Range
24.38 - 25.15
Vol / Avg.
48.5K/200.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.14 - 33.09
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.48
P/E
-
EPS
-0.39
Shares
43.3M
Outstanding
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It develops bispecific antibody therapeutics. The company is developing innovative full-length human bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. Merus only reportable segment comprising the discovery and development of innovative bispecific therapeutics. Some of its products in the pipeline include MCLA-128; MCLA-117; MCLA-158 and others.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Merus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merus (MRUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Merus's (MRUS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Merus.

Q

What is the target price for Merus (MRUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) was reported by BMO Capital on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting MRUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 83.68% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Merus (MRUS)?

A

The stock price for Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) is $24.499 last updated Today at 5:17:44 PM.

Q

Does Merus (MRUS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Merus.

Q

When is Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) reporting earnings?

A

Merus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Merus (MRUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merus.

Q

What sector and industry does Merus (MRUS) operate in?

A

Merus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.