Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 12:09 PM | 23 min read

 

On Wednesday, 216 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Walmart WMT was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Acorda Therapeutics ACOR.
  • Target TGT's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 24.77% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.05% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

On Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

  • Walmart WMT shares set a new yearly low of $123.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.
  • Target TGT stock drifted down 24.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $159.00.
  • Workday WDAY stock drifted down 3.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $166.50.
  • VMware VMW shares fell to $96.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.66%.
  • AMETEK AME stock set a new 52-week low of $117.55 on Wednesday, moving down 2.63%.
  • Rockwell Automation ROK stock drifted down 3.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $196.21.
  • Best Buy Co BBY shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.83 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.51%.
  • TransUnion TRU stock drifted down 3.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $79.95.
  • MGM Resorts Intl MGM stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.21. The stock was down 5.97% on the session.
  • Williams-Sonoma WSM stock hit a new 52-week low of $109.02. The stock was down 14.81% on the session.
  • Knight-Swift KNX shares moved down 7.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $44.00, drifting down 7.22%.
  • Five Below FIVE shares hit a yearly low of $126.42. The stock was down 9.17% on the session.
  • Kohl's KSS shares moved down 10.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.10, drifting down 10.45%.
  • Saia SAIA shares moved down 9.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $185.01, drifting down 9.97%.
  • Terreno Realty TRNO stock hit a yearly low of $61.71. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.
  • Helen Of Troy HELE shares set a new yearly low of $187.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.92% on the session.
  • Hanesbrands HBI stock hit $12.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.05%.
  • Atotech ATC stock hit $19.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.68%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.41. Shares traded down 0.61%.
  • Lancaster Colony LANC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $123.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.53%.
  • Carter's CRI shares set a new yearly low of $75.31 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.
  • Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.95%.
  • Papa John's International PZZA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $77.57 and moving down 4.2%.
  • Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NVG stock hit $12.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.
  • Quaker Houghton KWR shares reached a new 52-week low of $140.36 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.54%.
  • Golub Capital BDC GBDC stock drifted down 1.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.26.
  • Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $99.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.11%.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.88 and moving down 11.31%.
  • J&J Snack Foods JJSF shares made a new 52-week low of $118.52 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
  • Red Rock Resorts RRR shares fell to $35.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.21%.
  • Shutterstock SSTK shares set a new 52-week low of $57.84. The stock traded down 6.86%.
  • Kontoor Brands KTB shares were down 11.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.88.
  • Revolve Gr RVLV shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.99%.
  • Cricut CRCT shares fell to $8.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.0%.
  • Medifast MED stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $157.63. Shares traded down 3.6%.
  • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $24.91. Shares traded up 0.12%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.18. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
  • Guggenheim Strategic Opps GOF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.36. Shares traded down 1.03%.
  • Nuveen California Quality NAC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.52 and moving down 1.11%.
  • Jack In The Box JACK shares set a new yearly low of $75.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.
  • B&G Foods BGS stock hit a yearly low of $22.87. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.
  • Overstock.com OSTK shares were down 9.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.36.
  • BlackRock Corporate High HYT shares set a new 52-week low of $9.55. The stock traded down 1.65%.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.32 and moving down 1.31%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield MQY shares set a new 52-week low of $12.22. The stock traded down 0.77%.
  • Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.63%.
  • Community Health Systems CYH shares fell to $5.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.3%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal EIM stock drifted down 0.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.51.
  • Shoe Carnival SCVL shares set a new yearly low of $25.80 this morning. The stock was down 17.52% on the session.
  • Invesco Municipal VMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.05. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock hit a yearly low of $12.39. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.
  • Northfield Bancorp NFBK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID stock hit a yearly low of $12.83. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • Nuveen California NKX stock hit a yearly low of $12.51. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares moved down 6.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.27, drifting down 6.32%.
  • AnaptysBio ANAB stock set a new 52-week low of $19.95 on Wednesday, moving down 3.88%.
  • Invesco Trust VGM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.31. Shares traded down 1.24%.
  • Torrid Holdings CURV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.13. Shares traded down 7.88%.
  • Invesco Municipal VKQ shares hit a yearly low of $9.90. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares hit a yearly low of $10.73. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
  • PGIM High Yield Fund ISD shares fell to $12.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%.
  • Lovesac LOVE shares fell to $33.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.59%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT BFK stock hit $11.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%.
  • WW International WW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.41%.
  • VSE VSEC stock hit $38.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.62%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC stock set a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Wednesday, moving down 1.19%.
  • Invesco California Value VCV shares moved down 0.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.87, drifting down 0.9%.
  • MainStay MacKay MMD shares hit a yearly low of $16.93. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF stock set a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Wednesday, moving down 0.76%.
  • Cass Information Sys CASS shares moved down 2.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.51, drifting down 2.1%.
  • Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.20. Shares traded down 3.82%.
  • Western Asset Managed MMU shares fell to $10.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%.
  • Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX shares set a new 52-week low of $11.55. The stock traded down 4.43%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares fell to $11.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.81 and moving down 0.74%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.46 and moving down 0.62%.
  • Chuy's Holdings CHUY shares made a new 52-week low of $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic LEO shares hit a yearly low of $6.49. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
  • Sonder Holdings SOND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.63%.
  • Invesco Advantage VKI shares set a new yearly low of $9.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX shares hit a yearly low of $7.62. The stock was down 10.16% on the session.
  • MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX stock drifted down 1.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.19.
  • DWS Municipal IT KTF shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.83%.
  • Five Point Holdings FPH shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.99.
  • Seritage Growth Props SRG shares moved down 4.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.97, drifting down 4.32%.
