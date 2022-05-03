QQQ
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 12:20 PM | 21 min read

 

Tuesday's session saw 211 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • S&P Global SPGI is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 60.31% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Traeger COOK shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday are as follows:

  • S&P Global SPGI shares set a new 52-week low of $356.95. The stock traded down 2.05%.
  • Nu Holdings NU shares made a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.46% for the day.
  • Rockwell Automation ROK shares set a new 52-week low of $210.62. The stock traded down 13.22%.
  • Paramount Global PARAA shares set a new yearly low of $30.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.
  • Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock hit a yearly low of $360.00. The stock was down 2.51% for the day.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $107.40 and moving down 2.64%.
  • Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $103.31.
  • XP XP stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.31. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.
  • Logitech International LOGI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $62.32 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.14%.
  • Qualtrics International XM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $18.00. Shares traded down 0.33%.
  • Cable One CABO shares fell to $1,110.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.62%.
  • Woodward WWD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $100.00. Shares traded down 4.24%.
  • Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock set a new 52-week low of $108.68 on Tuesday, moving down 2.47%.
  • Carvana CVNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $54.90. Shares traded down 6.11%.
  • Alight ALIT stock hit $8.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.38%.
  • Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.97. Shares traded down 1.47%.
  • New York Community NYCB stock hit a yearly low of $9.11. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • Balchem BCPC shares reached a new 52-week low of $118.71 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.2%.
  • AppFolio APPF stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $102.52. Shares traded down 1.04%.
  • Hayward Holdings HAYW shares hit a yearly low of $14.70. The stock was down 11.49% on the session.
  • American States Water AWR stock drifted down 0.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $74.93.
  • Wingstop WING stock hit a new 52-week low of $87.31. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.
  • CNO Finl Group CNO stock set a new 52-week low of $21.70 on Tuesday, moving down 9.29%.
  • J&J Snack Foods JJSF shares set a new 52-week low of $125.68. The stock traded down 10.67%.
  • Shutterstock SSTK stock hit a yearly low of $67.00. The stock was down 11.23% for the day.
  • Chegg CHGG shares fell to $15.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 29.78%.
  • LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares moved down 1.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.80, drifting down 1.84%.
  • Paymentus Holdings PAY shares fell to $15.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%.
  • Flagstar Bancorp FBC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $34.84 and moving up 1.28%.
  • Core Scientific CORZ shares moved down 3.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.72, drifting down 3.01%.
  • SJW Gr SJW stock drifted up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.08.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares fell to $21.17 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.
  • HNI HNI stock set a new 52-week low of $34.43 on Tuesday, moving down 2.25%.
  • Dave DAVE shares fell to $3.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.89%.
  • Virtus Investment VRTS shares set a new 52-week low of $174.95. The stock traded down 0.02%.
  • BGC Partners BGCP stock hit a yearly low of $3.30. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • First Trust Inter Dur FPF stock set a new 52-week low of $19.52 on Tuesday, moving down 0.36%.
  • BrightView Holdings BV shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.85.
  • Tennant TNC stock hit a yearly low of $62.01. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
  • Cazoo Gr CZOO shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was down 9.38% on the session.
  • Office Props IT OPI stock set a new 52-week low of $20.47 on Tuesday, moving up 1.59%.
  • Bright Health Gr BHG shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK shares hit a yearly low of $10.95. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.
  • National Research NRC stock set a new 52-week low of $33.77 on Tuesday, moving down 1.48%.
  • F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares were down 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.41.
  • Portillos PTLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.80. The stock was down 5.45% on the session.
  • Douglas Dynamics PLOW shares fell to $29.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.13%.
  • Traeger COOK shares hit a yearly low of $5.89. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • AudioCodes AUDC stock set a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.79%.
  • Universal Health Realty UHT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $48.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
  • Northfield Bancorp NFBK stock set a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%.
  • Velo3D VLD shares hit a yearly low of $3.38. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.
  • Hanger HNGR stock hit a yearly low of $15.59. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.
  • The York Water YORW shares moved up 1.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.12, drifting up 1.21%.
  • Blackstone Strategic BGB stock hit a yearly low of $12.22. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • IES Hldgs IESC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%.
  • Argan AGX shares set a new yearly low of $35.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock hit a yearly low of $12.31. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.
  • Douglas Elliman DOUG shares made a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.
  • Invesco California Value VCV stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.33.
  • Templeton Global Income GIM stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.66. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $19.61. Shares traded down 0.15%.
  • Cara Therapeutics CARA stock hit a yearly low of $8.48. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.
  • PetMed Express PETS stock drifted up 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.35.
  • Joint JYNT stock hit a yearly low of $29.22. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate FRA stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.10.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN stock hit $10.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.28%.
  • PGIM Short Duration High SDHY stock hit $16.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.19%.
  • Circor International CIR stock hit a yearly low of $18.53. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares fell to $9.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.72%.
  • Citizens & Northern CZNC shares fell to $23.21 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.29%.
  • GCM Grosvenor GCMG shares fell to $8.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.35%.
  • Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares set a new yearly low of $11.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.
  • EverQuote EVER shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 25.03%.
  • Valens Semiconductor VLN shares hit a yearly low of $3.41. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
  • Arcellx ACLX shares were down 5.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.21.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy PFL shares set a new 52-week low of $9.61. The stock traded up 0.51%.
  • Purple Innovation PRPL shares fell to $3.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.16%.
