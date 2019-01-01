TAT Technologies Ltd is a provider of solutions and services to the aerospace and defense industries focused mainly on the four segments: Original equipment manufacturing (OEM); MRO services for heat transfer; MRO services for aviation components; Overhaul and coating of jet engine components. The company design, develop and manufacture of Heat Exchangers, Cooling Systems, Cold Plates, Vapor-Cycle Air Conditioning Systems (for both land and airborne applications) and flow accessories. It generates most of its revenues through MRO services for heat transfer components.