February 19, 2025 3:32 AM 17 min read

Earnings Scheduled For February 19, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Garmin GRMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Wix.com WIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $461.54 million.

• Fiverr Intl FVRR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $101.39 million.

• Koninklijke Philips PHG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion.

• Anglogold Ashanti AU is likely to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Manchester United MANU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $200.11 million.

• Mastech Digital MHH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $51.96 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $37.74 million.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings OSW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $213.89 million.

• HSBC Holdings HSBC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Materion MTRN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $434.72 million.

• Amicus Therapeutics FOLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $147.37 million.

• Global E Online GLBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $250.39 million.

• Krystal Biotech KRYS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $91.35 million.

• Trimble TRMB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $946.15 million.

• Etsy ETSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $861.69 million.

• Enpro NPO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $250.10 million.

• Gildan Activewear GIL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $810.44 million.

• Clean Harbors CLH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $141.10 million.

• Gibraltar Industries ROCK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $307.93 million.

• Wolverine World Wide WWW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $486.10 million.

• SolarEdge Technologies SEDG is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $189.07 million.

• Gentherm THRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $358.54 million.

• Enlight Renewable Energy ENLT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $83.41 million.

• Cinemark Hldgs CNK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $780.25 million.

• Stepan SCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $528.93 million.

• Charles River CRL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $985.03 million.

• PROG Holdings PRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $612.67 million.

• Hudbay Minerals HBM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $635.46 million.

• Analog Devices ADI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• Healthcare Realty Trust HR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Perion Network PERI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $130.44 million.

• Travel+Leisure TNL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $959.31 million.

• OGE Energy OGE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $720.61 million.

• Wingstop WING is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $165.05 million.

• Parsons PSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Clarivate CLVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $661.74 million.

• Bausch & Lomb BLCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Louisiana-Pacific LPX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $657.41 million.

• MFA Finl MFA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $56.57 million.

• ProPetro Holding PUMP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $317.62 million.

• Appian APPN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $164.11 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle JLL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.76 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Exact Sciences EXAS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $701.30 million.

• TFI International TFII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Grab Holdings GRAB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $757.60 million.

• Vale VALE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $10.11 billion.

• Pinstripes Holdings PNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $36.75 million.

• TKO Group Holdings TKO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $173.60 million.

• Taseko Mines TGB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $173.60 million.

• Triple Flag Precious TFPM is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Okeanis Eco Tankers ECO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $74.61 million.

• Liberty Latin America LILAK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Farmland Partners FPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $19.02 million.

• Liberty Latin America LILA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• PRA Group PRAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $275.81 million.

• Teekay Tankers TNK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.24 per share on revenue of $259.69 million.

• Teekay TK is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rogers ROG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $191.75 million.

• Claros Mortgage Trust CMTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $58.21 million.

• Kaiser Aluminum KALU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $747.15 million.

• Ferroglobe GSM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $393.00 million.

• TrueBlue TBI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $385.04 million.

• Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $120.43 million.

• Pulmonx LUNG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $22.29 million.

• Mister Car Wash MCW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $248.39 million.

• Equinox Gold EQX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $569.00 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co RGR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $137.77 million.

• Innovative Ind Props IIPR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $75.38 million.

• Remitly Global RELY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $343.42 million.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $711.42 million.

• Reliance RS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Crescent Capital BDC CCAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $47.27 million.

• Texas Pacific Land TPL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.83 per share on revenue of $166.81 million.

• Enovix ENVX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $8.77 million.

• SM Energy SM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $861.74 million.

• American States Water AWR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $126.00 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $177.10 million.

• Outset Medical OM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $28.03 million.

• Vimeo VMEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $100.59 million.

• Imax IMAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $118.10 million.

• Nutrien NTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• Mativ Holdings MATV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $472.70 million.

• McGrath RentCorp MGRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $246.93 million.

• Nordson NDSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $640.17 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps BTO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $565.64 million.

