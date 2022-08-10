Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Wix.com WIX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BiomX PHGE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CSP CSPI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Herbalife Nutrition HLF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $329.94 million.

• Evaxion Biotech EVAX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iShares Gold Trust Shares of the iShares Gold Trust IAU is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Innovid CTV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $33.33 million.

• Vita Coco COCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $115.02 million.

• NextNav NN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.29 million.

• CAE CAE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $936.37 million.

• WhiteHorse Finance WHF is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BlackSky Technology BKSY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.

• Ballard Power Systems BLDP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $34.74 million.

• Xometry XMTR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Scienjoy Holding SJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $848.95 million.

• BrainsWay BWAY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kornit Digital KRNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $62.27 million.

• Aspira Womens Health AWH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.40 million.

• Immunocore Hldgs IMCR is projected to report quarterly loss at $69.27 per share on revenue of $19.52 million.

• Aadi Bioscience AADI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.75 million.

• Bright Health Gr BHG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• IsoPlexis ISO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $5.33 million.

• Sharecare SHCR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $102.93 million.

• Agrify AGFY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $28.93 million.

• 1stdibs.com DIBS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $24.89 million.

• Paysafe PSFE is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Wallbox WBX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Life Time Group Hldgs LTH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $459.99 million.

• Riskified RSKD is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Carlyle Group CG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $194.79 million.

• Nomad Foods NOMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $700.26 million.

• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.93 million.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $726.72 million.

• Valens Semiconductor VLN is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Americas Technology Acq ATA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $602.76 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $812.90 million.

• Jack In The Box JACK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $397.71 million.

• Fox FOX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• CyberArk Software CYBR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $138.48 million.

• ironSource IS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $183.33 million.

• Wolverine World Wide WWW is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Wendy's WEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $539.96 million.

• Haemonetics HAE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $249.00 million.

• Astronics ATRO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $127.12 million.

• Fox FOXA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.

• PolyPid PYPD is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• China Yuchai Intl CYD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AcuityAds Holdings ATY is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Honda Motor Co HMC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Jumia Technologies JMIA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Centerra Gold CGAU is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Adamis Pharmaceuticals ADMP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.02 million.

• NexGel NXGL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $460 thousand.

• Getty Images Holdings GETY is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kadem Sustainable Impact KSI is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• U.S. Well Services USWS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FlexShopper FPAY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $31.60 million.

• Ascendis Pharma ASND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.17 per share on revenue of $5.92 million.

• Evoke Pharma EVOK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $580 thousand.

• RCM Technologies RCMT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unifi UFI is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fuel Tech FTEK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.13 million.

• Eyenovia EYEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $210 thousand.

• Societal CDMO SCTL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $20.32 million.

• Euroseas ESEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.80 per share on revenue of $44.01 million.

• Akerna KERN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $7.04 million.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• DHT Holdings DHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $54.05 million.

• TRACON Pharma TCON is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BioCardia BCDA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $90 thousand.

• Staar Surgical STAA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TELA Bio TELA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $10.12 million.

• Cytek Biosciences CTKB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $39.63 million.

• Transact Technologies TACT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MaxCyte MXCT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.22 million.

• Sonendo SONX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $10.12 million.

• Hyperfine HYPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.70 million.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $162.31 million.

• Pixelworks PXLW is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Riley Exploration Permian REPX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pulse Biosciences PLSE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $440 thousand.

• FGI Industries FGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $45.02 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences SSKN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.14 million.

• Laird Superfood LSF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $9.66 million.

• Wrap Technologies WRAP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.88 million.

• Crescent Capital BDC CCAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $26.41 million.

• Sonder Holdings SOND is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $450.62 million.

• GeoPark GPRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $278.00 million.

• AppLovin APP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $839.67 million.

• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF GSY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $246.74 million.

• Franco-Nevada FNV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $345.29 million.

• Cue Health HLTH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $52.90 million.

• Coupang CPNG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion.

• Heritage Glb HGBL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.87 million.

• Fortuna Silver Mines FSM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $175.50 million.

• icad ICAD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.94 million.

• Vacasa VCSA is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• OncoCyte OCX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Dyadic International DYAI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.84 million.

• Enovix ENVX is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sera Prognostics SERA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $90 thousand.

• NeoGames NGMS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $31.02 million.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.79 million.

• Motorsport Games MSGM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• Qumu QUMU is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alpha Teknova TKNO is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Heliogen HLGN is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cyngn CYN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $240 thousand.

• Yield10 Bioscience YTEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $160 thousand.

• ADMA Biologics ADMA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $31.81 million.

• Marpai MRAI is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Belite Bio BLTE is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.18 million.

• Pan American Silver PAAS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $544.58 million.

• Equifax EFX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $317.44 million.

• Tricon Residential TCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $135.07 million.

• Stabilis Solutions SLNG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.90 million.

• VIQ Solutions VQS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $15.48 million.

• Largo LGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $57.00 million.

• Energous WATT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $270 thousand.

• Archer Aviation ACHR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ellington Residential EARN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.95 million.

• SEMrush Hldgs SEMR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ACV Auctions ACVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $111.35 million.

• Excelerate Energy EE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $591.67 million.

• Spire Global SPIR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $19.12 million.

• Antero Resources AR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $132.48 million.

• Marqeta MQ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $179.84 million.

• Stantec STN is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF PSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $69.66 million.

• Nephros NEPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.65 million.

• Evolv Technologies EVLV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.54 million.

• Inotiv NOTV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $141.73 million.

• Conifer Holdings CNFR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $23.62 million.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh AP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Manulife Financial MFC is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• EnerSys ENS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $906.64 million.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Accuray ARAY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $105.32 million.

• Landec LNDC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $45.55 million.

• ChromaDex CDXC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $18.65 million.

• Sonos SONO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $419.34 million.

• Matterport MTTR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $29.60 million.

• Amtech Systems ASYS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $14.72 million.

• Blue Bird BLBD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $213.03 million.

• Traeger COOK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $221.70 million.

• SunOpta STKL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CACI International CACI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Dutch Bros BROS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $182.00 million.

• Alpha & Omega AOSL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $190.00 million.

• Bumble BMBL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $219.44 million.

• VIZIO Holding VZIO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fossil Group FOSL is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BRF BRFS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avnet AVT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $6.26 billion.

• Walt Disney DIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $20.49 billion.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• VAALCO Energy EGY is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NuScale Power SMR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Innovative Solutions ISSC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ZimVie ZIMV is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nortech Systems NSYS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hagerty HGTY is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. GRP is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

