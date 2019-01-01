QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
ESSA Bancorp Inc is a stock holding company, engaged in the provision of banking, trust, and advisory services. The bank provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through its banking offices, located in various counties across Pennsylvania. The bank's business primarily consists of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. It offers personal and business banking; government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning, and insurance products.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4500.470 0.0200
REV16.190M15.890M-300.000K

ESSA Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ESSA Bancorp's (ESSA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) stock?

A

The latest price target for ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ESSA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.90% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)?

A

The stock price for ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA) is $18.05 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) reporting earnings?

A

ESSA Bancorp’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ESSA Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) operate in?

A

ESSA Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.