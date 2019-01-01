ñol

Alvotech
(NASDAQ:ALVO)
$8.50
At close: Aug 23
$10.51
2.01[23.65%]
PreMarket: 9:29AM EDT
Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO), Quotes and News Summary

Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO)

Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Alvotech is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and manufacturing high-quality biosimilar medicines for patients globally. The company's purpose is to improve the health and quality of life of patients around the world by improving access to proven treatments for various diseases.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-21
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-31
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alvotech Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Alvotech (ALVO) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Alvotech's (ALVO) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Alvotech (ALVO) stock?
A

The latest price target for Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) was reported by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ALVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.18% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Alvotech (ALVO)?
A

The stock price for Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) is $8.5 last updated August 23, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Alvotech (ALVO) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alvotech.

Q
When is Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) reporting earnings?
A

Alvotech’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 21, 2022.

Q
Is Alvotech (ALVO) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Alvotech.

Q
What sector and industry does Alvotech (ALVO) operate in?
A

Alvotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.