Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 215 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nike NKE .

. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA 's stock traded down the lowest, falling 58.79% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock traded down the lowest, falling 58.79% to reach a new 52-week low. Orthofix Medical OFIX 's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Nike NKE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $103.47. Shares traded up 0.33%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.99. The stock was down 1.89% on the session. Uber Technologies UBER shares set a new yearly low of $21.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.

stock hit $24.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.54%. Lululemon Athletica LULU shares set a new yearly low of $251.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

shares were up 2.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $166.49. Expedia Group EXPE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $115.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.02%.

stock hit $275.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.81%. Nu Holdings NU stock drifted up 4.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.26.

stock hit $78.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.96%. MGM Resorts Intl MGM stock hit a yearly low of $30.70. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $48.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.59%. Amerco UHAL stock set a new 52-week low of $498.19 on Wednesday, moving up 0.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.02%. Dropbox DBX shares hit a yearly low of $19.07. The stock was up 2.88% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.31%. GXO Logistics GXO shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.28 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.13%.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.33. The stock was up 1.35% for the day. Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH shares made a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.5% for the day.

shares moved up 0.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.86, drifting up 0.57%. Coty COTY stock hit a yearly low of $5.90. The stock was up 4.26% for the day.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $88.55 and moving up 0.19%. Atotech ATC shares moved up 0.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.20, drifting up 0.2%.

shares were up 5.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.79. Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP stock set a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Wednesday, moving up 3.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.82 and moving down 2.03%. Super Group (SGHC) SGHC stock hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was down 18.97% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $47.33. The stock traded up 5.47%. Academy Sports ASO stock hit a yearly low of $25.11. The stock was up 10.11% for the day.

shares fell to $131.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.92%. Golub Capital BDC GBDC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.55. Shares traded up 2.39%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.13. The stock traded up 1.34%. Boot Barn Holdings BOOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.78. The stock was up 9.45% on the session.

stock hit $4.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.61%. Urban Outfitters URBN stock drifted up 10.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.81.

shares hit a yearly low of $195.70. The stock was up 3.75% on the session. Embraer ERJ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.75 and moving down 1.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $154.67 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.14%. LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.35. Shares traded up 10.78%.

shares were down 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.66. Cricut CRCT shares set a new yearly low of $6.55 this morning. The stock was up 6.11% on the session.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.45 and moving up 0.81%. ACV Auctions ACVA shares set a new yearly low of $7.45 this morning. The stock was up 4.96% on the session.

stock hit $8.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.09%. Infinera INFN shares made a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day. Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock set a new 52-week low of $19.30 on Wednesday, moving up 0.87%.

stock drifted up 1.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.18. PubMatic PUBM shares were up 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.82.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.76%. 8x8 EGHT stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.60. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.

shares fell to $5.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.72%. Nuvation Bio NUVB stock hit a yearly low of $3.54. The stock was down 1.39% for the day.

shares moved up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.81, drifting up 0.54%. Alphatec Holdings ATEC stock set a new 52-week low of $6.98 on Wednesday, moving up 0.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.60 and moving up 5.69%. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares fell to $9.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.91%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $54.42 on Wednesday, moving up 1.53%. TG Therapeutics TGTX shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.79.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.48 on Wednesday, moving down 0.87%. Faro Technologies FARO shares fell to $30.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.48 and moving down 1.35%. Niu Technologies NIU shares set a new yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was up 3.46% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $26.07. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock hit a yearly low of $3.46. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.00. The stock was down 2.09% on the session. Markforged Holding MKFG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.6%.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.80. The stock was up 2.53% for the day. Satellogic SATL shares set a new 52-week low of $4.93. The stock traded down 0.93%.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was up 3.4% on the session. Velo3D VLD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock traded up 2.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.95 and moving down 3.48%. Agenus AGEN shares hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

shares were up 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.18. Hut 8 Mining HUT shares fell to $2.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.54 and moving up 0.46%. HilleVax HLVX shares were down 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.82.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.23%. NextNav NN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Wednesday, moving down 0.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.13 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.73%. Latch LTCH stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock was down 1.65% on the session. Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX stock hit $5.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.14%.

