Range
0.67 - 0.73
Vol / Avg.
364.7K/546.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.69 - 1.84
Mkt Cap
47M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
65.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Predictive Oncology Inc functions in the healthcare domain. The firm has three operating segments: Helomics, Skyline, and Soluble. The majority of its revenue comes from the Skyline segment, which consists of the STREAMWAY System product sales. STREAMWAY System is a wall-mounted, fully automated system that virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other potentially infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The Helomics segment consists of clinical testing and contract research services that include the application of Artificial Intelligence. Its Soluble segment includes contract services and research focused on solubility improvements, stability studies, and protein production.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

Predictive Oncology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Predictive Oncology (POAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Predictive Oncology's (POAI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Predictive Oncology (POAI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on June 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting POAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 597.35% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Predictive Oncology (POAI)?

A

The stock price for Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) is $0.717 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Predictive Oncology (POAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Predictive Oncology.

Q

When is Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) reporting earnings?

A

Predictive Oncology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Predictive Oncology (POAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Predictive Oncology.

Q

What sector and industry does Predictive Oncology (POAI) operate in?

A

Predictive Oncology is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.