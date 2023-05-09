ñol


Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2023 1:25 PM | 19 min read
On Tuesday, 164 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Significant Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Crown Castle CCI.
  • Soligenix SNGX was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • PRA Group PRAA's stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 40.16% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Crown Castle CCI was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • Crown Castle CCI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $114.49 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • MetLife MET shares set a new yearly low of $52.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.
  • SBA Comms SBAC stock hit a yearly low of $229.48. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • BioNTech BNTX stock hit a yearly low of $102.69. The stock was down 4.66% for the day.
  • Tyson Foods TSN shares reached a new 52-week low of $48.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.99%.
  • Incyte INCY shares fell to $64.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.62%.
  • CF Industries Holdings CF shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $66.30.
  • EPAM Sys EPAM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $223.97. Shares traded down 2.31%.
  • Mosaic MOS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $36.77. Shares traded down 1.19%.
  • Ubiquiti UI stock set a new 52-week low of $182.33 on Tuesday, moving down 3.7%.
  • Match Group MTCH stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $31.66. Shares traded down 1.69%.
  • Robert Half International RHI stock hit a new 52-week low of $65.53. The stock was down 1.65% on the session.
  • Catalent CTLT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.08 and moving down 0.32%.
  • Commerce Bancshares CBSH stock drifted down 0.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $50.33.
  • Globant GLOB shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $137.34.
  • Wolfspeed WOLF stock hit $39.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.14%.
  • Plug Power PLUG shares fell to $7.91 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 13.8%.
  • Capri Holdings CPRI stock hit $36.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.88%.
  • Ashland ASH shares fell to $87.40 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.78%.
  • Frontier Communications FYBR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.28 and moving down 1.82%.
  • Concentrix CNXC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $84.33 and moving down 0.76%.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics HALO shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.85 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.17%.
  • Newell Brands NWL shares were down 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.73.
  • First Finl Bankshares FFIN stock set a new 52-week low of $25.91 on Tuesday, moving down 2.5%.
  • Ziff Davis ZD stock hit a new 52-week low of $64.32. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
  • Lazard LAZ stock set a new 52-week low of $28.15 on Tuesday, moving down 0.24%.
  • Outfront Media OUT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $14.31. Shares traded down 1.59%.
  • Olaplex Hldgs OLPX stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.27. The stock was down 8.82% on the session.
  • First Interstate BancSys FIBK stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.77. The stock was down 1.45% on the session.
  • Ingevity NGVT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $57.97. Shares traded down 0.61%.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares set a new yearly low of $32.43 this morning. The stock was down 2.72% on the session.
  • Walker & Dunlop WD shares made a new 52-week low of $61.06 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
  • Victoria's Secret VSCO stock hit $26.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.39%.
  • Spirit Airlines SAVE stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $15.61. Shares traded down 0.79%.
  • Cushman & Wakefield CWK stock drifted down 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.16.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp PPBI shares hit a yearly low of $17.56. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.
  • Fulton Financial FULT shares made a new 52-week low of $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.
  • CVB Financial CVBF shares set a new 52-week low of $11.43. The stock traded down 0.93%.
  • AdaptHealth AHCO shares set a new 52-week low of $10.74. The stock traded down 4.6%.
  • TTEC Holdings TTEC stock hit a yearly low of $32.05. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • CSG Systems Intl CSGS shares set a new 52-week low of $48.34. The stock traded up 0.27%.
  • First Merchants FRME stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.18 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.36%.
  • Hanesbrands HBI shares fell to $4.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.13%.
  • Talos Energy TALO shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.69 on Tuesday morning, moving down 14.7%.
  • Elme Communities ELME stock drifted down 0.98% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $16.17.
  • United States Cellular USM shares set a new 52-week low of $14.75. The stock traded down 4.31%.
  • EchoStar SATS stock hit $14.66 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.07%.
  • BankUnited BKU shares made a new 52-week low of $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings SBH stock hit $10.93 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.8%.
