Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Southern States Bancshares Inc is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in our communities.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4900.470 -0.0200
REV15.700M15.847M147.000K

Southern States Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern States (SSBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern States (NASDAQ: SSBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern States's (SSBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Southern States (SSBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Southern States (NASDAQ: SSBK) was reported by Truist Securities on September 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting SSBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern States (SSBK)?

A

The stock price for Southern States (NASDAQ: SSBK) is $21.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern States (SSBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.

Q

When is Southern States (NASDAQ:SSBK) reporting earnings?

A

Southern States’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Southern States (SSBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern States.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern States (SSBK) operate in?

A

Southern States is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.