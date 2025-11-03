Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.43 billion.
• Ryanair Hldgs (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion.
• Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Loews (NYSE:L) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $479.49 million.
• Resolute Holdings Mgmt (NYSE:RHLD) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $354.11 million.
• ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $20.50 million.
• Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $284.01 million.
• TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $151.57 million.
• Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.45 per share on revenue of $7.68 million.
• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $76.10 million.
• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.87 per share on revenue of $163.41 million.
• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• NAPCO Security Techs (NASDAQ:NSSC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $46.66 million.
• Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $191.65 million.
• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $419.29 million.
• Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.86 per share on revenue of $535.24 million.
• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $154.06 million.
• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $364.38 million.
• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $17.55 million.
• Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.27 per share on revenue of $42.37 million.
• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $848.34 million.
• Alexander's (NYSE:ALX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $51.60 million.
• Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $138.00 million.
• Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $92.65 million.
• BioCryst Pharma (NASDAQ:BCRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $162.24 million.
• Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $864.70 million.
• Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $130.79 million.
• ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $270.21 million.
• IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
• Information Services Gr (NASDAQ:III) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $60.95 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $77.58 million.
• SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.51 per share on revenue of $711.21 million.
• Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $581.38 million.
• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $338.29 million.
• Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $269.94 million.
• Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $401.46 million.
• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $343.25 million.
• Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $185.85 million.
• Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $220.61 million.
• Solaris Energy (NYSE:SEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $141.63 million.
• Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $55.60 million.
• Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.
• Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion.
• Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $192.84 million.
• Tortoise Essential Energy Fund (NYSE:TPZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $82.00 million.
• IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $601.40 million.
• Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
• Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $880.14 million.
• Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $305.36 million.
• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $48.26 million.
• Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $476.71 million.
• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $133.00 million.
• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.
• Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $810.51 million.
• Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $104.39 million.
• UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $149.44 million.
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion.
• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
• Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.14 million.
• Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $141.30 million.
• Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Medifast (NYSE:MED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $88.17 million.
• ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $303.84 million.
• Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $13.67 million.
• Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $116.46 million.
• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• BRC (NYSE:BRCC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $101.63 million.
• Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $740.68 million.
• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $205.17 million.
• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $344.35 million.
• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $344.35 million.
• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $460.81 million.
• Center (NYSE:CSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $69.02 million.
• Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $274.62 million.
• ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $458.92 million.
• Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $71.20 million.
• V2X (NYSE:VVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $79.34 million.
• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $281.69 million.
• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.54 per share on revenue of $21.07 million.
• PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $58.68 million.
• Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $235.00 million.
• Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.
• Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $406.10 million.
• Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $616.24 million.
• Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $581.38 million.
• Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $212.17 million.
• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $39.65 million.
• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $370.88 million.
• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $519.07 million.
• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $636.08 million.
• JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $934.98 million.
• TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $408.29 million.
• PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $294.75 million.
• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $233.95 million.
• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $166.16 million.
• Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $46.00 million.
• HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $75.61 million.
• Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $40.59 million.
• Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $162.60 million.
• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $101.84 million.
• Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $63.77 million.
• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $66.98 million.
• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $935.49 million.
• Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.45 per share on revenue of $101.02 million.
• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $79.34 million.
• Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $6.80 million.
• Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $353.95 million.
• Vornado Realty (NYSE:VNO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $438.44 million.
• Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $25.14 million.
• TIM (NYSE:TIMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $328.42 million.
• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.
• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $796.51 million.
• Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
• Kforce (NYSE:KFRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $328.09 million.
• Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $66.34 million.
• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $824.58 million.
• Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $235.14 million.
• Unum Gr (NYSE:UNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
• CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $961.68 million.
• Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $129.18 million.
• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $961.26 million.
• Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $100.09 million.
• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $180.21 million.
• PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $296.35 million.
• Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $159.43 million.
• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $83.89 million.
• Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $10.04 million.
• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $384.12 million.
• UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $68.78 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.