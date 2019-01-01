QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/461.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.49 - 9.3
Mkt Cap
20.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.17
Shares
12.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Auddia Inc is a technology company that is engaged in radio broadcasts and streaming audio content digitally. Its products include Auddia App which is a subscription-based commercial-free AM/FM software application, and0 Vodacast is an interactive podcasting platform and application. The company generates revenue through subscription fees from customers accessing the company's cloud-based computing services and advertisement services.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050
REV0

Auddia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Auddia (AUUD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Auddia (NASDAQ: AUUD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Auddia's (AUUD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Auddia (AUUD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Auddia (NASDAQ: AUUD) was reported by Maxim Group on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting AUUD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 435.71% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Auddia (AUUD)?

A

The stock price for Auddia (NASDAQ: AUUD) is $1.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Auddia (AUUD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auddia.

Q

When is Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) reporting earnings?

A

Auddia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Auddia (AUUD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Auddia.

Q

What sector and industry does Auddia (AUUD) operate in?

A

Auddia is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.