  • RiverNorth Flex Muni RFMZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.5%.
  • Digimarc DMRC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.01. Shares traded down 4.46%.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ stock hit $10.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.74%.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.10.
  • LL Flooring Holdings LL shares set a new yearly low of $10.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.
  • Kura Sushi USA KRUS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.86%.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares set a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock traded down 2.76%.
  • JOANN JOAN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.81. The stock traded down 10.09%.
  • Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares set a new yearly low of $11.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.
  • Tupperware Brands TUP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.58 and moving down 6.34%.
  • Valens Semiconductor VLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.00. Shares traded down 6.46%.
  • RiverNorth Managed RMM shares set a new 52-week low of $14.95. The stock traded down 0.59%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PMX shares fell to $8.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%.
  • MFS Multimarket IT MMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.53.
  • Eaton Vance National EOT shares made a new 52-week low of $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal BNY shares set a new 52-week low of $10.58. The stock traded down 1.47%.
  • Sono Group SEV stock set a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Wednesday, moving down 3.01%.
  • AN2 Therapeutics ANTX shares made a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.
  • Invesco Pennsylvania VPV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MQT shares set a new yearly low of $10.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.
  • Bird Glb BRDS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Wednesday, moving down 12.03%.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.40. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
  • G. Willi-Food Intl WILC shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.28.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
  • SuRo Capital SSSS shares hit a yearly low of $7.63. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • Delaware Investments VFL shares set a new 52-week low of $11.12. The stock traded down 1.25%.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.41. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
  • MFS Municipal IT MFM stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.41. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV stock hit $8.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.09%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PCK shares fell to $6.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV shares hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
  • Pioneer High IT PHT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.
  • Neuberger Berman NBH stock hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal Bond DMB shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.62%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN shares made a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
  • Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares set a new yearly low of $16.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
  • Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares set a new 52-week low of $16.91. The stock traded up 0.05%.
  • Invesco Bond VBF shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.77.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
  • Ivy High Income IVH stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.86. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.
  • Western Asset Global High EHI shares set a new 52-week low of $7.39. The stock traded down 0.7%.
  • Eaton Vance New York ENX stock hit a yearly low of $9.20. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
  • Nuveen New York Municipal NNY stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.37. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
  • 111 YI stock hit a yearly low of $1.59. The stock was up 4.49% for the day.
  • Standard BioTools LAB shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95. The stock traded down 5.12%.
  • Nerdy NRDY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.76 and moving down 5.44%.
  • Western Asset Municipal MHF stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.57. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock hit $6.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.9%.
  • Shattuck Labs STTK stock hit $3.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.72%.
  • Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock hit $11.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.44%.
  • SB Finl Gr SBFG stock set a new 52-week low of $16.44 on Wednesday, moving down 1.6%.
  • Adagene ADAG shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.02%.
  • Mfs High Inc Municipal CXE shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.84.
  • Strattec Security STRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.85. The stock was down 6.63% on the session.
  • Oyster Point Pharma OYST shares set a new 52-week low of $4.34. The stock traded down 5.57%.
  • Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.39.
  • Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares made a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal KSM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.08%.
  • Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%.
  • RiverNorth Opportunistic RMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.26%.
  • RiverNorth Flexible RFM stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.20. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
  • Pioneer Diversified High HNW shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.69%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PNI shares set a new 52-week low of $8.41. The stock traded up 0.09%.
  • Kirkland's KIRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.61 and moving down 7.74%.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.50. Shares traded down 0.99%.
  • PIMCO New York Municipal PNF shares moved down 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.60, drifting down 0.69%.
  • OKYO Pharma OKYO shares were down 14.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.87.
  • Neuberger Berman CA Muni NBW shares made a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
  • MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB shares moved down 6.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48, drifting down 6.29%.
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO shares fell to $9.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.5%.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.48 and moving down 8.18%.
  • PARTS iD ID stock hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was up 8.18% for the day.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
  • Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock hit $3.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.77%.
  • Quotient QTNT shares hit a yearly low of $0.38. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.
  • MFS Special Value MFV shares made a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
  • Espey Mfg & Electronics ESP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
  • Angion Biomedica ANGN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded down 4.8%.
  • Invacare IVC shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.64%.
  • Akanda AKAN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.
  • Dixie Gr DXYN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday, moving down 5.55%.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares hit a yearly low of $1.93. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
  • Predictive Oncology POAI stock hit $0.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.42%.
  • Brickell Biotech BBI shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.56%.
  • Nephros NEPH stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.76. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
  • Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday, moving down 5.37%.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.88%.
  • Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock hit $0.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.83%.
  • Auddia AUUD stock drifted down 8.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.52.
  • RENN Fund RCG stock hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
  • Versus Systems VS shares moved down 3.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 3.41%.
  • UTime UTME stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
  • AutoWeb AUTO shares were down 16.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting down 2.5%.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 12.0% for the day.