• B2Gold BTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $565.64 million.

• Nerdwallet NRDS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $168.33 million.

• Cheesecake Factory CAKE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $912.23 million.

• Openlane KAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $414.46 million.

• Manulife Financial MFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Icon ICLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.

• New York Mortgage Trust NYMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.83 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading GNK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $70.50 million.

• Oceaneering International OII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $681.60 million.

• Ansys ANSS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.95 per share on revenue of $870.79 million.

• Grand Canyon Education LOPE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $289.61 million.

• ONE Gas OGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $660.94 million.

• Inseego INSG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $45.56 million.

• Trupanion TRUP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $335.45 million.

• Bausch Health Companies BHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Klaviyo KVYO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $257.24 million.

• Toast TOST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• ACV Auctions ACVA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $155.42 million.

• Blue Owl Capital OBDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $395.09 million.

• Carvana CVNA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• Osisko Gold Royalties OR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $66.73 million.

• Vital Energy VTLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $551.47 million.

• Northern Oil & Gas NOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $574.37 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties AHH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $66.67 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts PK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $608.49 million.

• Pan American Silver PAAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $802.78 million.

• Borr Drilling BORR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $251.28 million.

• Consensus Cloud Solns CCSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $84.49 million.

• Cheer Holding CHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $364.20 million.

• Tenaris TS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Orion OEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $444.67 million.

• Amplitude AMPL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $76.68 million.

• Jackson Finl JXN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Alamos Gold AGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $385.80 million.

• CF Industries Holdings CF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Empire State Realty Trust ESRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $192.92 million.

• Coeur Mining CDE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $310.20 million.

• Gladstone Land LAND is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• New Gold NGD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $265.90 million.

• Herbalife HLF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Gerdau GGB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Tanger SKT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $129.32 million.

• Churchill Downs CHDN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $619.91 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts HST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Broadstone Net Lease BNL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $110.37 million.

• American Water Works AWK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACVA Logo
ACVAACV Auctions Inc
$21.00-%
Overview
ADI Logo
ADIAnalog Devices Inc
$222.000.81%
AGI Logo
AGIAlamos Gold Inc
$22.941.06%
AHH Logo
AHHArmada Hoffler Properties Inc
$9.501.39%
AMPL Logo
AMPLAmplitude Inc
$12.11-%
ANSS Logo
ANSSAnsys Inc
$338.58-%
APPN Logo
APPNAppian Corp
$32.03-0.02%
AU Logo
AUAnglogold Ashanti PLC
$32.500.96%
AWK Logo
AWKAmerican Water Works Co Inc
$127.17-%
AWR Logo
AWRAmerican States Water Co
$74.95-%
BHC Logo
BHCBausch Health Companies Inc
$6.410.79%
BLCO Logo
BLCOBausch & Lomb Corp
$16.31-0.24%
BMRN Logo
BMRNBiomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
$64.86-%
BNL Logo
BNLBroadstone Net Lease Inc
$15.68-%
BORR Logo
BORRBorr Drilling Ltd
$3.070.33%
BTG Logo
BTGB2Gold Corp
$2.650.76%
BTO Logo
BTOJohn Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
$36.76-2.08%
CAKE Logo
CAKECheesecake Factory Inc
$56.180.72%
CCAP Logo
CCAPCrescent Capital BDC Inc
$20.00-%
CCSI Logo
CCSIConsensus Cloud Solutions Inc
$29.14-%
CDE Logo
CDECoeur Mining Inc
$6.551.87%
CF Logo
CFCF Industries Holdings Inc
$83.250.04%
CHDN Logo
CHDNChurchill Downs Inc
$121.58-%
CHR Logo
CHRCheer Holding Inc
$2.62-4.68%
CLH Logo
CLHClean Harbors Inc
$226.70-%
CLVT Logo
CLVTClarivate PLC
$4.870.83%
CMTG Logo
CMTGClaros Mortgage Trust Inc
$3.001.69%
CNK Logo
CNKCinemark Holdings Inc
$33.320.79%
CRL Logo
CRLCharles River Laboratories International Inc
$154.39-%
CVNA Logo
CVNACarvana Co
$287.350.99%
CWAN Logo
CWANClearwater Analytics Holdings Inc
$27.660.07%
ECO Logo
ECOOkeanis Eco Tankers Corp
$24.480.08%
ENLT Logo
ENLTEnlight Renewable Energy Ltd
$16.61-2.58%
ENVX Logo
ENVXEnovix Corp
$11.402.15%
EQX Logo
EQXEquinox Gold Corp
$7.040.57%
ESRT Logo
ESRTEmpire State Realty Trust Inc
$9.04-%
ETSY Logo
ETSYEtsy Inc
$58.241.66%
EXAS Logo
EXASExact Sciences Corp
$49.940.62%
FOLD Logo
FOLDAmicus Therapeutics Inc
$10.001.52%
FPI Logo
FPIFarmland Partners Inc
$11.74-%
FVRR Logo
FVRRFiverr International Ltd
$33.902.54%
GGB Logo
GGBGerdau SA
$3.100.65%
GIL Logo
GILGildan Activewear Inc
$51.98-%
GLBE Logo
GLBEGlobal E Online Ltd
$61.00-1.45%
GNK Logo
GNKGenco Shipping & Trading Ltd
$14.85-%
GRAB Logo
GRABGrab Holdings Ltd
$5.483.40%
GRMN Logo
GRMNGarmin Ltd
$219.972.42%
GSM Logo
GSMFerroglobe PLC
$3.81-1.04%
HBM Logo
HBMHudbay Minerals Inc
$9.000.45%
HLF Logo
HLFHerbalife Ltd
$6.064.66%
HR Logo
HRHealthcare Realty Trust Inc
$17.000.06%
HSBC Logo
HSBCHSBC Holdings PLC
$57.040.28%
HST Logo
HSTHost Hotels & Resorts Inc
$17.100.29%
ICLR Logo
ICLRIcon PLC
$188.65-%
IIPR Logo
IIPRInnovative Industrial Properties Inc
$73.25-0.93%
IMAX Logo
IMAXImax Corp
$26.95-0.26%
INSG Logo
INSGInseego Corp
$12.41-1.27%
IONS Logo
IONSIonis Pharmaceuticals Inc
$33.504.85%
JLL Logo
JLLJones Lang LaSalle Inc
$281.92-%
JXN Logo
JXNJackson Financial Inc
$100.002.17%
KALU Logo
KALUKaiser Aluminum Corp
$71.30-%
KAR Logo
KAROpenlane Inc
$20.12-%
KPTI Logo
KPTIKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc
$0.67006.35%
KRYS Logo
