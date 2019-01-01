|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.450
|0.470
|0.0200
|REV
|16.190M
|15.890M
|-300.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ESSA Bancorp’s space includes: FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW), Bogota Finl (NASDAQ:BSBK), Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC), Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) and Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV).
The latest price target for ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ESSA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.90% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) is $18.05 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.
ESSA Bancorp’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ESSA Bancorp.
ESSA Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.