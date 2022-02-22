 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 3:38am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $439.63 million.

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $20.72 million.

• Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $198.95 million.

• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $282.91 million.

• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion.

• Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $363.66 million.

• Valaris (NYSE:VAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $309.85 million.

• Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $770.00 thousand.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $59.01 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $229.03 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $269.95 million.

• Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $119.00 million.

• Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $330.88 million.

• Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.27 per share on revenue of $14.47 million.

• CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $151.64 million.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $162.49 million.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.54 million.

• Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $796.33 million.

• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $912.74 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $253.77 million.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $136.64 million.

• Compx International (AMEX:CIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $768.31 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $107.40 million.

• Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $99.41 million.

• The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $847.44 million.

• Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.49 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $367.45 million.

• Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $28.10 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $870.14 million.

• CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $34.87 billion.

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $276.08 million.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $7.90 billion.

• Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $19.39 million.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $208.82 million.

• PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $150.83 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $852.48 million.

• MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $911.99 million.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $78.37 million.

• Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $76.79 million.

• PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $109.81 million.

• Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $394.86 million.

• Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $28.80 million.

• Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $137.39 million.

• Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.26 million.

• Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.10 million.

• SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $34.56 million.

• Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $159.50 million.

• Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $330.00 thousand.

• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $67.28 million.

• TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $55.12 million.

• Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $199.12 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSE:PSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $60.48 million.

• Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $569.02 million.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.42 million.

• JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $164.66 million.

• Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $134.90 million.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $302.64 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $603.02 million.

• Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $230.07 million.

• Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $91.71 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $58.05 million.

• Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.28 million.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $962.02 million.

• ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $242.57 million.

• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $437.75 million.

• Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $71.50 million.

• The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $65.72 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $100.32 million.

• Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $155.78 million.

• B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $523.75 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $658.20 million.

• Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $125.90 million.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $68.57 million.

• Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $771.22 million.

• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $38.07 million.

• Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $359.62 million.

• Workiva (NYSE:WK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $117.10 million.

• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $434.94 million.

• Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $194.30 million.

• OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $55.55 million.

• Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $181.87 million.

• Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $449.00 million.

• Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $21.31 million.

• Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $44.10 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $603.31 million.

• Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $44.22 million.

• Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.24 million.

• Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $545.61 million.

• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $244.90 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $239.06 million.

• Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $770.03 million.

• EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $133.05 million.

• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $645.25 million.

• Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $657.02 million.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $243.99 million.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $606.97 million.

• Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $31.79 million.

• John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $519.39 million.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $91.76 million.

• Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $61.04 million.

• Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $894.81 million.

• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $126.00 million.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $179.65 million.

• American Campus (NYSE:ACC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $249.18 million.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.66 per share on revenue of $487.15 million.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $501.28 million.

• Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $74.87 million.

• Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $757.38 million.

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $211.58 million.

• Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $241.84 million.

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (A + ACC)

Looking Into Agilent Technologies Inc's Recent Short Interest
Expert Ratings For Agilent Technologies
Agilent's Q1 FY22 Earnings Beat Expectations, FY22 Guidance Surpass Street Estimates
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's After-Hours Earnings Roundup: Agilent Technologies, Mosaic, Palo Alto Networks And More
Recap: Agilent Technologies Q1 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com