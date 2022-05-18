Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 216 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Facts of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Walmart WMT was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Acorda Therapeutics ACOR.
- Target TGT's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 24.77% to reach a new 52-week low.
- Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 0.05% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.
On Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:
- Walmart WMT shares set a new yearly low of $123.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.
- Target TGT stock drifted down 24.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $159.00.
- Workday WDAY stock drifted down 3.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $166.50.
- VMware VMW shares fell to $96.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.66%.
- AMETEK AME stock set a new 52-week low of $117.55 on Wednesday, moving down 2.63%.
- Rockwell Automation ROK stock drifted down 3.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $196.21.
- Best Buy Co BBY shares reached a new 52-week low of $74.83 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.51%.
- TransUnion TRU stock drifted down 3.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $79.95.
- MGM Resorts Intl MGM stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.21. The stock was down 5.97% on the session.
- Williams-Sonoma WSM stock hit a new 52-week low of $109.02. The stock was down 14.81% on the session.
- Knight-Swift KNX shares moved down 7.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $44.00, drifting down 7.22%.
- Five Below FIVE shares hit a yearly low of $126.42. The stock was down 9.17% on the session.
- Kohl's KSS shares moved down 10.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $43.10, drifting down 10.45%.
- Saia SAIA shares moved down 9.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $185.01, drifting down 9.97%.
- Terreno Realty TRNO stock hit a yearly low of $61.71. The stock was down 1.74% for the day.
- Helen Of Troy HELE shares set a new yearly low of $187.00 this morning. The stock was down 7.92% on the session.
- Hanesbrands HBI stock hit $12.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.05%.
- Atotech ATC stock hit $19.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.68%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NEA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.41. Shares traded down 0.61%.
- Lancaster Colony LANC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $123.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.53%.
- Carter's CRI shares set a new yearly low of $75.31 this morning. The stock was down 5.81% on the session.
- Nuveen Quality Municipal NAD stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.95%.
- Papa John's International PZZA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $77.57 and moving down 4.2%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal NVG stock hit $12.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.83%.
- Quaker Houghton KWR shares reached a new 52-week low of $140.36 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.54%.
- Golub Capital BDC GBDC stock drifted down 1.54% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.26.
- Cracker Barrel Old CBRL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $99.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.11%.
- Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.88 and moving down 11.31%.
- J&J Snack Foods JJSF shares made a new 52-week low of $118.52 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.78% for the day.
- Red Rock Resorts RRR shares fell to $35.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.21%.
- Shutterstock SSTK shares set a new 52-week low of $57.84. The stock traded down 6.86%.
- Kontoor Brands KTB shares were down 11.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.88.
- Revolve Gr RVLV shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.99%.
- Cricut CRCT shares fell to $8.35 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.0%.
- Medifast MED stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $157.63. Shares traded down 3.6%.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $24.91. Shares traded up 0.12%.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit NZF stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.18. The stock was down 0.95% on the session.
- Guggenheim Strategic Opps GOF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.36. Shares traded down 1.03%.
- Nuveen California Quality NAC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.52 and moving down 1.11%.
- Jack In The Box JACK shares set a new yearly low of $75.21 this morning. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.
- B&G Foods BGS stock hit a yearly low of $22.87. The stock was down 3.6% for the day.
- Overstock.com OSTK shares were down 9.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.36.
- BlackRock Corporate High HYT shares set a new 52-week low of $9.55. The stock traded down 1.65%.
- Nuveen Municipal High Inc NMZ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.32 and moving down 1.31%.
- Blackrock Muniyield MQY shares set a new 52-week low of $12.22. The stock traded down 0.77%.
- Kymera Therapeutics KYMR shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.71 on Wednesday morning, moving down 7.63%.
- Community Health Systems CYH shares fell to $5.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.3%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal EIM stock drifted down 0.68% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.51.
- Shoe Carnival SCVL shares set a new yearly low of $25.80 this morning. The stock was down 17.52% on the session.
- Invesco Municipal VMO stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.05. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
- Blackrock Muniholdings MHD stock hit a yearly low of $12.39. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.
- Northfield Bancorp NFBK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%.
- Nuveen Intermediate Dur NID stock hit a yearly low of $12.83. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
- Nuveen California NKX stock hit a yearly low of $12.51. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
- Coherus BioSciences CHRS shares moved down 6.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.27, drifting down 6.32%.
