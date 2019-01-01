QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
BayCom Corp is a bank holding company for United Business Bank. It provides a broad range of financial services to businesses and business owners as well as individuals through its full-service branches and loan production office. It offers traditional commercial, personal and business banking products and services. The majority of the branches are located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. Its products and services include business checking, business savings, personal checking, personal savings, business loans and business credits, cash management, personal and business services, among others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5000.510 0.0100
REV18.200M21.769M3.569M

BayCom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BayCom (BCML) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BayCom (NASDAQ: BCML) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BayCom's (BCML) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BayCom (BCML) stock?

A

The latest price target for BayCom (NASDAQ: BCML) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on April 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting BCML to fall to within 12 months (a possible -24.75% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BayCom (BCML)?

A

The stock price for BayCom (NASDAQ: BCML) is $22.59 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BayCom (BCML) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BayCom.

Q

When is BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) reporting earnings?

A

BayCom’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is BayCom (BCML) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BayCom.

Q

What sector and industry does BayCom (BCML) operate in?

A

BayCom is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.