Robert Half International RHI shares set a new 52-week low of $73.39. The stock traded down 6.53%.
  • Bath & Body Works BBWI stock hit a yearly low of $29.27. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Choice Hotels Intl CHH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $109.50. Shares traded down 0.91%.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $62.89. Shares traded down 1.36%.
  • II-VI IIVI stock hit $50.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.3%.
  • Boyd Gaming BYD stock hit a yearly low of $48.30. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
  • Oshkosh OSK stock set a new 52-week low of $79.64 on Thursday, moving down 2.2%.
  • GXO Logistics GXO shares were down 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $43.17.
  • Acuity Brands AYI shares set a new 52-week low of $144.40. The stock traded down 6.33%.
  • Hilton Grand Vacations HGV shares made a new 52-week low of $34.31 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.61% for the day.
  • LG Display Co LPL shares hit a yearly low of $5.75. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
  • Timken TKR stock set a new 52-week low of $52.15 on Thursday, moving down 1.3%.
  • H.B. Fuller FUL stock set a new 52-week low of $58.30 on Thursday, moving down 4.26%.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts PK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.06%.
  • SL Green Realty SLG stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.66. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.
  • Denbury DEN stock hit a yearly low of $59.04. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.
  • Insight Enterprises NSIT stock hit a yearly low of $84.61. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Associated Banc ASB stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.09. The stock was down 1.78% on the session.
  • Atlas ATCO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.54. Shares traded down 0.98%.
  • Bausch Health Companies BHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.89. Shares traded up 2.2%.
  • MaxLinear MXL stock hit $32.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.86%.
  • John Wiley & Sons WLY shares made a new 52-week low of $45.77 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • TripAdvisor TRIP stock hit $18.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.16%.
  • United Breweries Co CCU shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.62.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.16 and moving up 1.3%.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel PEB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.45. Shares traded down 3.01%.
  • Altra Industrial Motion AIMC shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.09 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.06%.
  • Bread Financial Holdings BFH shares set a new 52-week low of $41.04. The stock traded down 0.79%.
  • Alvotech ALVO shares moved down 4.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85, drifting down 4.17%.
  • First Advantage FA shares set a new yearly low of $12.32 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.
  • Kennametal KMT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $22.10. Shares traded down 3.05%.
  • Constellium CSTM stock set a new 52-week low of $12.16 on Thursday, moving down 3.96%.
  • Madison Square Garden MSGE shares reached a new 52-week low of $50.35 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.76%.
  • RLJ Lodging RLJ stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.22. Shares traded down 2.81%.
  • Diamondrock Hospitality DRH stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $7.69 and moving down 3.35%.
  • Gray Television GTN stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.54. Shares traded down 2.0%.
  • Equinox Gold EQX stock drifted down 2.07% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.14.
  • Warby Parker WRBY stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $12.39. Shares traded up 6.43%.
  • Triumph Bancorp TBK shares hit a yearly low of $60.51. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • ODP ODP shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.85 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.56%.
  • NMI Holdings NMIH shares made a new 52-week low of $15.33 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Eldorado Gold EGO shares fell to $7.03 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.32%.
  • YPF YPF shares made a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.47% for the day.
  • World Fuel Servs INT shares set a new 52-week low of $19.84. The stock traded down 3.44%.
  • B. Riley Financial RILY stock drifted up 0.74% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.91.
  • Micro Focus Intl MFGP shares set a new yearly low of $3.47 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • Jack In The Box JACK shares moved down 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.03, drifting down 0.86%.
  • iHeartMedia IHRT shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.83 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.5%.
  • Kaiser Aluminum KALU shares were down 3.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $71.58.
  • Hudbay Minerals HBM stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.22. The stock was down 3.38% on the session.
  • Brinker International EAT stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.30. The stock was down 2.87% on the session.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus SCHN stock hit $32.89 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.43%.
  • Oceaneering International OII stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.49%.
  • Iamgold IAG shares set a new yearly low of $1.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
  • Core Laboratories CLB shares moved down 2.82% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.12, drifting down 2.82%.
  • Lion Electric LEV shares made a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Dole DOLE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.66 and moving down 0.91%.
  • Nexa Res NEXA shares were down 4.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.08.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock hit a yearly low of $3.66. The stock was down 7.57% for the day.
  • Ero Copper ERO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $8.73 and moving down 5.78%.
  • Service Properties Trust SVC shares moved down 2.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.68, drifting down 2.86%.
  • NOVONIX NVX shares moved down 6.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.05, drifting down 6.96%.
  • Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl SWM stock drifted down 0.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.45.
  • Summit Hotel Properties INN stock hit a yearly low of $6.70. The stock was down 2.33% for the day.
  • Interface TILE shares hit a yearly low of $12.01. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.0%.
  • Century Aluminum CENX shares hit a yearly low of $7.44. The stock was down 11.89% on the session.
  • Keros Therapeutics KROS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $25.69. Shares traded down 1.67%.
  • Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock hit a yearly low of $4.67. The stock was up 2.94% for the day.
  • Canoo GOEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
  • Excelerate Energy EE shares fell to $21.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.21%.
