On Tuesday, 164 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Crown Castle CCI .

Soligenix SNGX was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

PRA Group PRAA 's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 40.16% to reach a new 52-week low.

Crown Castle CCI was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Crown Castle CCI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $114.49 and moving 0.0% (flat).

MetLife MET shares set a new yearly low of $52.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $52.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session. SBA Comms SBAC stock hit a yearly low of $229.48. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $229.48. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. BioNTech BNTX stock hit a yearly low of $102.69. The stock was down 4.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $102.69. The stock was down 4.66% for the day. Tyson Foods TSN shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.99%. Incyte INCY shares fell to $64.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.62%.

shares fell to $64.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.62%. CF Industries Holdings CF shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.30.

shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.30. EPAM Sys EPAM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $223.97. Shares traded down 2.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $223.97. Shares traded down 2.31%. Mosaic MOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $36.77. Shares traded down 1.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $36.77. Shares traded down 1.19%. Ubiquiti UI stock set a new 52-week low of $182.33 on Tuesday, moving down 3.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $182.33 on Tuesday, moving down 3.7%. Match Group MTCH stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.66. Shares traded down 1.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.66. Shares traded down 1.69%. Robert Half International RHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.53. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.53. The stock was down 1.65% on the session. Catalent CTLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.08 and moving down 0.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.08 and moving down 0.32%. Commerce Bancshares CBSH stock drifted down 0.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $50.33.

stock drifted down 0.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $50.33. Globant GLOB shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $137.34.

shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $137.34. Wolfspeed WOLF stock hit $39.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.14%.

stock hit $39.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.14%. Plug Power PLUG shares fell to $7.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.8%.

shares fell to $7.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.8%. Capri Holdings CPRI stock hit $36.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.88%.

stock hit $36.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.88%. Ashland ASH shares fell to $87.40 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%.

shares fell to $87.40 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%. Frontier Communications FYBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.28 and moving down 1.82%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.28 and moving down 1.82%. Concentrix CNXC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $84.33 and moving down 0.76%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $84.33 and moving down 0.76%. Halozyme Therapeutics HALO shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.17%. Newell Brands NWL shares were down 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.73.

shares were down 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.73. First Finl Bankshares FFIN stock set a new 52-week low of $25.91 on Tuesday, moving down 2.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.91 on Tuesday, moving down 2.5%. Ziff Davis ZD stock hit a new 52-week low of $64.32. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $64.32. The stock was down 1.06% on the session. Lazard LAZ stock set a new 52-week low of $28.15 on Tuesday, moving down 0.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.15 on Tuesday, moving down 0.24%. Outfront Media OUT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.31. Shares traded down 1.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.31. Shares traded down 1.59%. Olaplex Hldgs OLPX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock was down 8.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock was down 8.82% on the session. First Interstate BancSys FIBK stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.77. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.77. The stock was down 1.45% on the session. Ingevity NGVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $57.97. Shares traded down 0.61%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $57.97. Shares traded down 0.61%. Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares set a new yearly low of $32.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session. Walker & Dunlop WD shares made a new 52-week low of $61.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $61.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day. Victoria's Secret VSCO stock hit $26.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.39%.

stock hit $26.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.39%. Spirit Airlines SAVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $15.61. Shares traded down 0.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $15.61. Shares traded down 0.79%. Cushman & Wakefield CWK stock drifted down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.16.

stock drifted down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.16. Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI shares hit a yearly low of $17.56. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.56. The stock was down 3.06% on the session. Fulton Financial FULT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.68% for the day. CVB Financial CVBF shares set a new 52-week low of $11.43. The stock traded down 0.93%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $11.43. The stock traded down 0.93%. AdaptHealth AHCO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.74. The stock traded down 4.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.74. The stock traded down 4.6%. TTEC Holdings TTEC stock hit a yearly low of $32.05. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.05. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. CSG Systems Intl CSGS shares set a new 52-week low of $48.34. The stock traded up 0.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $48.34. The stock traded up 0.27%. First Merchants FRME stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.36%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.36%. Hanesbrands HBI shares fell to $4.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.13%.

shares fell to $4.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.13%. Talos Energy TALO shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.7%. Elme Communities ELME stock drifted down 0.98% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.17.

stock drifted down 0.98% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.17. United States Cellular USM shares set a new 52-week low of $14.75. The stock traded down 4.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.75. The stock traded down 4.31%. EchoStar SATS stock hit $14.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.07%.

stock hit $14.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.07%. BankUnited BKU shares made a new 52-week low of $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day. Sally Beauty Holdings SBH stock hit $10.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.8%.

