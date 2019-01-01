|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Auddia (NASDAQ: AUUD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Auddia’s space includes: GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP), DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS), Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO), Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU).
The latest price target for Auddia (NASDAQ: AUUD) was reported by Maxim Group on September 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting AUUD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 435.71% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Auddia (NASDAQ: AUUD) is $1.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Auddia.
Auddia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Auddia.
Auddia is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.