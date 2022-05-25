ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 12:14 PM | 23 min read
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

On Wednesday, 215 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Nike NKE.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA's stock traded down the lowest, falling 58.79% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Orthofix Medical OFIX's stock rebounded the most, as it traded up 0.0% after dropping to a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Nike NKE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $103.47. Shares traded up 0.33%.
  • Infosys INFY stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.99. The stock was down 1.89% on the session.
  • Uber Technologies UBER shares set a new yearly low of $21.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.
  • Honda Motor Co HMC stock hit $24.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.54%.
  • Lululemon Athletica LULU shares set a new yearly low of $251.51 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
  • Tractor Supply TSCO shares were up 2.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $166.49.
  • Expedia Group EXPE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $115.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.02%.
  • Essex Property Trust ESS stock hit $275.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.81%.
  • Nu Holdings NU stock drifted up 4.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.26.
  • Xylem XYL stock hit $78.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.96%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl MGM stock hit a yearly low of $30.70. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.
  • Royal Caribbean Gr RCL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $48.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.59%.
  • Amerco UHAL stock set a new 52-week low of $498.19 on Wednesday, moving up 0.97%.
  • Cognex CGNX shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.60 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.02%.
  • Dropbox DBX shares hit a yearly low of $19.07. The stock was up 2.88% on the session.
  • Dick's Sporting Goods DKS shares reached a new 52-week low of $63.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.31%.
  • GXO Logistics GXO shares reached a new 52-week low of $49.28 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.13%.
  • Lyft LYFT stock hit a yearly low of $16.33. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH shares made a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.5% for the day.
  • Gildan Activewear GIL shares moved up 0.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.86, drifting up 0.57%.
  • Coty COTY stock hit a yearly low of $5.90. The stock was up 4.26% for the day.
  • Endava DAVA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $88.55 and moving up 0.19%.
  • Atotech ATC shares moved up 0.2% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $19.20, drifting up 0.2%.
  • YETI Holdings YETI shares were up 5.55% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.79.
  • Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP stock set a new 52-week low of $5.36 on Wednesday, moving up 3.7%.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.82 and moving down 2.03%.
  • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC stock hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was down 18.97% for the day.
  • Crocs CROX shares set a new 52-week low of $47.33. The stock traded up 5.47%.
  • Academy Sports ASO stock hit a yearly low of $25.11. The stock was up 10.11% for the day.
  • Allegiant Travel ALGT shares fell to $131.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.92%.
  • Golub Capital BDC GBDC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.55. Shares traded up 2.39%.
  • Herbalife Nutrition HLF shares set a new 52-week low of $20.13. The stock traded up 1.34%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings BOOT stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.78. The stock was up 9.45% on the session.
  • Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock hit $4.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.61%.
  • Urban Outfitters URBN stock drifted up 10.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.81.
  • Cavco Indus CVCO shares hit a yearly low of $195.70. The stock was up 3.75% on the session.
  • Embraer ERJ stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.75 and moving down 1.15%.
  • Medifast MED shares reached a new 52-week low of $154.67 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.14%.
  • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.35. Shares traded up 10.78%.
  • Guggenheim Strategic Opps GOF shares were down 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.66.
  • Cricut CRCT shares set a new yearly low of $6.55 this morning. The stock was up 6.11% on the session.
  • HUTCHMED (China) HCM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.45 and moving up 0.81%.
  • ACV Auctions ACVA shares set a new yearly low of $7.45 this morning. The stock was up 4.96% on the session.
  • Zuora ZUO stock hit $8.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.09%.
  • Infinera INFN shares made a new 52-week low of $5.24 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • LivePerson LPSN shares made a new 52-week low of $13.90 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock set a new 52-week low of $19.30 on Wednesday, moving up 0.87%.
  • GoPro GPRO stock drifted up 1.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.18.
  • PubMatic PUBM shares were up 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.82.
  • Vacasa VCSA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.76%.
  • 8x8 EGHT stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.60. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
  • Arhaus ARHS shares fell to $5.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 6.72%.
  • Nuvation Bio NUVB stock hit a yearly low of $3.54. The stock was down 1.39% for the day.
  • Unisys UIS shares moved up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.81, drifting up 0.54%.
  • Alphatec Holdings ATEC stock set a new 52-week low of $6.98 on Wednesday, moving up 0.76%.
  • WalkMe WKME stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.60 and moving up 5.69%.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPB shares fell to $9.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.91%.