- AnaptysBio ANAB stock set a new 52-week low of $19.95 on Wednesday, moving down 3.88%.
- Invesco Trust VGM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $10.31. Shares traded down 1.24%.
- Torrid Holdings CURV stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.13. Shares traded down 7.88%.
- Invesco Municipal VKQ shares hit a yearly low of $9.90. The stock was down 0.4% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BLE shares hit a yearly low of $10.73. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.
- PGIM High Yield Fund ISD shares fell to $12.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%.
- Lovesac LOVE shares fell to $33.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 8.59%.
- Blackrock Municipal IT BFK stock hit $11.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.01%.
- WW International WW stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.41%.
- VSE VSEC stock hit $38.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.62%.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings MUC stock set a new 52-week low of $11.55 on Wednesday, moving down 1.19%.
- Invesco California Value VCV shares moved down 0.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.87, drifting down 0.9%.
- MainStay MacKay MMD shares hit a yearly low of $16.93. The stock was down 0.94% on the session.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund MVF stock set a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Wednesday, moving down 0.76%.
- Cass Information Sys CASS shares moved down 2.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.51, drifting down 2.1%.
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.20. Shares traded down 3.82%.
- Western Asset Managed MMU shares fell to $10.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%.
- Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX shares set a new 52-week low of $11.55. The stock traded down 4.43%.
- Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP shares fell to $11.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.
- Blackrock Muniassets Fund MUA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.81 and moving down 0.74%.
- Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.46 and moving down 0.62%.
- Chuy's Holdings CHUY shares made a new 52-week low of $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.
- BNY Mellon Strategic LEO shares hit a yearly low of $6.49. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
- Sonder Holdings SOND stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.63%.
- Invesco Advantage VKI shares set a new yearly low of $9.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
- Protagonist Therapeutics PTGX shares hit a yearly low of $7.62. The stock was down 10.16% on the session.
- MeiraGTx Hldgs MGTX stock drifted down 1.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.19.
- DWS Municipal IT KTF shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.83%.
- Five Point Holdings FPH shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.99.
- Seritage Growth Props SRG shares moved down 4.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.97, drifting down 4.32%.
- RiverNorth Flex Muni RFMZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.01 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.5%.
- Digimarc DMRC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.01. Shares traded down 4.46%.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ stock hit $10.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.74%.
- Burning Rock Biotech BNR shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.10.
- LL Flooring Holdings LL shares set a new yearly low of $10.80 this morning. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.
- Kura Sushi USA KRUS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $33.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.86%.
- Seres Therapeutics MCRB shares set a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock traded down 2.76%.
- JOANN JOAN shares set a new 52-week low of $7.81. The stock traded down 10.09%.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl AFB shares set a new yearly low of $11.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.88% on the session.
- Tupperware Brands TUP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.58 and moving down 6.34%.
- Valens Semiconductor VLN stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.00. Shares traded down 6.46%.
- RiverNorth Managed RMM shares set a new 52-week low of $14.95. The stock traded down 0.59%.
- PIMCO Municipal Income PMX shares fell to $8.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.79%.
- Nuveen Enhanced Municipal NEV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%.
- MFS Multimarket IT MMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.
- PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.53.
- Eaton Vance National EOT shares made a new 52-week low of $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
- Blackrock NY Municipal BNY shares set a new 52-week low of $10.58. The stock traded down 1.47%.
- Sono Group SEV stock set a new 52-week low of $2.87 on Wednesday, moving down 3.01%.
- AN2 Therapeutics ANTX shares made a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.
- Invesco Pennsylvania VPV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD MQT shares set a new yearly low of $10.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.
- Bird Glb BRDS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.87 on Wednesday, moving down 12.03%.
- Blackrock Munivest Fund MVT stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.40. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.
- G. Willi-Food Intl WILC shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.28.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings MUE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.65%.
- SuRo Capital SSSS shares hit a yearly low of $7.63. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
- Delaware Investments VFL shares set a new 52-week low of $11.12. The stock traded down 1.25%.
- Nuveen Select Tax Free NXP stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.41. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
- MFS Municipal IT MFM stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.41. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals KALV stock hit $8.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.09%.
- PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PCK shares fell to $6.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.45%.
- Pioneer Muni High Inc MAV shares hit a yearly low of $8.69. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
- Pioneer High IT PHT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.
- Neuberger Berman NBH stock hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
- BNY Mellon Municipal Bond DMB shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.09 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.62%.