stock hit $10.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.8%. Two Harbors Inv TWO stock hit a yearly low of $11.68. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.68. The stock was down 0.84% for the day. TaskUs TASK stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.03. Shares traded down 5.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.03. Shares traded down 5.52%. Marcus & Millichap MMI stock drifted down 4.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.71.

stock drifted down 4.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.71. Air Transport Services Gr ATSG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.39 and moving up 2.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.39 and moving up 2.22%. CommScope Hldg Co COMM stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.38. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.38. The stock was down 4.21% on the session. Mativ Holdings MATV stock hit a yearly low of $16.11. The stock was down 2.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.11. The stock was down 2.51% for the day. Newmark Group NMRK stock drifted down 4.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.12.

stock drifted down 4.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.12. Alexander's ALX shares moved down 0.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $169.01, drifting down 0.13%.

shares moved down 0.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $169.01, drifting down 0.13%. ARKO ARKO shares were down 13.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.88.

shares were down 13.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.88. PRA Group PRAA shares hit a yearly low of $18.75. The stock was down 40.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.75. The stock was down 40.16% on the session. Benchmark Electronics BHE shares moved down 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.58, drifting down 0.72%.

shares moved down 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.58, drifting down 0.72%. Ballys BALY shares set a new 52-week low of $14.75. The stock traded up 0.09%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.75. The stock traded up 0.09%. KKR Real Estate Finance KREF shares moved down 0.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.98, drifting down 0.24%.

shares moved down 0.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.98, drifting down 0.24%. WideOpenWest WOW shares moved down 4.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.50, drifting down 4.93%.

shares moved down 4.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.50, drifting down 4.93%. Adtran ADTN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.28%. Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares set a new yearly low of $4.41 this morning. The stock was down 8.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.41 this morning. The stock was down 8.22% on the session. Flaherty & Crumrine FFC stock drifted up 0.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.90.

stock drifted up 0.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.90. United Fire Gr UFCS stock drifted down 9.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.25.

stock drifted down 9.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.25. Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock set a new 52-week low of $18.92 on Tuesday, moving down 4.44%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.92 on Tuesday, moving down 4.44%. Gladstone Land LAND shares were down 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.95.

shares were down 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.95. Enanta Pharma ENTA shares moved down 29.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.03, drifting down 29.62%.

shares moved down 29.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.03, drifting down 29.62%. Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP stock hit a yearly low of $16.65. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.65. The stock was down 0.78% for the day. First Mid Bancshares FMBH stock drifted down 1.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.61.

stock drifted down 1.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.61. Gladstone Commercial GOOD shares made a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.59% for the day. One Liberty Props OLP shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.35 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.35 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.69%. Washington Trust Bancorp WASH shares set a new yearly low of $23.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session. Interface TILE stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was down 1.19% on the session. Valhi VHI shares were down 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.16.

shares were down 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.16. John Hancock Preferred HPI shares made a new 52-week low of $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day. QuinStreet QNST shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.04 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.04 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.79%. MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%. Solid Power SLDP shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 9.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 9.87% on the session. NexPoint Diversified Real NXDT stock drifted up 1.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.27.

stock drifted up 1.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.27. Horizon Bancorp HBNC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.95 and moving down 2.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.95 and moving down 2.43%. CPSI CPSI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.21 and moving down 8.53%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.21 and moving down 8.53%. HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.98%. Equity Bancshares EQBK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%. BRT Apartments BRT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.45. The stock traded down 6.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.45. The stock traded down 6.15%. PetMed Express PETS shares made a new 52-week low of $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day. AudioCodes AUDC shares moved down 2.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30, drifting down 2.9%.

shares moved down 2.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30, drifting down 2.9%. Angel Oak Financial FINS shares made a new 52-week low of $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day. Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI stock drifted down 4.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36.

stock drifted down 4.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36. Farmers & Merchants FMAO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%. Intrepid Potash IPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.70 and moving down 1.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.70 and moving down 1.64%. Summit Finl Gr SMMF stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.34. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.34. The stock was down 0.06% on the session. Peoples Financial Servs PFIS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $35.02. Shares traded down 5.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $35.02. Shares traded down 5.43%. Inogen INGN stock hit $11.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.7%.

stock hit $11.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.7%. West Bancorp WTBA stock hit $15.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.21%.

stock hit $15.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.21%. Akoya Biosciences AKYA shares fell to $6.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.64%.