  • LendingTree TREE stock set a new 52-week low of $54.42 on Wednesday, moving up 1.53%.
  • TG Therapeutics TGTX shares were down 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.79.
  • Merus MRUS stock set a new 52-week low of $14.48 on Wednesday, moving down 0.87%.
  • Faro Technologies FARO shares fell to $30.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.32%.
  • AnaptysBio ANAB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.48 and moving down 1.35%.
  • Niu Technologies NIU shares set a new yearly low of $6.67 this morning. The stock was up 3.46% on the session.
  • Orthofix Medical OFIX shares set a new 52-week low of $26.07. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock hit a yearly low of $3.46. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares hit a yearly low of $12.00. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • Markforged Holding MKFG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.6%.
  • Seer SEER stock hit a yearly low of $6.80. The stock was up 2.53% for the day.
  • Satellogic SATL shares set a new 52-week low of $4.93. The stock traded down 0.93%.
  • WW International WW shares hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was up 3.4% on the session.
  • Velo3D VLD shares set a new 52-week low of $2.10. The stock traded up 2.32%.
  • Albireo Pharma ALBO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.95 and moving down 3.48%.
  • Agenus AGEN shares hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • DouYu Intl Hldgs DOYU shares were up 2.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.18.
  • Hut 8 Mining HUT shares fell to $2.18 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.41%.
  • Mitek Systems MITK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.54 and moving up 0.46%.
  • HilleVax HLVX shares were down 4.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.82.
  • OraSure Technologies OSUR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.17 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.23%.
  • NextNav NN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.23 on Wednesday, moving down 0.6%.
  • Digimarc DMRC shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.13 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.73%.
  • Latch LTCH stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.06. The stock was down 0.23% on the session.
  • Gaotu Techedu GOTU stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.16. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics EWTX stock hit $5.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.14%.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV shares moved up 9.57% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.16, drifting up 9.57%.
  • Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock hit $2.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.15%.
  • Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM stock drifted up 1.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.88.
  • Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock set a new 52-week low of $2.43 on Wednesday, moving down 7.71%.
  • Dyne Therapeutics DYN shares fell to $4.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX shares hit a yearly low of $1.56. The stock was down 2.47% on the session.
  • Sono Group SEV shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Wednesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Rent the Runway RENT shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.21%.
  • Macrogenics MGNX stock hit $3.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.22%.
  • VBI Vaccines VBIV shares moved up 1.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.83, drifting up 1.49%.
  • bluebird bio BLUE shares moved up 1.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.90, drifting up 1.7%.
  • Singular Genomics Sys OMIC stock hit $2.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.67%.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE shares moved down 6.21% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01, drifting down 6.21%.
  • Kamada KMDA shares made a new 52-week low of $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.49% for the day.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL stock set a new 52-week low of $3.29 on Wednesday, moving down 9.61%.
  • Vera Bradley VRA shares were up 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.71.
  • Kronos Bio KRON stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.22 and moving down 2.35%.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock hit $3.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.3%.
  • Express EXPR stock hit a yearly low of $2.30. The stock was up 8.27% for the day.
  • Putnam Master PIM shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.07%.
  • Talkspace TALK shares set a new 52-week low of $1.06. The stock traded down 3.6%.
  • Townsquare Media TSQ shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.05%.
  • Luokung Technology LKCO shares moved down 2.82% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.37, drifting down 2.82%.
  • Allakos ALLK shares moved down 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.60, drifting down 1.69%.
  • Western Asset Mortgage DMO stock hit $11.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.59%.
  • Standard BioTools LAB shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.26%.
  • Gamida Cell GMDA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.06. Shares traded up 1.9%.
  • Gritstone Bio GRTS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.74. The stock traded down 2.23%.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.00. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Romeo Power RMO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.79. The stock traded up 1.11%.
  • Graphite Bio GRPH shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.93%.
  • Alexco Resource AXU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.71. Shares traded up 1.77%.
  • Applied Molecular AMTI stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.00. Shares traded down 1.6%.
  • UroGen Pharma URGN shares fell to $4.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.33%.
  • Katapult Holdings KPLT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.
  • Comera Life Sciences CMRA shares hit a yearly low of $6.37. The stock was down 7.88% on the session.
  • Atossa Therapeutics ATOS stock hit $0.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.29%.
  • Immuneering IMRX stock hit $3.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.3%.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.67%.
  • SOS SOS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Wednesday, moving up 2.16%.
