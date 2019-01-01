QQQ
Range
134.09 - 136.41
Vol / Avg.
3.2M/9.5M
Div / Yield
2.24/1.67%
52 Wk
126.28 - 152.57
Mkt Cap
377.6B
Payout Ratio
45.17
Open
134.57
P/E
27.62
EPS
1.11
Shares
2.8B
Outstanding
America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items. Its home market accounted for 78% of sales in fiscal 2021, with Mexico and Central America (6%) and Canada (4%) its largest external markets. In the United States, around 56% of sales come from grocery, 32% from general merchandise, and 10% from health and wellness items. The company operates several e-commerce properties apart from its eponymous site, including Flipkart and shoes.com (it also owns a roughly 10% stake in Chinese online retailer JD.com). Combined, e-commerce accounted for about 12% of fiscal 2021 sales.

Earnings

Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5001.530 0.0300
REV151.540B152.871B1.331B

Walmart Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Walmart (WMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Walmart's (WMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Walmart (WMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 165.00 expecting WMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.21% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Walmart (WMT)?

A

The stock price for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is $136.13 last updated Today at 4:48:33 PM.

Q

Does Walmart (WMT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Walmart (WMT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reporting earnings?

A

Walmart’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Walmart (WMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Walmart.

Q

What sector and industry does Walmart (WMT) operate in?

A

Walmart is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.