Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Friday morning, 152 companies hit new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT).
- Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the biggest gainer, trading up 17.17% to reach its 52-week high.
Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares were up 2.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $667.92.
- Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $256.94 Friday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares were up 0.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $234.31.
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $80.58 Friday. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
- 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $202.18.
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) shares broke to $19.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.77%.
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares were up 0.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $386.25.
- Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI) shares broke to $186.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.
- Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $42.92 with a daily change of up 0.35%.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares were up 3.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $86.65.
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares were down 0.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $277.39 for a change of down 0.43%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $106.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.38. Shares traded up 1.36%.
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $177.65 Friday. The stock was up 2.93% for the day.
- MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $477.71. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock set a new 52-week high of $124.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.34%.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares set a new yearly high of $54.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.45% on the session.
- Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.76 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.
- SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $578.01 on Friday morning, moving up 10.27%.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.89. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 2.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $258.06.
- Magna International (NYSE:MGA) shares hit a yearly high of $98.25. The stock traded up 2.17% on the session.
- HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares were up 2.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $554.97.
- POSCO (NYSE:PKX) stock set a new 52-week high of $79.60 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares were up 3.76% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.70.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.22 Friday. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
- Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $81.20 with a daily change of up 0.01%.
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares set a new yearly high of $198.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) stock set a new 52-week high of $202.40 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
- VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.77. The stock was down 0.31% for the day.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) shares set a new 52-week high of $542.43 on Friday, moving up 1.26%.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,348.75 Friday. The stock was up 1.86% for the day.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.22. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
- Loews (NYSE:L) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.96 on Friday morning, moving up 1.09%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares broke to $103.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) shares broke to $50.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.20 on Friday morning, moving up 1.32%.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.10. The stock was up 0.46% for the day.
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.98 Friday. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares broke to $50.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.3%.
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) shares set a new yearly high of $84.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
- Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares were up 1.88% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.64.
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares set a new yearly high of $57.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares were up 4.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $105.37 for a change of up 4.38%.
- American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $123.23 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.
- Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.21 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) shares hit $184.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.04%.
- VEREIT (NYSE:VER) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.02 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
- Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) shares hit $103.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.04%.
- LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.06. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
- Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $162.73. The stock was up 2.83% for the day.
- Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares were up 14.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.14.
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.22 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares broke to $59.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.
- Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.12%.
- Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) shares hit a yearly high of $32.52. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.84 on Friday morning, moving down 0.23%.
- Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI) shares were up 1.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.12.
- FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $167.66. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- Coty (NYSE:COTY) shares hit a yearly high of $9.90. The stock traded up 3.1% on the session.
- Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares hit $71.89 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.82%.
- First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $64.25. Shares traded up 0.68%.
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares hit $101.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.81%.
- Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $270.84. The stock was up 2.02% for the day.
- Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares set a new yearly high of $28.33 this morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.
- Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) shares set a new yearly high of $156.70 this morning. The stock was up 4.22% on the session.
- Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.00. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $37.67. Shares traded up 1.22%.
- KT (NYSE:KT) shares hit $13.16 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) stock set a new 52-week high of $133.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.
- Essent Gr (NYSE:ESNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.28. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares broke to $82.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.41%.
- ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock set a new 52-week high of $162.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.14%.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares hit a yearly high of $41.93. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.80 on Friday, moving up 0.49%.
- MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) shares were up 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.85.
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares broke to $24.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.59%.
- Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares were up 2.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.75.
- Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) shares set a new yearly high of $20.83 this morning. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.
- Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares were up 1.49% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.58.
- Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shares hit $27.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.44%.
- NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) shares were up 0.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.78.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares set a new yearly high of $66.68 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
- Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.37. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session.
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) stock made a new 52-week high of $68.11 Friday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
- Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.64 on Friday morning, moving up 1.88%.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares set a new yearly high of $72.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares hit a yearly high of $26.70. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) shares were up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.00.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares set a new yearly high of $23.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.78% on the session.
- SPX (NYSE:SPXC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $62.37. Shares traded up 2.01%.
- MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.63 Friday. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.21. Shares traded up 1.21%.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) stock hit a yearly high price of $142.78. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $121.87 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Apollo Commercial Real (NYSE:ARI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $15.24. Shares traded up 1.15%.
- Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares were up 2.85% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.87 for a change of up 2.85%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares broke to $9.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.
- Knowles (NYSE:KN) shares were up 3.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.11.
- Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.41 Friday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares hit $7.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.14%.
- Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.85 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $30.85. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
- First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.67 with a daily change of up 0.41%.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.15. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
- Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.06%.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.95 on Friday morning, moving up 4.47%.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $51.68 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
- PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares were down 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.99.
- Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE:RNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.28 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.68%.
- Knoll (NYSE:KNL) shares hit a yearly high of $23.86. The stock traded up 2.72% on the session.
- Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.13. The stock was up 17.17% for the day.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares broke to $8.63 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.70. The stock traded up 5.14% on the session.
- AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares hit a yearly high of $24.78. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.
- TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) shares hit $12.12 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.57. Shares traded up 0.12%.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $24.25 with a daily change of up 0.16%.
- Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.44%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) shares hit a yearly high of $12.03. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
- John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE:PDT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.79 on Friday morning, moving up 0.41%.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.46 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
- Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.98. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) shares were up 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.66.
- Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.57 on Friday morning, moving up 1.09%.
- Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares were up 6.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.32.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.1%.
- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.22 on Friday morning, moving up 8.01%.
- Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.76 on Friday morning, moving up 4.78%.
- Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE:MCB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $59.88. Shares traded up 1.37%.
- R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares were up 3.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.09.
- RiverNorth Managed (NYSE:RMM) shares were up 2.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.92.
- Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares hit $15.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Cohen & Steers Select (NYSE:PSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.59. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $9.33 with a daily change of up 1.09%.
- San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE:SJT) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.87. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
- Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) shares hit $33.19 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.28%.
- inTest (AMEX:INTT) shares hit $12.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.95%.
- AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.99 Friday. The stock was up 3.45% for the day.
- Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) shares hit $5.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.46%.
- Gabelli Global Utility (AMEX:GLU) shares broke to $20.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
- Principal Real Estate Inc (NYSE:PGZ) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.80. The stock was up 2.28% for the day.
- Ballantyne Strong (AMEX:BTN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.94 with a daily change of up 3.23%.
- Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $156.74 on Friday morning, moving up 13.72%.
- Macquarie/First Trust Glb (NYSE:MFD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $10.01 with a daily change of down 0.86%.
- European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.32 with a daily change of up 1.2%.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.79 Friday. The stock was up 3.68% for the day.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.70 on Friday morning, moving down 3.74%.
If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas