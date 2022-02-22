Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $439.63 million.

• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $20.72 million.

• Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $198.95 million.

• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $282.91 million.

• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion.

• Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $363.66 million.

• Valaris (NYSE:VAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $309.85 million.

• Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $770.00 thousand.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $59.01 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $229.03 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $269.95 million.

• Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $119.00 million.

• Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $330.88 million.

• Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.27 per share on revenue of $14.47 million.

• CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $151.64 million.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $162.49 million.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.54 million.

• Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $796.33 million.

• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $912.74 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $253.77 million.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $136.64 million.

• Compx International (AMEX:CIX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $768.31 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $107.40 million.

• Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $99.41 million.

• The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $847.44 million.

• Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.96 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.49 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.92 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $367.45 million.

• Fluor (NYSE:FLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $28.10 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $870.14 million.

• CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $34.87 billion.

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $276.08 million.

• Macy's (NYSE:M) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $8.43 billion.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $7.90 billion.

• Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $19.39 million.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $208.82 million.

• PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $150.83 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.63 per share on revenue of $852.48 million.

• MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $911.99 million.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $78.37 million.

• Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $76.79 million.

• PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $109.81 million.

• Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $394.86 million.

• Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $28.80 million.

• Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $137.39 million.

• Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $18.26 million.

• Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $71.10 million.

• SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $34.56 million.

• Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $159.50 million.

• Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $330.00 thousand.

• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $67.28 million.

• TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $55.12 million.

• Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $199.12 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSE:PSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $60.48 million.

• Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $569.02 million.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $20.42 million.

• JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $164.66 million.

• Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $134.90 million.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $302.64 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $603.02 million.

• Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $230.07 million.

• Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $91.71 million.

• Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $58.05 million.

• Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.28 million.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $962.02 million.

• ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $242.57 million.

• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $437.75 million.

• Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $71.50 million.

• The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $65.72 million.

• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $100.32 million.

• Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $155.78 million.

• B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $523.75 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $658.20 million.

• Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $125.90 million.

• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $68.57 million.

• Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $771.22 million.

• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $38.07 million.

• Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $359.62 million.

• Workiva (NYSE:WK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $117.10 million.

• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $434.94 million.

• Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $194.30 million.

• OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $55.55 million.

• Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $181.87 million.

• Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $449.00 million.

• Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $21.31 million.

• Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $44.10 million.

• Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.39 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.

• BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $603.31 million.

• Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $44.22 million.

• Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.24 million.

• Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $545.61 million.

• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $244.90 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $239.06 million.

• Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $770.03 million.

• EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $133.05 million.

• Realty Income (NYSE:O) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $645.25 million.

• Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $657.02 million.

• Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $243.99 million.

• Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $606.97 million.

• Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $31.79 million.

• John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $519.39 million.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $91.76 million.

• Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $61.04 million.

• Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $894.81 million.

• American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $126.00 million.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $179.65 million.

• American Campus (NYSE:ACC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $249.18 million.

• Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.66 per share on revenue of $487.15 million.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $501.28 million.

• Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $74.87 million.

• Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $757.38 million.

• Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $211.58 million.

• Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $241.84 million.

• Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

