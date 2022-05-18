Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 216 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

Walmart WMT was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Acorda Therapeutics ACOR .

. Target TGT 's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 24.77% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 24.77% to reach a new 52-week low. Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.05% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

On Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Walmart WMT shares set a new yearly low of $123.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $123.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.82% on the session. Target TGT stock drifted down 24.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $159.00.

stock drifted down 24.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $159.00. Workday WDAY stock drifted down 3.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $166.50.

stock drifted down 3.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $166.50. VMware VMW shares fell to $96.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.66%.

shares fell to $96.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.66%. AMETEK AME stock set a new 52-week low of $117.55 on Wednesday, moving down 2.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $117.55 on Wednesday, moving down 2.63%. Rockwell Automation ROK stock drifted down 3.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $196.21.

stock drifted down 3.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $196.21. Best Buy Co BBY shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.83 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.83 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.51%. TransUnion TRU stock drifted down 3.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $79.95.

stock drifted down 3.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $79.95. MGM Resorts Intl MGM stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.21. The stock was down 5.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.21. The stock was down 5.97% on the session. Williams-Sonoma WSM stock hit a new 52-week low of $109.02. The stock was down 14.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $109.02. The stock was down 14.81% on the session. Knight-Swift KNX shares moved down 7.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $44.00, drifting down 7.22%.

shares moved down 7.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $44.00, drifting down 7.22%. Five Below FIVE shares hit a yearly low of $126.42. The stock was down 9.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $126.42. The stock was down 9.17% on the session. Kohl's KSS shares moved down 10.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.10, drifting down 10.45%.

shares moved down 10.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.10, drifting down 10.45%. Saia SAIA shares moved down 9.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $185.01, drifting down 9.97%.

shares moved down 9.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $185.01, drifting down 9.97%. Terreno Realty TRNO stock hit a yearly low of $61.71. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $61.71. The stock was down 1.74% for the day. Helen Of Troy HELE shares set a new yearly low of $187.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $187.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.92% on the session. Hanesbrands HBI stock hit $12.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.05%.

stock hit $12.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.05%. Atotech ATC stock hit $19.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.68%.

stock hit $19.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.68%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.41. Shares traded down 0.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.41. Shares traded down 0.61%. Lancaster Colony LANC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $123.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.53%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $123.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.53%. Carter's CRI shares set a new yearly low of $75.31 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $75.31 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session. Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.95%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.95%. Papa John's International PZZA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $77.57 and moving down 4.2%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $77.57 and moving down 4.2%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NVG stock hit $12.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.

stock hit $12.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%. Quaker Houghton KWR shares reached a new 52-week low of $140.36 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $140.36 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.54%. Golub Capital BDC GBDC stock drifted down 1.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.26.

stock drifted down 1.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.26. Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $99.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $99.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.11%. Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.88 and moving down 11.31%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.88 and moving down 11.31%. J&J Snack Foods JJSF shares made a new 52-week low of $118.52 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $118.52 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day. Red Rock Resorts RRR shares fell to $35.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.21%.

shares fell to $35.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.21%. Shutterstock SSTK shares set a new 52-week low of $57.84. The stock traded down 6.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $57.84. The stock traded down 6.86%. Kontoor Brands KTB shares were down 11.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.88.

shares were down 11.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.88. Revolve Gr RVLV shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.99%. Cricut CRCT shares fell to $8.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.0%.

shares fell to $8.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.0%. Medifast MED stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $157.63. Shares traded down 3.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $157.63. Shares traded down 3.6%. LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $24.91. Shares traded up 0.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $24.91. Shares traded up 0.12%. Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.18. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.18. The stock was down 0.95% on the session. Guggenheim Strategic Opps GOF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.36. Shares traded down 1.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.36. Shares traded down 1.03%. Nuveen California Quality NAC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.52 and moving down 1.11%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.52 and moving down 1.11%. Jack In The Box JACK shares set a new yearly low of $75.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $75.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.75% on the session. B&G Foods BGS stock hit a yearly low of $22.87. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $22.87. The stock was down 3.6% for the day. Overstock.com OSTK shares were down 9.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.36.

shares were down 9.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.36. BlackRock Corporate High HYT shares set a new 52-week low of $9.55. The stock traded down 1.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.55. The stock traded down 1.65%. Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.32 and moving down 1.31%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.32 and moving down 1.31%. Blackrock Muniyield MQY shares set a new 52-week low of $12.22. The stock traded down 0.77%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.22. The stock traded down 0.77%. Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.63%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.63%. Community Health Systems CYH shares fell to $5.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.3%.

shares fell to $5.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.3%. Eaton Vance Municipal EIM stock drifted down 0.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.51.

