Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp designs, develops, tests, and manufactures specialized military and rugged industrial power supplies and transformers for use in harsh or severe environment applications. Its products and solutions include power converters, power conditioning, high voltage radar, contract manufacturing, custom engineering, and others. The applications of these products include AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power.

Espey Mfg & Electronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Espey Mfg & Electronics (ESP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Espey Mfg & Electronics (AMEX: ESP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Espey Mfg & Electronics's (ESP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Espey Mfg & Electronics.

Q

What is the target price for Espey Mfg & Electronics (ESP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Espey Mfg & Electronics (AMEX: ESP) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 20, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ESP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Espey Mfg & Electronics (ESP)?

A

The stock price for Espey Mfg & Electronics (AMEX: ESP) is $13.25 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:36:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Espey Mfg & Electronics (ESP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2020.

Q

When is Espey Mfg & Electronics (AMEX:ESP) reporting earnings?

A

Espey Mfg & Electronics’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Espey Mfg & Electronics (ESP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Espey Mfg & Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Espey Mfg & Electronics (ESP) operate in?

A

Espey Mfg & Electronics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.