  • Zumiez ZUMZ shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $26.27.
  • Banco Latinoamericano BLX stock drifted down 2.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.71.
  • Torrid Holdings CURV stock set a new 52-week low of $4.41 on Thursday, moving down 2.42%.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings RICK stock set a new 52-week low of $47.24 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%.
  • ZimVie ZIMV shares set a new 52-week low of $17.40. The stock traded down 2.24%.
  • Newtek Bus Servs NEWT stock hit $18.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.76%.
  • Skeena Resources SKE stock set a new 52-week low of $6.07 on Thursday, moving down 1.61%.
  • Luxfer Holdings LXFR stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.41. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • Doma Holdings DOMA shares set a new 52-week low of $1.20. The stock traded up 2.48%.
  • Allspring Income EAD stock hit $6.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • AEye LIDR stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.40. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Vishay Precision Group VPG shares made a new 52-week low of $27.75 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • GreenLight Biosciences GRNA shares set a new yearly low of $3.03 this morning. The stock was down 4.02% on the session.
  • Dave DAVE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.08%.
  • Taseko Mines TGB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.12 and moving down 4.62%.
  • Calamos L/S Equity CPZ stock hit a yearly low of $15.84. The stock was down 0.51% for the day.
  • Oportun Financial OPRT stock hit $8.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.15%.
  • Mind Medicine MNMD stock hit $0.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.33%.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND shares made a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.65% for the day.
  • Innovid CTV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.83 and moving down 2.3%.
  • Cohen & Steers Select PSF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
  • Western Asset Inflation WIA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.79 and moving up 0.71%.
  • Vaxxinity VAXX shares hit a yearly low of $1.75. The stock was down 5.2% on the session.
  • NextNav NN shares hit a yearly low of $2.11. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.92%.
  • Atlas Technical ATCX stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.44. The stock was up 1.26% on the session.
  • Tile Shop Holdings TTSH shares fell to $3.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.84%.
  • Latch LTCH shares set a new yearly low of $1.23 this morning. The stock was up 3.57% on the session.
  • Iris Energy IREN shares moved down 6.44% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.93, drifting down 6.44%.
  • Agrico Acquisition RICO shares set a new 52-week low of $9.06. The stock traded down 1.84%.
  • FinWise FINW stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $11.01. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN stock hit $3.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.0%.
  • Northern Lights NLIT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $8.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%.
  • Finance of America FOA shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was up 2.59% on the session.
  • Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB shares set a new yearly low of $9.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
  • GAMCO Natural Resources GNT shares moved down 1.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.79, drifting down 1.24%.
  • Broadway Financial BYFC stock hit a yearly low of $1.15. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.
  • Tortoise Power & Energy TPZ shares moved down 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.30, drifting down 0.64%.
  • National CineMedia NCMI stock set a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Thursday, moving down 10.63%.
  • Fury Gold Mines FURY shares were down 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.53.
  • Village Bank & Trust Finl VBFC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $43.97. Shares traded down 4.02%.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH shares hit a yearly low of $5.24. The stock was down 9.34% on the session.
  • Longboard Pharmaceuticals LBPH stock hit $3.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.34%.
  • Orbital Energy Group OEG shares were down 2.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.71.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV stock drifted down 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52.
  • Culp CULP shares fell to $4.91 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.61%.
  • Equillium EQ stock drifted up 1.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.66.
  • Codex DNA DNAY shares fell to $1.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.04%.
  • Power REIT PW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.22 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
  • Vicinity Motor VEV shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.35.
  • Ipsidy AUID stock hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was down 3.88% for the day.
  • BIT Mining BTCM stock drifted down 39.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.62.
  • Zedge ZDGE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.13 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.92%.
  • Key Tronic KTCC stock set a new 52-week low of $4.35 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • First Trust/aberdeen FEO shares were up 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.55.
  • Charles & Colvard CTHR stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.24. The stock was down 0.8% on the session.
  • Biote BTMD shares made a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.
  • WaveDancer WAVD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.47. The stock traded up 11.9%.
  • Forward Pharma FWP stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.02. The stock was up 6.13% on the session.
  • Blue Water Vaccines BWV stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.16 and moving up 2.73%.
  • Greenbrook TMS GBNH shares made a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.26% for the day.
  • Fresh Vine Wine VINE shares fell to $1.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.57%.
  • Applied Therapeutics APLT shares hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 25.23% on the session.
  • Cohen & Co COHN shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.10 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.28%.
  • Assure Hldgs IONM stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.40. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.
  • Acer Therapeutics ACER stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.23 and moving down 2.29%.
  • VerifyMe VRME shares set a new 52-week low of $2.15. The stock traded down 4.2%.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS shares set a new yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.
  • Biocept BIOC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
  • Rail Vision RVSN shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.04%.
  • Locafy LCFY shares moved up 2.02% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.48, drifting up 2.02%.
  • Grom Social Enterprises GROM stock drifted up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.40.
  • AppTech Payments APCX shares moved down 5.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45, drifting down 5.64%.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. The stock was up 5.68% on the session.

