ESSA Bancorp Inc is a stock holding company, engaged in the provision of banking, trust, and advisory services. The bank provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through its banking offices, located in various counties across Pennsylvania. The bank's business primarily consists of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. It offers personal and business banking; government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning, and insurance products.