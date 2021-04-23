Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday morning, 152 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

(NASDAQ:ASML). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT).

(NASDAQ:TYHT). Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the biggest gainer, trading up 17.17% to reach its 52-week high.

Stocks breaking to new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares were up 2.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $667.92.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.