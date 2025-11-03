Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.

• Ryanair Hldgs (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion.

• Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $479.49 million.

• Resolute Holdings Mgmt (NYSE:RHLD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $354.11 million.

• ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $20.50 million.

• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $284.01 million.

• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $151.57 million.

• Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $7.68 million.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $76.10 million.

• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $163.41 million.

• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ:NSSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $46.66 million.

• Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $191.65 million.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $419.29 million.

• Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.86 per share on revenue of $535.24 million.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $154.06 million.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $364.38 million.

• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $17.55 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.27 per share on revenue of $42.37 million.

• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $848.34 million.

• Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $51.60 million.

• Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $138.00 million.

• Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $92.65 million.

• BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $162.24 million.

• Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $864.70 million.

• Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $130.79 million.

• ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $270.21 million.

• IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Information Services Gr (NASDAQ:III) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $60.95 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $77.58 million.

• SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $711.21 million.

• Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $581.38 million.

• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $338.29 million.

• Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $269.94 million.

• Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $401.46 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $343.25 million.

• Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $185.85 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $220.61 million.

• Solaris Energy (NYSE:SEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $141.63 million.

• Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $55.60 million.

• Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.

• Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.

• Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $192.84 million.

• Tortoise Essential Energy Fund (NYSE:TPZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $82.00 million.

• IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $601.40 million.

• Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $880.14 million.

• Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $305.36 million.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $48.26 million.

• Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $476.71 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $133.00 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $810.51 million.

• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $104.39 million.

• UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $149.44 million.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.

• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.

• Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.14 million.

• Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $141.30 million.

• Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Medifast (NYSE:MED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $88.17 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $303.84 million.

• Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $13.67 million.

• Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $116.46 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• BRC (NYSE:BRCC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $101.63 million.

• Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $740.68 million.

• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $205.17 million.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $344.35 million.

• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $460.81 million.

• Center (NYSE:CSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $69.02 million.

• Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $274.62 million.

• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $458.92 million.

• Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $71.20 million.

• V2X (NYSE:VVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $79.34 million.

• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $281.69 million.

• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $21.07 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $58.68 million.

• Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $235.00 million.

• Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $406.10 million.

• Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $616.24 million.

• Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $581.38 million.

• Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $212.17 million.

• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $39.65 million.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $370.88 million.

• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $519.07 million.

• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $636.08 million.

• JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $934.98 million.

• TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $408.29 million.

• PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $294.75 million.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $233.95 million.

• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $166.16 million.

• Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $46.00 million.

• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $75.61 million.

• Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $40.59 million.

• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $162.60 million.

• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $101.84 million.

• Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $63.77 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $66.98 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $935.49 million.

• Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.45 per share on revenue of $101.02 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $79.34 million.

• Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.80 million.

• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $353.95 million.

• Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $438.44 million.

• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $25.14 million.

• TIM (NYSE:TIMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $328.42 million.

• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $796.51 million.

• Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Kforce (NYSE:KFRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $328.09 million.

• Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $66.34 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $824.58 million.

• Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $235.14 million.

• Unum Gr (NYSE:UNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $961.68 million.

• Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $129.18 million.

• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $961.26 million.

• Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $100.09 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $180.21 million.

• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $296.35 million.

• Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $159.43 million.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $83.89 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.04 million.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $384.12 million.

• UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $68.78 million.

