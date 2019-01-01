QQQ
Range
330 - 335.52
Vol / Avg.
5.2K/2.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
298 - 415.66
Mkt Cap
458.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
335.52
P/E
7.58
EPS
4.98
Shares
1.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Daily Journal Corp publishes newspapers and web sites covering California and Arizona and produces several specialized information services. The company operates in two segments: Traditional business and Journal Technologies. It also serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.980
REV11.528M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.030
REV11.437M

Analyst Ratings

Daily Journal Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Daily Journal (DJCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Daily Journal's (DJCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Daily Journal (DJCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Daily Journal

Q

Current Stock Price for Daily Journal (DJCO)?

A

The stock price for Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) is $332.275 last updated Today at 6:48:01 PM.

Q

Does Daily Journal (DJCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Daily Journal.

Q

When is Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) reporting earnings?

A

Daily Journal’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Daily Journal (DJCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Daily Journal.

Q

What sector and industry does Daily Journal (DJCO) operate in?

A

Daily Journal is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.