  • Oyster Point Pharma OYST shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.53.
  • Evelo Biosciences EVLO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 20.21%.
  • Summit Therapeutics SMMT shares set a new 52-week low of $0.94. The stock traded down 1.38%.
  • Akouos AKUS shares set a new yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was down 2.35% on the session.
  • Cortexyme CRTX stock hit $2.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.41%.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares made a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.31% for the day.
  • Homology Medicines FIXX stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.32. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Eliem Therapeutics ELYM stock hit $2.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.34%.
  • Epizyme EPZM stock hit $0.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.12%.
  • Flora Growth FLGC shares set a new yearly low of $0.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.
  • Centogene CNTG stock set a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Wednesday, moving down 0.33%.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.61%.
  • iClick Interactive Asia ICLK shares hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was up 10.02% on the session.
  • Atreca BCEL stock hit a yearly low of $1.54. The stock was down 1.5% for the day.
  • BioVie BIVI shares hit a yearly low of $2.50. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares set a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock traded down 58.79%.
  • Scienjoy Holding SJ stock set a new 52-week low of $1.75 on Wednesday, moving down 8.41%.
  • NantHealth NH shares moved up 1.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.51, drifting up 1.29%.
  • InflaRx IFRX shares set a new 52-week low of $1.29. The stock traded up 3.05%.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares fell to $1.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.63%.
  • Molecular Templates MTEM shares set a new yearly low of $0.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% on the session.
  • Biodesix BDSX shares set a new yearly low of $1.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.
  • TAT Techs TATT shares set a new 52-week low of $5.25. The stock traded down 6.5%.
  • Athersys ATHX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 9.22% for the day.
  • Snow Lake Resources LITM stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.42. The stock was down 5.13% on the session.
  • Alkaline Water Co WTER stock drifted up 3.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS shares hit a yearly low of $0.94. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.
  • Societal CDMO SCTL stock hit a yearly low of $0.75. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.
  • Digital Ally DGLY stock hit $0.86 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.42%.
  • Astria Therapeutics ATXS stock set a new 52-week low of $3.02 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.16. The stock traded down 0.29%.
  • Aptinyx APTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.27%.
  • Brooklyn BTX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.62. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
  • QualTek Services QTEK shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.31.
  • Renovacor RCOR stock hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 2.96% for the day.
  • Regis RGS stock drifted down 3.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.71.
  • Future FinTech Gr FTFT shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was up 5.84% on the session.
  • Quotient QTNT shares fell to $0.27 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.33%.
  • Invacare IVC shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.05% for the day.
  • ASLAN Pharma ASLN stock drifted down 5.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.38.
  • Flexible Solutions Intl FSI shares fell to $2.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.84%.
  • Herzfeld Caribbean Basin CUBA stock set a new 52-week low of $4.49 on Wednesday, moving down 0.95%.
  • Edesa Biotech EDSA shares moved down 0.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.70, drifting down 0.72%.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
  • Talis Biomedical TLIS stock hit $0.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.55%.
  • Smart Powerr CREG shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Wednesday morning, moving down 8.84%.
  • Winc WBEV stock drifted down 6.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.69.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS stock drifted down 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28.
  • WidePoint WYY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Wednesday morning, moving down 10.33%.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics KTTA shares made a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.56% for the day.
  • Expion360 XPON stock set a new 52-week low of $2.84 on Wednesday, moving down 1.38%.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs CRXT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.35 and moving down 4.74%.
  • Taitron Components TAIT shares set a new yearly low of $3.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.
  • Qumu QUMU stock hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was up 8.03% for the day.
  • CohBar CWBR stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.17. Shares traded down 2.72%.
  • Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.45. Shares traded down 1.98%.
  • Myomo MYO shares set a new yearly low of $1.98 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC shares fell to $1.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.76%.
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics MITO shares fell to $0.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.82%.
  • EzFill Holdings EZFL shares were up 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.38.
  • Digital Brands Group DBGI shares hit a yearly low of $0.16. The stock was up 3.35% on the session.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.28%.
  • Viveve Medical VIVE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Wednesday, moving up 0.93%.
  • AutoWeb AUTO stock hit a yearly low of $0.50. The stock was down 2.11% for the day.
  • Acorda Therapeutics ACOR stock set a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday, moving down 5.3%.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.85 on Wednesday morning, moving down 9.27%.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock drifted down 2.35% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.19.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: 52 Week Lows52-Week LowsBZI-ftwNewsOptionsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas