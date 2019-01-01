Predictive Oncology Inc functions in the healthcare domain. The firm has three operating segments: Helomics, Skyline, and Soluble. The majority of its revenue comes from the Skyline segment, which consists of the STREAMWAY System product sales. STREAMWAY System is a wall-mounted, fully automated system that virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other potentially infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. The Helomics segment consists of clinical testing and contract research services that include the application of Artificial Intelligence. Its Soluble segment includes contract services and research focused on solubility improvements, stability studies, and protein production.