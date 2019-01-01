Cheer Holding Inc
(NASDAQ:CHR)
$2.89
0.01[0.35%]
At close: Jan 12
$2.89
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 6:59PM EDT
Open2.920Close2.874
Vol / Avg.2.547K / 23.416KMkt Cap29.011M
Day Range2.820 - 2.92052 Wk Range2.850 - 4.300

Cheer Holding Stock (NASDAQ:CHR), Quotes and News Summary

Cheer Holding Stock (NASDAQ: CHR) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

There is no recent news for this ticker
There is no partner content for this ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services

Earnings

see more
FY 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
H1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.200
REV67.435M

Q

How do I buy Cheer Holding (CHR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cheer Holding (NASDAQ: CHR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cheer Holding's (CHR) competitors?

A

Other companies in Cheer Holding’s space includes: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY), So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY), FaZe Hldgs (NASDAQ:FAZE) and Hanryu Holdings (NASDAQ:HRYU).

Q

What is the target price for Cheer Holding (CHR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cheer Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Cheer Holding (CHR)?

A

The stock price for Cheer Holding (NASDAQ: CHR) is $2.89 last updated January 12, 2024 at 6:59 PM EST.

Q

Does Cheer Holding (CHR) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Cheer Holding.

Q

When is Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) reporting earnings?

A

Cheer Holding’s FY earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Q

Is Cheer Holding (CHR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cheer Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Cheer Holding (CHR) operate in?

A

Cheer Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.