|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.490
|0.470
|-0.0200
|REV
|15.700M
|15.847M
|147.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Southern States (NASDAQ: SSBK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Southern States’s space includes: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB), LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB), Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK), Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR) and California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB).
The latest price target for Southern States (NASDAQ: SSBK) was reported by Truist Securities on September 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting SSBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Southern States (NASDAQ: SSBK) is $21.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 2, 2022.
Southern States’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Southern States.
Southern States is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.