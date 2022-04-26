QQQ
Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 4:34 AM | 17 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• First American Financial FAF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $46.41 million.

• Associated Capital Group AC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TransUnion TRU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $910.77 million.

• Warner Bros.Discovery WBD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Travelzoo TZOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.67 million.

• NexPoint Residential NXRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $60.13 million.

• First Commonwealth FCF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $94.06 million.

• First Merchants FRME is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $133.52 million.

• First Foundation FFWM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $89.39 million.

• New Oriental Education EDU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Novartis NVS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $12.73 billion.

• Sensata Technologies ST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $957.64 million.

• Polaris PII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Allegion ALLE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $689.41 million.

• PACCAR PCAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $5.91 billion.

• Popular BPOP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $571.73 million.

• Archer-Daniels Midland ADM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $17.91 billion.

• JetBlue Airways JBLU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Invesco IVZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Avery Dennison AVY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Arch Resources ARCH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $13.11 per share on revenue of $707.67 million.

• Valero Energy VLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $27.69 billion.

• Yandex YNDX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AGM Gr Hldgs AGMH is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Independent Bank IBCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $32.83 million.

• Old National Bancorp ONB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $262.70 million.

• PJT Partners PJT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $202.42 million.

• Provident Financial Hldgs PROV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $8.90 million.

• Peoples Bancorp PEBO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $75.35 million.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $170.00 million.

• Southside Bancshares SBSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $62.48 million.

• Insperity NSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• Camden National CAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $46.30 million.

• Ecolab ECL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Crestwood Equity Partners CEQP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Franklin Electric FELE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $424.62 million.

• Armstrong World Indus AWI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $289.92 million.

• Entegris ENTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $640.85 million.

• Stepan SCL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $610.97 million.

• Shutterstock SSTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $202.11 million.

• SITE Centers SITC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $125.93 million.

• Graphic Packaging Holding GPK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Ares Capital ARCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $483.42 million.

• MSCI MSCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $562.46 million.

• UBS Gr UBS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Northern Trust NTRS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Corning GLW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Raytheon Technologies RTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $15.80 billion.

• Sherwin-Williams SHW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• Waste Management WM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.

• Roper Technologies ROP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.68 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Canon CAJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $7.45 billion.

• Hubbell HUBB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• D.R. Horton DHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $7.62 billion.

• 3M MMM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $8.74 billion.

• General Electric GE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.91 billion.

• Centene CNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $34.50 billion.

• United Parcel Service UPS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $23.79 billion.

• PepsiCo PEP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $15.53 billion.

• Banco Santander BSBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• NeuroMetrix NURO is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PureTech Health PRTC is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Nomura Holdings NMR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HSBC Holdings HSBC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $342.55 million.

• First Busey BUSE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $104.06 million.

• Fabrinet FN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $164.37 million.

• iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF FM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Trinet Group TNET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $348.72 million.

• Matador Resources MTDR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $550.21 million.

• Ternium TX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.

• Essex Property Trust ESS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $374.45 million.

• Goosehead Insurance GSHD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $41.78 million.

• Enphase Energy ENPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $432.10 million.

• EastGroup Props EGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $110.50 million.

• ChampionX CHX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $824.47 million.

• Artisan Partners Asset APAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $294.04 million.

• Skechers USA SKX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Ashland Global Holdings ASH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $588.22 million.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $841.27 million.

• Texas Instruments TXN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $4.74 billion.

• Visa V is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $6.84 billion.

• Mondelez International MDLZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.

• Alphabet GOOGL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $26.11 per share on revenue of $68.04 billion.

• Alphabet GOOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $26.11 per share on revenue of $68.00 billion.

• Markel MKL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $16.60 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Ambrx Biopharma AMAM is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Wesbanco WSBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $108.24 million.

• Flushing Financial FFIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $65.08 million.

• Cornerstone Building CNR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.

• Veritex Holdings VBTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $93.69 million.

• Equity Residential EQR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $657.22 million.

• South Plains Financial SPFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $50.05 million.

• Aware AWRE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• Hanmi Financial HAFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $58.94 million.

• Sigma Labs SGLB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $530.00 thousand.

• Zurn Water Solutions ZWS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $242.03 million.

• Renasant RNST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $143.61 million.

• Four Corners Property FCPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $52.02 million.

• Premier Financial PFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $60.25 million.

• QCR Hldgs QCRH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $51.84 million.

• Exact Sciences EXAS is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $461.71 million.

• Luther Burbank LBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $45.27 million.

• Industrial Logistics ILPT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $70.79 million.

• Tenable Holdings TENB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $153.46 million.

• UDR UDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $356.39 million.

• Usana Health Sciences USNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $267.31 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel PEB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $234.67 million.

• Rush Enterprises RUSHA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Robert Half International RHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• UMB Financial UMBF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $332.57 million.

• MKS Instruments MKSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $753.94 million.

• Trustmark TRMK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $152.16 million.

• John Bean Technologies JBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $439.45 million.

• Highwoods Props HIW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $201.81 million.

• American Assets Trust AAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $99.74 million.

• Avangrid AGR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• NCR NCR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Hawaiian Holdings HA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.57 per share on revenue of $471.20 million.

• Manhattan Associates MANH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $169.12 million.

• QuantumScape QS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Navient NAVI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $275.29 million.

• Ameris ABCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $240.02 million.

• IDEX IEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $716.84 million.

• Teradyne TER is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $740.98 million.

• Canadian National Railway CNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Chubb CB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $8.74 billion.

• Capital One Financial COF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.44 per share on revenue of $8.02 billion.

• F5 FFIV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $634.08 million.

• Juniper Networks JNPR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Chemed CHE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.47 per share on revenue of $538.57 million.

• ACCO Brands ACCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $420.27 million.

• Range Resources RRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $884.74 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences EW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• CoStar Gr CSGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $512.45 million.

• Benchmark Electronics BHE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $582.50 million.

• General Motors GM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $37.33 billion.

• Microsoft MSFT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $49.03 billion.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.65 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• America Movil AMOV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MRC Global MRC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rush Enterprises RUSHB is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Diamond Hill Investment DHIL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets