Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 236 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Salesforce CRM was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE was the biggest loser, trading down 35.17% to reach its 52-week low.

was the biggest loser, trading down 35.17% to reach its 52-week low. Avaya Hldgs AVYA shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows are as follows:

Salesforce CRM shares fell to $184.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%.

shares fell to $184.35 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.7%. PayPal Holdings PYPL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $91.08. Shares traded down 3.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $91.08. Shares traded down 3.5%. Charter Communications CHTR stock drifted down 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $520.71.

stock drifted down 2.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $520.71. Netflix NFLX stock set a new 52-week low of $211.52 on Thursday, moving down 5.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $211.52 on Thursday, moving down 5.47%. Shopify SHOP stock hit a new 52-week low of $497.21. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $497.21. The stock was down 3.81% on the session. Warner Bros.Discovery WBD stock hit a yearly low of $21.67. The stock was down 2.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $21.67. The stock was down 2.89% for the day. Coinbase Global COIN shares set a new yearly low of $139.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $139.08 this morning. The stock was down 4.81% on the session. Match Group MTCH shares fell to $78.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.33%.

shares fell to $78.86 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.33%. Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock hit a yearly low of $132.31. The stock was down 1.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $132.31. The stock was down 1.55% for the day. Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares set a new 52-week low of $127.92. The stock traded down 1.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $127.92. The stock traded down 1.86%. Roblox RBLX shares set a new 52-week low of $35.31. The stock traded down 2.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $35.31. The stock traded down 2.78%. Dover DOV stock drifted down 7.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $138.51.

stock drifted down 7.45% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $138.51. Generac Hldgs GNRC stock drifted down 6.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $242.41.

stock drifted down 6.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $242.41. CarMax KMX stock drifted down 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $90.03.

stock drifted down 1.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $90.03. Etsy ETSY stock drifted down 4.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $102.22.

stock drifted down 4.14% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $102.22. Zillow Gr Z stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $43.99 and moving down 1.92%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $43.99 and moving down 1.92%. Grab Hldgs GRAB shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.88. The stock was down 3.82% on the session. Zillow Gr ZG stock hit a yearly low of $42.37. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $42.37. The stock was down 1.92% for the day. SoFi Technologies SOFI shares fell to $6.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%.

shares fell to $6.65 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%. DraftKings DKNG shares moved down 4.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.82, drifting down 4.24%.

shares moved down 4.24% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.82, drifting down 4.24%. Innovative Industrial IIPR shares fell to $161.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.

shares fell to $161.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%. ironSource IS shares fell to $4.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.35%.

shares fell to $4.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.35%. Mirati Therapeutics MRTX stock set a new 52-week low of $73.61 on Thursday, moving down 2.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $73.61 on Thursday, moving down 2.34%. Intellia Therapeutics NTLA stock set a new 52-week low of $52.53 on Thursday, moving down 3.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $52.53 on Thursday, moving down 3.28%. Denali Therapeutics DNLI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.55%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.28 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.55%. Safehold SAFE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $46.38 and moving up 0.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $46.38 and moving up 0.1%. Xerox Holdings XRX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.07 and moving down 16.47%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.07 and moving down 16.47%. SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX shares were down 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $46.83.

shares were down 3.78% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $46.83. Oatly Group OTLY shares hit a yearly low of $3.94. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.94. The stock was down 2.17% on the session. Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.37 and moving down 3.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.37 and moving down 3.81%. Twist Bioscience TWST shares made a new 52-week low of $37.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $37.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.64% for the day. Open Lending LPRO stock hit $14.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%.

stock hit $14.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.24%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX stock hit a yearly low of $9.85. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.85. The stock was down 3.93% for the day. Olo OLO stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.94. Shares traded down 2.89%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.94. Shares traded down 2.89%. Enovix ENVX shares fell to $10.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%.

shares fell to $10.49 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.9%. Qurate Retail QRTEA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.22. The stock traded down 2.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.22. The stock traded down 2.41%. Pacific Biosciences PACB stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.74 and moving down 2.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.74 and moving down 2.28%. Redfin RDFN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.59 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.35%. VIZIO Holding VZIO stock drifted down 5.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.10.

stock drifted down 5.8% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.10. Ranpak Hldgs PACK stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.50. Shares traded down 3.54%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $16.50. Shares traded down 3.54%. Adaptive Biotechnologies ADPT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.49 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.1%. Invitae NVTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.63 and moving down 2.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.63 and moving down 2.5%. Proto Labs PRLB shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.92 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $44.92 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.68%. Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.51 on Thursday morning, moving down 14.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.51 on Thursday morning, moving down 14.23%. Goosehead Insurance GSHD stock drifted down 2.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.71.

stock drifted down 2.6% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.71. Eventbrite EB shares hit a yearly low of $12.21. The stock was down 2.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.21. The stock was down 2.03% on the session. Array Technologies ARRY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 13.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.20 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 13.43%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ZNTL shares hit a yearly low of $23.43. The stock was down 2.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $23.43. The stock was down 2.89% on the session. Sleep Number SNBR stock drifted down 10.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.28.

stock drifted down 10.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $43.28. Codexis CDXS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.53 and moving down 5.56%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $15.53 and moving down 5.56%. Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock set a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.87 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat). NanoString Technologies NSTG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.35%. Myovant Sciences MYOV stock hit a yearly low of $9.76. The stock was down 2.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.76. The stock was down 2.23% for the day. Verve Therapeutics VERV stock set a new 52-week low of $17.25 on Thursday, moving down 5.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.25 on Thursday, moving down 5.45%. Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT shares were down 5.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.87.

shares were down 5.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.87. Velo3D VLD stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.45. The stock was down 5.03% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.45. The stock was down 5.03% on the session. Tattooed Chef TTCF stock hit $9.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.08%.

stock hit $9.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.08%. FuboTV FUBO stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.98. The stock was down 3.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.98. The stock was down 3.73% on the session. Genius Sports GENI stock hit $3.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.3%.

stock hit $3.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.3%. National Energy Services NESR shares set a new 52-week low of $7.91. The stock traded down 2.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.91. The stock traded down 2.2%. Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO shares fell to $4.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.33%.

shares fell to $4.90 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.33%. Burning Rock Biotech BNR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.02%. Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA shares made a new 52-week low of $7.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.51 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.71% for the day. Cornerstone Total Return CRF stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.31. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.31. The stock was up 0.76% on the session. BioLife Solns BLFS stock drifted down 6.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.14.

stock drifted down 6.46% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.14. Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 1.54% on the session. Seer SEER stock set a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Thursday, moving down 4.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.62 on Thursday, moving down 4.41%. ViewRay VRAY stock hit a yearly low of $3.31. The stock was down 7.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.31. The stock was down 7.2% for the day. Sema4 Holdings SMFR shares fell to $2.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.82%.

shares fell to $2.38 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.82%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.58 and moving up 0.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.58 and moving up 0.17%. Fluence Energy FLNC shares made a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.14% for the day. Berkshire Grey BGRY shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.06% for the day. Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.53. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.53. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. Seres Therapeutics MCRB stock hit a yearly low of $5.34. The stock was down 4.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.34. The stock was down 4.1% for the day. GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.37 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.44%. Arcellx ACLX stock hit a yearly low of $11.71. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.71. The stock was down 0.33% for the day. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC stock hit $4.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.58%.

stock hit $4.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.58%. Sight Sciences SGHT stock drifted down 2.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.44.

stock drifted down 2.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.44. Vaxxinity VAXX shares moved down 2.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.15, drifting down 2.45%.

shares moved down 2.45% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.15, drifting down 2.45%. Ideanomics IDEX stock drifted down 1.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80.

stock drifted down 1.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.80. Meta Materials MMAT shares were down 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.33.

shares were down 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.33. Rush Street Interactive RSI shares fell to $6.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.76%.

shares fell to $6.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.76%. Honest Co HNST stock drifted down 2.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.19.

stock drifted down 2.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.19. BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI shares fell to $13.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.71%.

shares fell to $13.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.71%. Akero Therapeutics AKRO stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.18%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.54 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.18%. Daily Journal DJCO shares reached a new 52-week low of $268.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $268.70 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.65%. Volta VLTA stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock was down 9.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.17. The stock was down 9.47% on the session. UWM Hldgs UWMC stock drifted up 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.81.

stock drifted up 0.78% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.81. Tyra Biosciences TYRA stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.25. Shares traded down 1.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.25. Shares traded down 1.6%. AFC Gamma AFCG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.55 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.36%. RumbleON RMBL shares moved down 3.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.44, drifting down 3.42%.

shares moved down 3.42% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.44, drifting down 3.42%. Inseego INSG shares set a new 52-week low of $3.16. The stock traded down 2.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.16. The stock traded down 2.0%. Scholar Rock Holding SRRK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.26 and moving down 3.4%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $9.26 and moving down 3.4%. Ooma OOMA shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.59 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.66%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.59 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.66%. Singular Genomics Sys OMIC stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.33. Shares traded down 5.45%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.33. Shares traded down 5.45%. Precigen PGEN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.09%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.09%. Kronos Bio KRON stock drifted down 3.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.47.

stock drifted down 3.7% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.47. Blackrock Income Trust BKT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.80. Shares traded down 0.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.80. Shares traded down 0.64%. Enjoy Technology ENJY shares fell to $2.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.14%.

shares fell to $2.42 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.14%. Zymeworks ZYME stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.10 and moving down 3.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $5.10 and moving down 3.0%. Ocular Therapeutix OCUL shares set a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock traded down 2.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.77. The stock traded down 2.31%. bluebird bio BLUE stock hit $4.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.55%.

stock hit $4.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.55%. FTC Solar FTCI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.83. Shares traded down 9.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.83. Shares traded down 9.35%. PIMCO Municipal Income PMF shares set a new yearly low of $11.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.06 this morning. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. Personalis PSNL stock hit $6.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.41%.

stock hit $6.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.41%. Prelude Therapeutics PRLD shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.18%. SkyWater Technology SKYT shares hit a yearly low of $6.73. The stock was down 3.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.73. The stock was down 3.28% on the session. Golden Nugget Online GNOG shares hit a yearly low of $5.43. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.43. The stock was down 3.88% on the session. Omeros OMER shares set a new yearly low of $3.91 this morning. The stock was down 7.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.91 this morning. The stock was down 7.77% on the session. Allakos ALLK stock hit $4.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.85%.

stock hit $4.46 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.85%. XBiotech XBIT shares made a new 52-week low of $7.92 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.92 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.24% for the day. Vroom VRM shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.65.

shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.65. Gritstone Bio GRTS shares hit a yearly low of $3.18. The stock was down 2.58% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.18. The stock was down 2.58% on the session. Omega Therapeutics OMGA stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.77. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.77. The stock was down 2.76% on the session. Westport Fuel Systems WPRT stock drifted down 3.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.30.

stock drifted down 3.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. Alexco Resource AXU shares moved down 3.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31, drifting down 3.64%.

shares moved down 3.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.31, drifting down 3.64%. Rapid Micro Biosystems RPID stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.02. The stock was down 3.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.02. The stock was down 3.78% on the session. Compugen CGEN stock hit $2.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.

stock hit $2.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%. Altimmune ALT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.08%. Oyster Point Pharma OYST shares set a new 52-week low of $7.42. The stock traded down 0.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.42. The stock traded down 0.99%. CoreCard CCRD shares fell to $22.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.38%.

shares fell to $22.80 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.38%. Luna Innovations LUNA stock drifted up 0.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.92.

stock drifted up 0.5% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.92. HEXO HEXO shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 5.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.44. The stock traded down 5.22%. Citius Pharmaceuticals CTXR shares hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 4.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.25. The stock was down 4.04% on the session. Ocwen Financial OCN stock set a new 52-week low of $19.80 on Thursday, moving down 1.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.80 on Thursday, moving down 1.43%. Bit Digital BTBT shares were down 2.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.47.

shares were down 2.93% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.47. Citizens CIA stock hit a yearly low of $3.62. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.62. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Applied Molecular AMTI stock hit a yearly low of $4.61. The stock was down 3.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.61. The stock was down 3.31% for the day. American Superconductor AMSC shares made a new 52-week low of $6.16 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.59% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.16 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.59% for the day. Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock hit $0.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.

stock hit $0.90 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%. Apyx Medical APYX stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.80. Shares traded down 1.81%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.80. Shares traded down 1.81%. Sierra Metals SMTS shares moved down 1.81% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 1.81%.

shares moved down 1.81% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.00, drifting down 1.81%. Romeo Power RMO stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday, moving down 3.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday, moving down 3.51%. Arcimoto FUV shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.78.

shares were down 5.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.78. CytomX Therapeutics CTMX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.4%. NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.81%. Rubius Therapeutics RUBY stock hit a yearly low of $1.46. The stock was down 9.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.46. The stock was down 9.01% for the day. 9 Meters Biopharma NMTR shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 3.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 3.55% on the session. Forian FORA shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.61.

shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.61. First Eagle Alternative FCRD stock drifted down 2.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01.

stock drifted down 2.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01. Molecular Templates MTEM shares fell to $2.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.75%.

shares fell to $2.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.75%. MFS Government Markets MGF shares set a new yearly low of $3.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session. Cortexyme CRTX shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.8%. Iteris ITI stock set a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Thursday, moving down 2.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.63 on Thursday, moving down 2.22%. Biomea Fusion BMEA shares fell to $3.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.88%.

shares fell to $3.82 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.88%. Nuveen Massachusetts NMT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.99 and moving down 0.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $11.99 and moving down 0.91%. Homology Medicines FIXX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.72% for the day. Curis CRIS shares set a new yearly low of $1.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.13 this morning. The stock was down 3.81% on the session. Magenta Therapeutics MGTA shares moved down 1.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.74, drifting down 1.68%.

shares moved down 1.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.74, drifting down 1.68%. Surface Oncology SURF shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.32%. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock set a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Thursday, moving down 2.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Thursday, moving down 2.04%. Durect DRRX stock hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. Nuveen Mortgage & Inc JLS stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.70. Shares traded down 0.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.70. Shares traded down 0.84%. Harpoon Therapeutics HARP stock drifted down 2.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.87.

stock drifted down 2.04% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.87. GoHealth GOCO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.25% for the day. Pyxis Oncology PYXS shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.98%. FAT Brands FAT shares moved down 0.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50, drifting down 0.88%.

shares moved down 0.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.50, drifting down 0.88%. SCYNEXIS SCYX shares set a new 52-week low of $3.11. The stock traded up 0.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.11. The stock traded up 0.16%. SQZ Biotechnologies SQZ shares fell to $3.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.74%.

shares fell to $3.22 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.74%. iClick Interactive Asia ICLK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.51%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.51%. Codiak BioSciences CDAK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.55 and moving down 7.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.55 and moving down 7.22%. icad ICAD stock drifted down 1.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.15.

stock drifted down 1.09% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.15. Fast Radius FSRD shares set a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock traded up 0.93%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.05. The stock traded up 0.93%. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares moved down 3.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.71, drifting down 3.12%.

shares moved down 3.12% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.71, drifting down 3.12%. Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday, moving down 5.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.93 on Thursday, moving down 5.85%. Cardiff Oncology CRDF stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.56. The stock was down 1.56% on the session. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.56. Shares traded down 1.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.56. Shares traded down 1.93%. NewAge NBEV shares hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.42. The stock was up 1.46% on the session. Esports Technologies EBET shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.96% on the session. Helbiz HLBZ shares moved down 2.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78, drifting down 2.14%.

shares moved down 2.14% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.78, drifting down 2.14%. Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares set a new 52-week low of $0.54. The stock traded down 4.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.54. The stock traded down 4.72%. 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.74 and moving down 2.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.74 and moving down 2.7%. SPI Energy SPI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.29 and moving down 4.54%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.29 and moving down 4.54%. Blue Water Vaccines BWV shares hit a yearly low of $5.11. The stock was down 8.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.11. The stock was down 8.85% on the session. Aligos Therapeutics ALGS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.41 and moving down 5.03%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.41 and moving down 5.03%. Westwater Resources WWR shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 9.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.42 this morning. The stock was down 9.18% on the session. 89bio ETNB shares set a new 52-week low of $2.70. The stock traded down 2.11%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.70. The stock traded down 2.11%. Trinity Place Hldgs TPHS stock drifted down 7.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47.

stock drifted down 7.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.47. Vincerx Pharma VINC shares made a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.55 on Thursday. The stock was down 8.21% for the day. Ampio Pharmaceuticals AMPE shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21. The stock traded down 35.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21. The stock traded down 35.17%. Angion Biomedica ANGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.35%. Midwest Holding MDWT shares were up 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.35.

shares were up 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.35. Elys Game Technology ELYS shares fell to $1.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.25%.

shares fell to $1.72 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 12.25%. Cabaletta Bio CABA shares fell to $1.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.08%.

shares fell to $1.41 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.08%. Intellicheck IDN shares fell to $2.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.4%.

shares fell to $2.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.4%. HyreCar HYRE shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 6.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.53 this morning. The stock was down 6.63% on the session. Oncorus ONCR stock hit a yearly low of $1.27. The stock was down 9.72% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.27. The stock was down 9.72% for the day. Ontrak OTRK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.44%. Locafy LCFY stock drifted down 12.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35.

stock drifted down 12.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.35. Akerna KERN shares hit a yearly low of $0.81. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.81. The stock was down 2.86% on the session. FlexShopper FPAY shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded down 2.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.31. The stock traded down 2.22%. Context Therapeutics CNTX shares set a new yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.57 this morning. The stock was down 4.15% on the session. Windtree Therapeutics WINT stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.88. Shares traded down 13.26%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.88. Shares traded down 13.26%. Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock was down 2.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.66. The stock was down 2.86% on the session. Calyxt CLXT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 6.04%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 6.04%. Laird Superfood LSF stock set a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Thursday, moving down 5.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.39 on Thursday, moving down 5.47%. Rail Vision RVSN shares fell to $1.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%.

shares fell to $1.31 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.91%. Acorda Therapeutics ACOR shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.99%. Ucommune International UK shares were down 8.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.

shares were down 8.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21. Allena Pharma ALNA stock hit $0.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.54%.

stock hit $0.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.54%. Kubient KBNT shares set a new yearly low of $1.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.13 this morning. The stock was down 6.61% on the session. Symbolic Logic EVOL stock drifted up 0.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.21.

stock drifted up 0.01% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.21. FedNat Holding FNHC shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.68%. First Wave BioPharma FWBI shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.66 on Thursday morning, moving down 2.95%. Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.