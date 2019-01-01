QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.2 - 19.75
Vol / Avg.
21.4K/19.6K
Div / Yield
1.25/6.37%
52 Wk
19.59 - 24.24
Mkt Cap
124.2M
Payout Ratio
32.46
Open
19.59
P/E
5.78
Shares
6.4M
Outstanding
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes. The Fund's secondary investment objective is total return.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy RiverNorth Opportunistic (RMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic (NYSE: RMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are RiverNorth Opportunistic's (RMI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for RiverNorth Opportunistic.

Q

What is the target price for RiverNorth Opportunistic (RMI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for RiverNorth Opportunistic

Q

Current Stock Price for RiverNorth Opportunistic (RMI)?

A

The stock price for RiverNorth Opportunistic (NYSE: RMI) is $19.48 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:51:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does RiverNorth Opportunistic (RMI) pay a dividend?

A

The next RiverNorth Opportunistic (RMI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is RiverNorth Opportunistic (NYSE:RMI) reporting earnings?

A

RiverNorth Opportunistic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is RiverNorth Opportunistic (RMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for RiverNorth Opportunistic.

Q

What sector and industry does RiverNorth Opportunistic (RMI) operate in?

A

RiverNorth Opportunistic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.