shares moved up 9.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.16, drifting up 9.57%. Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock hit $2.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.15%.

stock drifted up 1.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.88. Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Wednesday, moving down 7.71%.

shares fell to $4.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Rent the Runway RENT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.21%.

stock hit $3.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%. VBI Vaccines VBIV shares moved up 1.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.83, drifting up 1.49%.

shares moved up 1.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.90, drifting up 1.7%. Singular Genomics Sys OMIC stock hit $2.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.67%.

shares moved down 6.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01, drifting down 6.21%. Kamada KMDA shares made a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Wednesday, moving down 9.61%. Vera Bradley VRA shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.71.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.22 and moving down 2.35%. Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock hit $3.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.3%.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was up 8.27% for the day. Putnam Master PIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.07%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 3.6%. Townsquare Media TSQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.05%.

shares moved down 2.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37, drifting down 2.82%. Allakos ALLK shares moved down 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.60, drifting down 1.69%.

stock hit $11.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.59%. Standard BioTools LAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.06. Shares traded up 1.9%. Gritstone Bio GRTS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.74. The stock traded down 2.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.00. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Romeo Power RMO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock traded up 1.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.93%. Alexco Resource AXU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.71. Shares traded up 1.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.00. Shares traded down 1.6%. UroGen Pharma URGN shares fell to $4.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was up 0.96% on the session. Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares hit a yearly low of $6.37. The stock was down 7.88% on the session.

stock hit $0.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.29%. Immuneering IMRX stock hit $3.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.67%. SOS SOS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Wednesday, moving up 2.16%.

shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.53. Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 20.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.94. The stock traded down 1.38%. Akouos AKUS shares set a new yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.

stock hit $2.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.41%. Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Eliem Therapeutics ELYM stock hit $2.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.34%.

stock hit $0.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.12%. Flora Growth FLGC shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Wednesday, moving down 0.33%. Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was up 10.02% on the session. Atreca BCEL stock hit a yearly low of $1.54. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.50. The stock was up 0.66% on the session. Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares set a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock traded down 58.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Wednesday, moving down 8.41%. NantHealth NH shares moved up 1.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.51, drifting up 1.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock traded up 3.05%. Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares fell to $1.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.63%.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session. Biodesix BDSX shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.25. The stock traded down 6.5%. Athersys ATHX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.22% for the day.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.42. The stock was down 5.13% on the session. Alkaline Water Co WTER stock drifted up 3.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. Societal CDMO SCTL stock hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.

stock hit $0.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.42%. Astria Therapeutics ATXS stock set a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock traded down 0.29%. Aptinyx APTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.27%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock was down 1.35% on the session. QualTek Services QTEK shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.31.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 2.96% for the day. Regis RGS stock drifted down 3.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.71.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was up 5.84% on the session. Quotient QTNT shares fell to $0.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.33%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day. ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock drifted down 5.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38.

shares fell to $2.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.84%. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Wednesday, moving down 0.95%.

shares moved down 0.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, drifting down 0.72%. Ostin Technology Group OST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.

stock hit $0.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.55%. Smart Powerr CREG shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.84%.

stock drifted down 6.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.69. Actelis Networks ASNS stock drifted down 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.33%. Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.56% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Wednesday, moving down 1.38%. Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs CRXT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 4.74%.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session. Qumu QUMU stock hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was up 8.03% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.17. Shares traded down 2.72%. Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.45. Shares traded down 1.98%.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares fell to $1.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.76%.

shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.82%. EzFill Holdings EZFL shares were up 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.38.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was up 3.35% on the session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday, moving up 0.93%. AutoWeb AUTO stock hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday, moving down 5.3%. Performance Shipping PSHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.27%.

