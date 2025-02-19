Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Garmin GRMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Wix.com WIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $461.54 million.

• Fiverr Intl FVRR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $101.39 million.

• Koninklijke Philips PHG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.

• Anglogold Ashanti AU is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Manchester United MANU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $200.11 million.

• Mastech Digital MHH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $51.96 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $37.74 million.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $213.89 million.

• HSBC Holdings HSBC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Materion MTRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $434.72 million.

• Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $147.37 million.

• Global E Online GLBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $250.39 million.

• Krystal Biotech KRYS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $91.35 million.

• Trimble TRMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $946.15 million.

• Etsy ETSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $861.69 million.

• Enpro NPO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $250.10 million.

• Gildan Activewear GIL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $810.44 million.

• Clean Harbors CLH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $141.10 million.

• Gibraltar Industries ROCK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $307.93 million.

• Wolverine World Wide WWW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $486.10 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $189.07 million.

• Gentherm THRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $358.54 million.

• Enlight Renewable Energy ENLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $83.41 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs CNK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $780.25 million.

• Stepan SCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $528.93 million.

• Charles River CRL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $985.03 million.

• PROG Holdings PRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $612.67 million.

• Hudbay Minerals HBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $635.46 million.

• Analog Devices ADI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Healthcare Realty Trust HR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Perion Network PERI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $130.44 million.

• Travel+Leisure TNL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $959.31 million.

• OGE Energy OGE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $720.61 million.

• Wingstop WING is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $165.05 million.

• Parsons PSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Clarivate CLVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $661.74 million.

• Bausch & Lomb BLCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Louisiana-Pacific LPX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $657.41 million.

• MFA Finl MFA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $56.57 million.

• ProPetro Holding PUMP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $317.62 million.

• Appian APPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $164.11 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle JLL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.76 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Exact Sciences EXAS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $701.30 million.

• TFI International TFII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Grab Holdings GRAB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $757.60 million.

• Vale VALE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion.

• Pinstripes Holdings PNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $36.75 million.

• TKO Group Holdings TKO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $173.60 million.

• Taseko Mines TGB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $173.60 million.

• Triple Flag Precious TFPM is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Okeanis Eco Tankers ECO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.61 million.

• Liberty Latin America LILAK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Farmland Partners FPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $19.02 million.

• Liberty Latin America LILA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• PRA Group PRAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $275.81 million.

• Teekay Tankers TNK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $259.69 million.

• Teekay TK is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rogers ROG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $191.75 million.

• Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $58.21 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum KALU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $747.15 million.

• Ferroglobe GSM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $393.00 million.

• TrueBlue TBI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $385.04 million.

• Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $120.43 million.

• Pulmonx LUNG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $22.29 million.

• Mister Car Wash MCW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $248.39 million.

• Equinox Gold EQX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $569.00 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co RGR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $137.77 million.

• Innovative Ind Props IIPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $75.38 million.

• Remitly Global RELY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $343.42 million.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $711.42 million.

• Reliance RS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Crescent Capital BDC CCAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $47.27 million.

• Texas Pacific Land TPL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.83 per share on revenue of $166.81 million.

• Enovix ENVX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $8.77 million.

• SM Energy SM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $861.74 million.

• American States Water AWR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $126.00 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $177.10 million.

• Outset Medical OM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $28.03 million.

• Vimeo VMEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $100.59 million.

• Imax IMAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $118.10 million.

• Nutrien NTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• Mativ Holdings MATV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $472.70 million.

• McGrath RentCorp MGRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $246.93 million.

• Nordson NDSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $640.17 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps BTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $565.64 million.

• B2Gold BTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $565.64 million.

• Nerdwallet NRDS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $168.33 million.

• Cheesecake Factory CAKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $912.23 million.

• Openlane KAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $414.46 million.

• Manulife Financial MFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Icon ICLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• New York Mortgage Trust NYMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.83 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading GNK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $70.50 million.

• Oceaneering International OII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $681.60 million.

• Ansys ANSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $870.79 million.

• Grand Canyon Education LOPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $289.61 million.

• ONE Gas OGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $660.94 million.

• Inseego INSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $45.56 million.

• Trupanion TRUP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $335.45 million.

• Bausch Health Companies BHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Klaviyo KVYO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $257.24 million.

• Toast TOST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• ACV Auctions ACVA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $155.42 million.

• Blue Owl Capital OBDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $395.09 million.

• Carvana CVNA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Osisko Gold Royalties OR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $66.73 million.

• Vital Energy VTLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $551.47 million.

• Northern Oil & Gas NOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $574.37 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $66.67 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts PK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $608.49 million.

• Pan American Silver PAAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $802.78 million.

• Borr Drilling BORR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $251.28 million.

• Consensus Cloud Solns CCSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $84.49 million.

• Cheer Holding CHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $364.20 million.

• Tenaris TS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Orion OEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $444.67 million.

• Amplitude AMPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.68 million.

• Jackson Finl JXN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Alamos Gold AGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $385.80 million.

• CF Industries Holdings CF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Empire State Realty Trust ESRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $192.92 million.

• Coeur Mining CDE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $310.20 million.

• Gladstone Land LAND is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• New Gold NGD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $265.90 million.

• Herbalife HLF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Gerdau GGB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tanger SKT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $129.32 million.

• Churchill Downs CHDN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $619.91 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts HST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Broadstone Net Lease BNL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $110.37 million.

• American Water Works AWK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.