- Invesco Trust For Invnt VTN shares made a new 52-week low of $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.
- Hooker Furnishings HOFT shares set a new yearly low of $16.04 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.
- Western Asset Invstm Grd IGI shares set a new 52-week low of $16.91. The stock traded up 0.05%.
- Invesco Bond VBF shares were down 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.77.
- PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund PZC shares hit a yearly low of $8.01. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
- Ivy High Income IVH stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.86. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.
- Western Asset Global High EHI shares set a new 52-week low of $7.39. The stock traded down 0.7%.
- Eaton Vance New York ENX stock hit a yearly low of $9.20. The stock was down 1.6% for the day.
- Nuveen New York Municipal NNY stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.37. The stock was down 0.36% on the session.
- 111 YI stock hit a yearly low of $1.59. The stock was up 4.49% for the day.
- Standard BioTools LAB shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95. The stock traded down 5.12%.
- Nerdy NRDY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.76 and moving down 5.44%.
- Western Asset Municipal MHF stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.57. The stock was down 0.3% on the session.
- BNY Mellon Municipal DMF stock hit $6.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.9%.
- Shattuck Labs STTK stock hit $3.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.72%.
- Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock hit $11.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.44%.
- SB Finl Gr SBFG stock set a new 52-week low of $16.44 on Wednesday, moving down 1.6%.
- Adagene ADAG shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.02%.
- Mfs High Inc Municipal CXE shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.84.
- Strattec Security STRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $29.85. The stock was down 6.63% on the session.
- Oyster Point Pharma OYST shares set a new 52-week low of $4.34. The stock traded down 5.57%.
- Rhinebeck Bancorp RBKB shares were down 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.39.
- Swiss Helvetia Fund SWZ shares made a new 52-week low of $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.
- DWS Strategic Municipal KSM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.11 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.08%.
- Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock hit $1.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.59%.
- RiverNorth Opportunistic RMI shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.61 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.26%.
- RiverNorth Flexible RFM stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.20. The stock was down 0.43% on the session.
- Pioneer Diversified High HNW shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.69%.
- PIMCO New York Municipal PNI shares set a new 52-week low of $8.41. The stock traded up 0.09%.
- Kirkland's KIRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.61 and moving down 7.74%.
- Mfs Inv Grade Municipal CXH stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.50. Shares traded down 0.99%.
- PIMCO New York Municipal PNF shares moved down 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.60, drifting down 0.69%.
- OKYO Pharma OKYO shares were down 14.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.87.
- Neuberger Berman CA Muni NBW shares made a new 52-week low of $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
- MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB shares moved down 6.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.48, drifting down 6.29%.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK NBO shares fell to $9.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.5%.
- Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.48 and moving down 8.18%.
- PARTS iD ID stock hit a yearly low of $1.23. The stock was up 8.18% for the day.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.86. The stock was down 3.68% on the session.
- Brilliant Earth Group BRLT stock hit $3.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.77%.
- Quotient QTNT shares hit a yearly low of $0.38. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.
- MFS Special Value MFV shares made a new 52-week low of $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.
- Espey Mfg & Electronics ESP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.
- Angion Biomedica ANGN shares set a new 52-week low of $1.15. The stock traded down 4.8%.
- Invacare IVC shares fell to $0.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.64%.
- Akanda AKAN shares made a new 52-week low of $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.34% for the day.
- Dixie Gr DXYN stock set a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday, moving down 5.55%.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals AYLA shares hit a yearly low of $1.93. The stock was up 2.03% on the session.
- Predictive Oncology POAI stock hit $0.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.42%.
- Brickell Biotech BBI shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.56%.
- Nephros NEPH stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.76. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
- Ensysce Biosciences ENSC stock set a new 52-week low of $0.56 on Wednesday, moving down 5.37%.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.88%.
- Meiwu Technology Co WNW stock hit $0.61 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.83%.
- Auddia AUUD stock drifted down 8.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD shares were down 2.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.52.
- RENN Fund RCG stock hit a yearly low of $2.04. The stock was down 0.46% for the day.
- Versus Systems VS shares moved down 3.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 3.41%.
- UTime UTME stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.42%.
- AutoWeb AUTO shares were down 16.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.64.
- Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares set a new yearly low of $0.36 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
- Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.02, drifting down 2.5%.
- Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock hit a yearly low of $0.53. The stock was down 12.0% for the day.