KRYSKrystal Biotech Inc
$163.194.15%
KVYO Logo
KVYOKlaviyo Inc
$48.001.53%
LAND Logo
LANDGladstone Land Corp
$11.69-%
LILA Logo
LILALiberty Latin America Ltd
$7.090.14%
LILAK Logo
LILAKLiberty Latin America Ltd
$7.151.71%
LOPE Logo
LOPEGrand Canyon Education Inc
$185.52-%
LPX Logo
LPXLouisiana-Pacific Corp
$117.654.17%
LUNG Logo
LUNGPulmonx Corp
$6.99-%
MANU Logo
MANUManchester United PLC
$15.51-0.06%
MATV Logo
MATVMativ Holdings Inc
$9.05-%
MCW Logo
MCWMister Car Wash Inc
$8.074.94%
MFA Logo
MFAMFA Financial Inc
$10.320.19%
MFC Logo
MFCManulife Financial Corp
$30.451.47%
MGRC Logo
MGRCMcGrath RentCorp
$122.22-%
MHH Logo
MHHMastech Digital Inc
$13.051.40%
MTRN Logo
MTRNMaterion Corp
$99.74-%
NDSN Logo
NDSNNordson Corp
$219.52-%
NGD Logo
NGDNew Gold Inc
$2.96-%
NOG Logo
NOGNorthern Oil & Gas Inc
$35.19-%
NPO Logo
NPOEnpro Inc
$195.40-%
NRDS Logo
NRDSNerdwallet Inc
$14.352.65%
NTR Logo
NTRNutrien Ltd
$51.790.25%
NYMT Logo
NYMTNew York Mortgage Trust Inc
$6.05-0.17%
OBDC Logo
OBDCBlue Owl Capital Corp
$15.57-%
OEC Logo
OECOrion SA
$14.82-%
OGE Logo
OGEOGE Energy Corp
$43.86-%
OGS Logo
OGSONE Gas Inc
$72.93-%
OII Logo
OIIOceaneering International Inc
$25.870.70%
OM Logo
OMOutset Medical Inc
$0.9025-0.61%
OR Logo
OROsisko Gold Royalties Ltd
$19.910.66%
OSW Logo
OSWOneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd
$22.65-0.83%
PAAS Logo
PAASPan American Silver Corp
$24.700.13%
PERI Logo
PERIPerion Network Ltd
$9.962.15%
PHG Logo
PHGKoninklijke Philips NV
$28.31-%
PK Logo
PKPark Hotels & Resorts Inc
$13.270.83%
PNST Logo
PNSTPinstripes Holdings Inc
$0.40009.29%
PRAA Logo
PRAAPRA Group Inc
$23.95-%
PRG Logo
PRGPROG Holdings Inc
$42.69-%
PSN Logo
PSNParsons Corp
$72.89-0.83%
PUMP Logo
PUMPProPetro Holding Corp
$9.050.22%
RELY Logo
RELYRemitly Global Inc
$26.40-0.26%
RGR Logo
RGRSturm Ruger & Co Inc
$35.11-%
ROCK Logo
ROCKGibraltar Industries Inc
$57.99-%
ROG Logo
ROGRogers Corp
$90.79-%
RS Logo
RSReliance Inc
$299.38-%
SBRA Logo
SBRASabra Health Care REIT Inc
$16.46-%
SCL Logo
SCLStepan Co
$62.49-%
SEDG Logo
SEDGSolarEdge Technologies Inc
$16.970.24%
SKT Logo
SKTTanger Inc
$34.71-%
SM Logo
SMSM Energy Co
$39.502.28%
TBI Logo
TBITrueBlue Inc
$7.38-%
TFII Logo
TFIITFI International Inc
$128.660.82%
TFPM Logo
TFPMTriple Flag Precious Metals Corp
$17.953.76%
TGB Logo
TGBTaseko Mines Ltd
$2.11-0.89%
THRM Logo
THRMGentherm Inc
$36.15-%
TK Logo
TKTeekay Corp Ltd
$7.02-%
TKO Logo
TKOTKO Group Holdings Inc
$172.500.25%
TNK Logo
TNKTeekay Tankers Ltd
$40.91-%
TNL Logo
TNLTravel+Leisure Co
$57.45-%
TOST Logo
TOSTToast Inc
$42.401.17%
TPL Logo
TPLTexas Pacific Land Corp
$1410.84-%
TRMB Logo
TRMBTrimble Inc
$75.690.73%
TRUP Logo
TRUPTrupanion Inc
$48.69-%
TS Logo
TSTenaris SA
$39.03-0.89%
VALE Logo
VALEVale SA
$9.820.10%
VMEO Logo
VMEOVimeo Inc
$6.943.43%
VTLE Logo
VTLEVital Energy
$34.87-%
WING Logo
WINGWingstop Inc
$306.480.15%
WIX Logo
WIXWix.com Ltd
$233.662.58%
WWW Logo
WWWWolverine World Wide Inc
$19.504.11%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled

Popular Channels