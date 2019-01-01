QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.5 - 10.85
Vol / Avg.
9.2K/4.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.54 - 11.52
Mkt Cap
120.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.85
P/E
10.24
EPS
0.28
Shares
11.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 5:12PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2021, 5:14PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc is engaged in providing various banking services. The company provides services which include checking, mobile banking, business debit card, and commercial lending and among others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.270
REV12.130M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rhinebeck Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBKB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rhinebeck Bancorp's (RBKB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rhinebeck Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB)?

A

The stock price for Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ: RBKB) is $10.7 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Q

When is Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) reporting earnings?

A

Rhinebeck Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rhinebeck Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) operate in?

A

Rhinebeck Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.