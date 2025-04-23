Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• GATX GATX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $417.09 million.

• First Hawaiian FHB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $210.48 million.

• OFG Bancorp OFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $175.16 million.

• M/I Homes MHO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.16 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Mr. Cooper Gr COOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $614.67 million.

• Virtu Finl VIRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $469.48 million.

• Ryder System R is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Travel+Leisure TNL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $929.90 million.

• Taylor Morrison Home TMHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Lithia Motors LAD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.87 per share on revenue of $9.28 billion.

• Amphenol APH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.

• Norfolk Southern NSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• NextEra Energy NEE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion.

• Watsco WSO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• General Dynamics GD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.50 per share on revenue of $11.98 billion.

• Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• CME Group CME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Masco MAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Boeing BA is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $19.43 billion.

• Rogers Communications RCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• Philip Morris Intl PM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $9.12 billion.

• Teledyne Technologies TDY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.92 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Lennox Intl LII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Avery Dennison AVY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• AT&T T is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $30.35 billion.

• GE Vernova GEV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.54 billion.

• Otis Worldwide OTIS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.10 per share on revenue of $10.23 billion.

• TE Connectivity TEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $4.12 billion.

• New Oriental Education EDU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Check Point Software CHKP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $636.17 million.

• Central Pacific Financial CPF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $68.93 million.

• PROG Holdings PRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $678.23 million.

• United Microelectronics UMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Boston Scientific BSX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.

• Prosperity Bancshares PB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $307.85 million.

• Vertiv Holdings VRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Westinghouse Air Brake WAB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Stifel Financial SF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Complete Solaria Inc CSLR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $76.50 million.

• Popular BPOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $760.74 million.

• Healthcare Services Group HCSG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $443.91 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Graco GGG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $527.77 million.

• IBM IBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $14.40 billion.

• Las Vegas Sands LVS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Lam Research LRCX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.

• Newmont NEM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.

• Rollins ROL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $816.66 million.

• Carlisle Companies CSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Penumbra PEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $315.65 million.

• Waste Connections WCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Reliance RS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.66 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Natuzzi NTZ is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $18.59 million.

• Live Oak Bancshares LOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $131.70 million.

• SEI Investments SEIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $550.40 million.

• Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Century Communities CCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $914.20 million.

• Banc of California BANC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $270.92 million.

• Core Laboratories CLB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $124.76 million.

• Community Health Sys CYH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $3.10 billion.

• Amerant Bancorp AMTB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $101.83 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• ServiceNow NOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.83 per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

• Covenant Logistics Gr CVLG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $279.95 million.

• Galapagos GLPG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $68.81 million.

• Brookline Bancorp BRKL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $91.38 million.

• Bridgewater Bancshares BWB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $29.87 million.

• Impinj PI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $71.72 million.

• Third Coast Bancshares TCBX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $46.02 million.

• RLI RLI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $442.20 million.

• Whirlpool WHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $3.66 billion.

• TFI International TFII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• First American Financial FAF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• Moelis MC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $289.30 million.

• QuantumScape QS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Robert Half RHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Texas Instruments TXN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• O'Reilly Automotive ORLY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.92 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• ResMed RMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Molina Healthcare MOH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.58 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion.

• Edwards Lifesciences EW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Corporacion Inmobiliaria VTMX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tyler Technologies TYL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $556.45 million.

• Discover Financial servs DFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $4.21 billion.

• Viking Therapeutics VKTX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KKR Real Est Finance Tr KREF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $35.22 million.

• Knight-Swift KNX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Selective Insurance Gr SIGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Goosehead Insurance GSHD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $78.59 million.

• Vista Energy VIST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $472.61 million.

• Imax IMAX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $83.48 million.

• Horizon Bancorp HBNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $64.50 million.

• Stewart Information Servs STC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $609.90 million.

• Helix Energy Solns Gr HLX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $285.06 million.

• PagerDuty PD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $501.33 million.

• Precision Drilling PDS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $501.33 million.

• St. Joe JOE is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Western Union WU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $995.19 million.

• Origin Bancorp OBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $93.61 million.

• Old Second Bancorp OSBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.

• Plexus PLXS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $980.07 million.

• Senstar Technologies SNT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $22.67 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $140.96 million.

• Element Solutions ESI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $585.20 million.

• First Internet INBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $25.63 million.

• ASGN ASGN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $969.40 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum KALU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $788.00 million.

• United Rentals URI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.98 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Eagle Bancorp EGBN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $74.03 million.

• Colony Bankcorp CBAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $29.90 million.

• Oceaneering International OII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $651.30 million.

• Churchill Downs CHDN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $647.80 million.

• Chemed CHE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.55 per share on revenue of $641.78 million.

• Alaska Air Gr ALK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Univest Financial UVSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $77.65 million.

• CACI International CACI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.59 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Matador Resources MTDR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Veris Residential VRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $69.24 million.

• FirstEnergy FE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• MaxLinear MXL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $93.23 million.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings RNR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• Essential Properties EPRT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NewMarket NEU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Getty Realty GTY is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• EastGroup Properties EGP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Meritage Homes MTH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