shares fell to $6.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.64%. AFC Gamma AFCG shares made a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day. Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares made a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.64% for the day. Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE shares set a new 52-week low of $15.44. The stock traded down 1.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.44. The stock traded down 1.17%. Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares set a new yearly low of $2.19 this morning. The stock was down 25.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.19 this morning. The stock was down 25.76% on the session. U Power UCAR shares moved up 0.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.66, drifting up 0.33%.

shares moved up 0.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.66, drifting up 0.33%. Cohen & Steers Select PSF shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.96%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.96%. BayCom BCML shares set a new 52-week low of $15.10. The stock traded down 0.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.10. The stock traded down 0.65%. City Office REIT CIO stock drifted down 3.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.61.

stock drifted down 3.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.61. Timberland Bancorp TSBK shares set a new yearly low of $22.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session. Southern States SSBK shares made a new 52-week low of $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. Chemung Financial CHMG stock drifted down 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.56.

stock drifted down 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.56. Princeton Bancorp BPRN stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.52. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.52. The stock was down 2.4% on the session. FVCBankcorp FVCB shares set a new 52-week low of $8.62. The stock traded down 0.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.62. The stock traded down 0.57%. ESSA Bancorp ESSA stock set a new 52-week low of $13.49 on Tuesday, moving down 1.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.49 on Tuesday, moving down 1.76%. Citi Trends CTRN stock set a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Tuesday, moving down 1.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Tuesday, moving down 1.24%. Great Ajax AJX stock hit $5.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.38%.

stock hit $5.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.38%. Industrial Logistics ILPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.82. Shares traded down 3.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.82. Shares traded down 3.12%. Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP shares fell to $3.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.

shares fell to $3.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%. Universal Electronics UEIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.43. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.43. The stock was down 4.31% on the session. Upland Software UPLD stock hit $3.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.54%.

stock hit $3.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.54%. Chimerix CMRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.11. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.11. The stock was up 0.45% for the day. Computer Task Gr CTG shares fell to $6.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.84%.

shares fell to $6.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.84%. Citizens Community CZWI stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.01. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.01. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. PhenomeX CELL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.3%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.3%. Citizens CIA stock set a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday, moving down 1.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday, moving down 1.15%. Nauticus Robotics KITT shares fell to $2.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%.

shares fell to $2.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%. AcuityAds Holdings ILLM shares fell to $1.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.71%.

shares fell to $1.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.71%. Celularity CELU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.41 and moving down 1.68%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.41 and moving down 1.68%. Cinedigm CIDM shares fell to $0.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.01%.

shares fell to $0.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.01%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 6.98% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 6.98% for the day. Alpha Teknova TKNO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.72. Shares traded down 4.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.72. Shares traded down 4.32%. Cumulus Media CMLS stock hit a yearly low of $2.59. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.59. The stock was down 0.76% for the day. Investcorp Credit ICMB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.22. Shares traded up 0.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.22. Shares traded up 0.92%. Momentus MNTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.38. Shares traded down 1.28%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.38. Shares traded down 1.28%. Nautilus NLS shares were down 2.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.15.

shares were down 2.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.15. Aspira Womens Health AWH shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.38%. Oncology Institute TOI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.44. Shares traded down 1.88%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.44. Shares traded down 1.88%. Blue Apron Hldgs APRN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.09%. Hongli Group HLP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%. Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock hit $0.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.98%.

stock hit $0.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.98%. WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.60 and moving down 2.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.60 and moving down 2.91%. Knightscope KSCP shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.73%. Freeline Therapeutics FRLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.22%. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares were down 10.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.14.

shares were down 10.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.14. Greenland Technologies GTEC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.2%. Polar Power POLA shares fell to $1.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.96%.

shares fell to $1.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.96%. Marin Software MRIN shares moved down 4.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 4.78%.

shares moved down 4.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 4.78%. Enservco ENSV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.55%. QualTek Services QTEK shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day. Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares moved down 12.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 12.2%.

shares moved down 12.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 12.2%. T2 Biosystems TTOO shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26.

shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26. Biolase BIOL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.19. Shares traded down 1.74%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.19. Shares traded down 1.74%. iMedia Brands IMBI shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.17.

shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.17. Micromobility com MCOM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.4%. Lexaria Bioscience LEXX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.70. Shares traded down 26.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.70. Shares traded down 26.83%. Nuwellis NUWE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 19.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 19.1%. Aditxt ADTX shares moved down 6.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.57, drifting down 6.43%.

shares moved down 6.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.57, drifting down 6.43%. Soligenix SNGX stock drifted down 8.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.93.