  • Two Harbors Inv TWO stock hit a yearly low of $11.68. The stock was down 0.84% for the day.
  • TaskUs TASK stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.03. Shares traded down 5.52%.
  • Marcus & Millichap MMI stock drifted down 4.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.71.
  • Air Transport Services Gr ATSG stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.39 and moving up 2.22%.
  • CommScope Hldg Co COMM stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.38. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.
  • Mativ Holdings MATV stock hit a yearly low of $16.11. The stock was down 2.51% for the day.
  • Newmark Group NMRK stock drifted down 4.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.12.
  • Alexander's ALX shares moved down 0.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $169.01, drifting down 0.13%.
  • ARKO ARKO shares were down 13.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.88.
  • PRA Group PRAA shares hit a yearly low of $18.75. The stock was down 40.16% on the session.
  • Benchmark Electronics BHE shares moved down 0.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.58, drifting down 0.72%.
  • Ballys BALY shares set a new 52-week low of $14.75. The stock traded up 0.09%.
  • KKR Real Estate Finance KREF shares moved down 0.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.98, drifting down 0.24%.
  • WideOpenWest WOW shares moved down 4.93% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.50, drifting down 4.93%.
  • Adtran ADTN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.28%.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties HPP shares set a new yearly low of $4.41 this morning. The stock was down 8.22% on the session.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine FFC stock drifted up 0.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.90.
  • United Fire Gr UFCS stock drifted down 9.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.25.
  • Eagle Bancorp EGBN stock set a new 52-week low of $18.92 on Tuesday, moving down 4.44%.
  • Gladstone Land LAND shares were down 3.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.95.
  • Enanta Pharma ENTA shares moved down 29.62% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $23.03, drifting down 29.62%.
  • Cohen & Steers Ltd LDP stock hit a yearly low of $16.65. The stock was down 0.78% for the day.
  • First Mid Bancshares FMBH stock drifted down 1.56% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.61.
  • Gladstone Commercial GOOD shares made a new 52-week low of $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.59% for the day.
  • One Liberty Props OLP shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.35 on Tuesday morning, moving down 2.69%.
  • Washington Trust Bancorp WASH shares set a new yearly low of $23.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.82% on the session.
  • Interface TILE stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.00. The stock was down 1.19% on the session.
  • Valhi VHI shares were down 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.16.
  • John Hancock Preferred HPI shares made a new 52-week low of $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.32% for the day.
  • QuinStreet QNST shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.04 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.79%.
  • MYT Netherlands Parent MYTE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.91%.
  • Solid Power SLDP shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 9.87% on the session.
  • NexPoint Diversified Real NXDT stock drifted up 1.27% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.27.
  • Horizon Bancorp HBNC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.95 and moving down 2.43%.
  • CPSI CPSI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.21 and moving down 8.53%.
  • HomeTrust Bancshares HTBI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.52 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.98%.
  • Equity Bancshares EQBK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.19%.
  • BRT Apartments BRT shares set a new 52-week low of $16.45. The stock traded down 6.15%.
  • PetMed Express PETS shares made a new 52-week low of $14.44 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
  • AudioCodes AUDC shares moved down 2.9% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.30, drifting down 2.9%.
  • Angel Oak Financial FINS shares made a new 52-week low of $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI stock drifted down 4.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.36.
  • Farmers & Merchants FMAO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.47 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.86%.
  • Intrepid Potash IPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $19.70 and moving down 1.64%.
  • Summit Finl Gr SMMF stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.34. The stock was down 0.06% on the session.
  • Peoples Financial Servs PFIS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $35.02. Shares traded down 5.43%.
  • Inogen INGN stock hit $11.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.7%.
  • West Bancorp WTBA stock hit $15.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.21%.
  • Akoya Biosciences AKYA shares fell to $6.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.64%.
  • AFC Gamma AFCG shares made a new 52-week low of $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
  • Ranpak Hldgs PACK shares made a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock was down 8.64% for the day.
  • Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE shares set a new 52-week low of $15.44. The stock traded down 1.17%.
  • Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares set a new yearly low of $2.19 this morning. The stock was down 25.76% on the session.
  • U Power UCAR shares moved up 0.33% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.66, drifting up 0.33%.
  • Cohen & Steers Select PSF shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.96%.
  • BayCom BCML shares set a new 52-week low of $15.10. The stock traded down 0.65%.
  • City Office REIT CIO stock drifted down 3.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.61.
  • Timberland Bancorp TSBK shares set a new yearly low of $22.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • Southern States SSBK shares made a new 52-week low of $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • Chemung Financial CHMG stock drifted down 0.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $34.56.
  • Princeton Bancorp BPRN stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.52. The stock was down 2.4% on the session.
  • FVCBankcorp FVCB shares set a new 52-week low of $8.62. The stock traded down 0.57%.
  • ESSA Bancorp ESSA stock set a new 52-week low of $13.49 on Tuesday, moving down 1.76%.
  • Citi Trends CTRN stock set a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Tuesday, moving down 1.24%.
  • Great Ajax AJX stock hit $5.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.38%.
  • Industrial Logistics ILPT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.82. Shares traded down 3.12%.
  • Zapp Electric Vehicles ZAPP shares fell to $3.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.21%.
  • Universal Electronics UEIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.43. The stock was down 4.31% on the session.
  • Upland Software UPLD stock hit $3.08 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.54%.
  • Chimerix CMRX stock hit a yearly low of $1.11. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Computer Task Gr CTG shares fell to $6.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.84%.
  • Citizens Community CZWI stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.01. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.
  • PhenomeX CELL stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.3%.
  • Citizens CIA stock set a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday, moving down 1.15%.
  • Nauticus Robotics KITT shares fell to $2.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%.
  • AcuityAds Holdings ILLM shares fell to $1.39 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.71%.
  • Celularity CELU stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.41 and moving down 1.68%.
  • Cinedigm CIDM shares fell to $0.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.01%.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock hit a yearly low of $1.17. The stock was down 6.98% for the day.
  • Alpha Teknova TKNO stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.72. Shares traded down 4.32%.
  • Cumulus Media CMLS stock hit a yearly low of $2.59. The stock was down 0.76% for the day.
  • Investcorp Credit ICMB stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.22. Shares traded up 0.92%.
  • Momentus MNTS stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.38. Shares traded down 1.28%.
  • Nautilus NLS shares were down 2.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.15.
  • Aspira Womens Health AWH shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.38%.
  • Oncology Institute TOI stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.44. Shares traded down 1.88%.
  • Blue Apron Hldgs APRN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 9.09%.
  • Hongli Group HLP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.67%.
  • Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock hit $0.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.98%.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.60 and moving down 2.91%.
  • Knightscope KSCP shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.51 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.73%.
  • Freeline Therapeutics FRLN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.22%.
  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals SHPH shares were down 10.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.14.
  • Greenland Technologies GTEC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.2%.
  • Polar Power POLA shares fell to $1.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.96%.
  • Marin Software MRIN shares moved down 4.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.60, drifting down 4.78%.
  • Enservco ENSV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 7.55%.
  • QualTek Services QTEK shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.87% for the day.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares moved down 12.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.27, drifting down 12.2%.
  • T2 Biosystems TTOO shares were down 5.91% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.26.
  • Biolase BIOL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.19. Shares traded down 1.74%.
  • iMedia Brands IMBI shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.17.
  • Micromobility com MCOM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 6.4%.
  • Lexaria Bioscience LEXX stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.70. Shares traded down 26.83%.
  • Nuwellis NUWE shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Tuesday morning, moving down 19.1%.
  • Aditxt ADTX shares moved down 6.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.57, drifting down 6.43%.
  • Soligenix SNGX stock drifted down 8.64% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.93.