stock drifted down 0.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.51. Shoe Carnival SCVL shares set a new yearly low of $25.80 this morning. The stock was down 17.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.80 this morning. The stock was down 17.52% on the session. Invesco Municipal VMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.05. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.05. The stock was down 1.17% on the session. Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock hit a yearly low of $12.39. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.39. The stock was down 2.29% for the day. Northfield Bancorp NFBK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%. Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID stock hit a yearly low of $12.83. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.83. The stock was down 0.39% for the day. Nuveen California NKX stock hit a yearly low of $12.51. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.51. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares moved down 6.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.27, drifting down 6.32%.

shares moved down 6.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.27, drifting down 6.32%. AnaptysBio ANAB stock set a new 52-week low of $19.95 on Wednesday, moving down 3.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.95 on Wednesday, moving down 3.88%. Invesco Trust VGM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.31. Shares traded down 1.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.31. Shares traded down 1.24%. Torrid Holdings CURV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.13. Shares traded down 7.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.13. Shares traded down 7.88%. Invesco Municipal VKQ shares hit a yearly low of $9.90. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.90. The stock was down 0.4% on the session. Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares hit a yearly low of $10.73. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.73. The stock was down 1.37% on the session. PGIM High Yield Fund ISD shares fell to $12.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%.

shares fell to $12.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%. Lovesac LOVE shares fell to $33.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.59%.

shares fell to $33.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.59%. Blackrock Municipal IT BFK stock hit $11.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%.

stock hit $11.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%. WW International WW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.41%. VSE VSEC stock hit $38.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.62%.

stock hit $38.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.62%. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC stock set a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Wednesday, moving down 1.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Wednesday, moving down 1.19%. Invesco California Value VCV shares moved down 0.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.87, drifting down 0.9%.

shares moved down 0.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.87, drifting down 0.9%. MainStay MacKay MMD shares hit a yearly low of $16.93. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.93. The stock was down 0.94% on the session. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF stock set a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Wednesday, moving down 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Wednesday, moving down 0.76%. Cass Information Sys CASS shares moved down 2.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.51, drifting down 2.1%.

shares moved down 2.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.51, drifting down 2.1%. Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.20. Shares traded down 3.82%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.20. Shares traded down 3.82%. Western Asset Managed MMU shares fell to $10.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%.

shares fell to $10.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%. Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX shares set a new 52-week low of $11.55. The stock traded down 4.43%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.55. The stock traded down 4.43%. Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares fell to $11.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.

shares fell to $11.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%. Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.81 and moving down 0.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.81 and moving down 0.74%. Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.46 and moving down 0.62%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.46 and moving down 0.62%. Chuy's Holdings CHUY shares made a new 52-week low of $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day. BNY Mellon Strategic LEO shares hit a yearly low of $6.49. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.49. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Sonder Holdings SOND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.63%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.63%. Invesco Advantage VKI shares set a new yearly low of $9.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $9.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX shares hit a yearly low of $7.62. The stock was down 10.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.62. The stock was down 10.16% on the session. MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX stock drifted down 1.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.19.

stock drifted down 1.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.19. DWS Municipal IT KTF shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.83%. Five Point Holdings FPH shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.99.

shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.99. Seritage Growth Props SRG shares moved down 4.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.97, drifting down 4.32%.

shares moved down 4.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.97, drifting down 4.32%. RiverNorth Flex Muni RFMZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.5%. Digimarc DMRC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.01. Shares traded down 4.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.01. Shares traded down 4.46%. Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ stock hit $10.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.74%.

stock hit $10.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.74%. Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.10.

shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.10. LL Flooring Holdings LL shares set a new yearly low of $10.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% on the session. Kura Sushi USA KRUS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.86%. Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares set a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock traded down 2.76%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock traded down 2.76%. JOANN JOAN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.81. The stock traded down 10.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.81. The stock traded down 10.09%. Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares set a new yearly low of $11.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session. Tupperware Brands TUP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.58 and moving down 6.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.58 and moving down 6.34%. Valens Semiconductor VLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.00. Shares traded down 6.46%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.00. Shares traded down 6.46%. RiverNorth Managed RMM shares set a new 52-week low of $14.95. The stock traded down 0.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.95. The stock traded down 0.59%. PIMCO Municipal Income PMX shares fell to $8.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%.

shares fell to $8.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%. MFS Multimarket IT MMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%. PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.53.

shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.53. Eaton Vance National EOT shares made a new 52-week low of $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day. Blackrock NY Municipal BNY shares set a new 52-week low of $10.58. The stock traded down 1.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.58. The stock traded down 1.47%. Sono Group SEV stock set a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Wednesday, moving down 3.01%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Wednesday, moving down 3.01%. AN2 Therapeutics ANTX shares made a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.41% for the day. Invesco Pennsylvania VPV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MQT shares set a new yearly low of $10.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session. Bird Glb BRDS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Wednesday, moving down 12.03%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Wednesday, moving down 12.03%. Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.40. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.40. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. G. Willi-Food Intl WILC shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.28.

shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%. SuRo Capital SSSS shares hit a yearly low of $7.63. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.63. The stock was down 2.35% on the session. Delaware Investments VFL shares set a new 52-week low of $11.12. The stock traded down 1.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.12. The stock traded down 1.25%. Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.41. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.41. The stock was down 0.63% on the session. MFS Municipal IT MFM stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.41. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.41. The stock was down 1.45% on the session. KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV stock hit $8.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.09%.

stock hit $8.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.09%. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PCK shares fell to $6.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.

shares fell to $6.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%. Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV shares hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was down 1.8% on the session. Pioneer High IT PHT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%. Neuberger Berman NBH stock hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was down 0.9% for the day. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond DMB shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.62%. Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN shares made a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day. Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares set a new yearly low of $16.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session. Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares set a new 52-week low of $16.91. The stock traded up 0.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.91. The stock traded up 0.05%. Invesco Bond VBF shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.77.

shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.77. PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 0.19% on the session. Ivy High Income IVH stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.86. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.86. The stock was down 0.91% on the session. Western Asset Global High EHI shares set a new 52-week low of $7.39. The stock traded down 0.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.39. The stock traded down 0.7%. Eaton Vance New York ENX stock hit a yearly low of $9.20. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.20. The stock was down 1.6% for the day. Nuveen New York Municipal NNY stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.37. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.37. The stock was down 0.36% on the session. 111 YI stock hit a yearly low of $1.59. The stock was up 4.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.59. The stock was up 4.49% for the day. Standard BioTools LAB shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95. The stock traded down 5.12%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95. The stock traded down 5.12%. Nerdy NRDY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.76 and moving down 5.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.76 and moving down 5.44%. Western Asset Municipal MHF stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.57. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.57. The stock was down 0.3% on the session. BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock hit $6.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.9%.

stock hit $6.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.9%. Shattuck Labs STTK stock hit $3.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.72%.

stock hit $3.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.72%. Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock hit $11.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.44%.

stock hit $11.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.44%. SB Finl Gr SBFG stock set a new 52-week low of $16.44 on Wednesday, moving down 1.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.44 on Wednesday, moving down 1.6%. Adagene ADAG shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.02%. Mfs High Inc Municipal CXE shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.84.

shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.84. Strattec Security STRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.85. The stock was down 6.63% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.85. The stock was down 6.63% on the session. Oyster Point Pharma OYST shares set a new 52-week low of $4.34. The stock traded down 5.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.34. The stock traded down 5.57%. Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.39.

shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.39. Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares made a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day. DWS Strategic Municipal KSM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.08%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.08%. Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%.

stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%. RiverNorth Opportunistic RMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.26%. RiverNorth Flexible RFM stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.20. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.20. The stock was down 0.43% on the session. Pioneer Diversified High HNW shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.69%. PIMCO New York Municipal PNI shares set a new 52-week low of $8.41. The stock traded up 0.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.41. The stock traded up 0.09%. Kirkland's KIRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.61 and moving down 7.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.61 and moving down 7.74%. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.50. Shares traded down 0.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.50. Shares traded down 0.99%. PIMCO New York Municipal PNF shares moved down 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.60, drifting down 0.69%.

shares moved down 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.60, drifting down 0.69%. OKYO Pharma OKYO shares were down 14.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.87.

shares were down 14.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.87. Neuberger Berman CA Muni NBW shares made a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day. MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB shares moved down 6.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48, drifting down 6.29%.

shares moved down 6.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48, drifting down 6.29%. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO shares fell to $9.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.5%.

shares fell to $9.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.5%. Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.48 and moving down 8.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.48 and moving down 8.18%. PARTS iD ID stock hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was up 8.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was up 8.18% for the day. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 3.68% on the session. Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock hit $3.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.77%.

stock hit $3.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.77%. Quotient QTNT shares hit a yearly low of $0.38. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.38. The stock was down 2.31% on the session. MFS Special Value MFV shares made a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day. Espey Mfg & Electronics ESP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%. Angion Biomedica ANGN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded down 4.8%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded down 4.8%. Invacare IVC shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.64%.

shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.64%. Akanda AKAN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day. Dixie Gr DXYN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday, moving down 5.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday, moving down 5.55%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares hit a yearly low of $1.93. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.93. The stock was up 2.03% on the session. Predictive Oncology POAI stock hit $0.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.42%.

stock hit $0.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.42%. Brickell Biotech BBI shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.56%.

shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.56%. Nephros NEPH stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.76. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.76. The stock was down 1.51% on the session. Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday, moving down 5.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday, moving down 5.37%. Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.88%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.88%. Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock hit $0.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.83%.

stock hit $0.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.83%. Auddia AUUD stock drifted down 8.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19.

stock drifted down 8.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19. Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.52.

shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.52. RENN Fund RCG stock hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 0.46% for the day. Versus Systems VS shares moved down 3.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 3.41%.

shares moved down 3.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 3.41%. UTime UTME stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%. AutoWeb AUTO shares were down 16.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64.

shares were down 16.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64. Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting down 2.5%.

shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting down 2.5%. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 12.0% for the day.

