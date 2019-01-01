BayCom Corp is a bank holding company for United Business Bank. It provides a broad range of financial services to businesses and business owners as well as individuals through its full-service branches and loan production office. It offers traditional commercial, personal and business banking products and services. The majority of the branches are located in the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. Its products and services include business checking, business savings, personal checking, personal savings, business loans and business credits, cash management, personal and business services, among others.