  • Global Water Resources GWRS stock set a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Tuesday, moving down 0.43%.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.1%.
  • Angel Oak Financial FINS stock drifted up 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.01.
  • Civista Bancshares CIVB stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.10. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Inspirato ISPO shares moved down 3.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.45, drifting down 3.48%.
  • Tarsus Pharmaceuticals TARS shares set a new 52-week low of $13.07. The stock traded down 5.57%.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal BNY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.03. Shares traded down 0.09%.
  • Tilly's TLYS stock hit $8.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares fell to $10.52 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.31%.
  • Pure Cycle PCYO stock set a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Tuesday, moving down 0.1%.
  • Accuray ARAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.58. Shares traded down 1.31%.
  • SkyWater Technology SKYT stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.87. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
  • Molecular Partners MOLN shares hit a yearly low of $7.29. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
  • FS Bancorp FSBW stock hit $29.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.2%.
  • Pioneer High IT PHT shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.56.
  • Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 JCO shares set a new 52-week low of $7.95. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI shares set a new 52-week low of $9.46. The stock traded up 0.32%.
  • Anghami ANGH stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.05. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund NSL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.27 and moving down 0.75%.
  • Omeros OMER shares set a new yearly low of $3.16 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.
  • Limoneira LMNR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.72 and moving down 4.0%.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.22. The stock was down 4.54% on the session.
  • comScore SCOR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares made a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.
  • Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI shares set a new 52-week low of $6.34. The stock traded down 4.06%.
  • NeuroPace NPCE stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.
  • Blackstone Long-Short BGX stock set a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Tuesday, moving down 0.51%.
  • Daktronics DAKT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.26 and moving down 0.9%.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.95 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.88%.
  • Citizens CIA shares were down 4.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.91.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shares hit a yearly low of $10.88. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.
  • Eastern Co EML stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.95 and moving down 0.3%.
  • Neuberger Berman NHS shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.56.
  • Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.55 and moving down 0.3%.
  • Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
  • Apyx Medical APYX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.
  • Lakeland Industries LAKE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.32%.
  • Western Asset Municipal MNP stock drifted down 0.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32.
  • Enzo Biochem ENZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.41%.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares moved down 3.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87, drifting down 3.79%.
  • Ellington Residential EARN shares fell to $8.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.24%.
  • Nuveen Massachusetts NMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Enjoy Technology ENJY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.71%.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.49%.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.58%.
  • Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares moved down 18.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 18.51%.
  • Eaton Vance Senior Income EVF stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.86. Shares traded down 1.32%.
  • Gaia GAIA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.43. The stock traded down 4.0%.
  • Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock drifted down 0.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.38.
  • Orbital Energy Group OEG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock traded down 0.45%.
  • Stone Harbor Emerging EDF shares fell to $5.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.53%.
  • Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares fell to $2.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.85%.
  • Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM shares were up 3.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67.
  • Power REIT PW stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.86. Shares traded down 2.73%.
  • BurgerFi International BFI shares made a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
  • Culp CULP shares were down 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.17.
  • Yoshitsu TKLF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81. The stock traded down 1.6%.
  • AlerisLife ALR shares moved down 6.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.76, drifting down 6.61%.
  • Natural Alternatives Intl NAII shares hit a yearly low of $9.24. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Regis RGS stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was down 4.65% on the session.
  • Fast Radius FSRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.7%.
  • Silver Spike Inv SSIC shares set a new yearly low of $8.74 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.
  • MeaTech 3D MITC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.75. Shares traded down 5.0%.
  • Esports Technologies EBET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.25 and moving down 4.79%.
  • Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.
  • 89bio ETNB stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.21. Shares traded down 25.58%.
  • Dawson Geophysical DWSN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.70 and moving down 0.57%.
  • Protara Therapeutics TARA shares moved down 1.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 1.11%.
  • Great Elm Group GEG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
  • Elys Game Technology ELYS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock traded down 1.41%.
  • India Globalization Cap IGC shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67.
  • TDH Holdings PETZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.44%.
  • Wireless Telecom Group WTT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving down 2.61%.
  • Landos Biopharma LABP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock was down 4.96% on the session.
  • Nuzee NUZE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Minim MINM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 6.73%.
  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.03%.
  • Biophytis BPTS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.55%.
  • Akso Health Group AHG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock traded up 11.21%.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was up 7.27% on the session.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.90. Shares traded down 24.24%.
  • Liminal Biosciences LMNL stock hit $0.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.71%.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.
  • Aclarion ACON shares set a new yearly low of $1.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.3% on the session.
  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.
  • Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.67%.
  • Kaspien Holdings KSPN shares moved up 0.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.13, drifting up 0.74%.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.56. Shares traded down 5.36%.
  • Liquid Media Group YVR shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was up 5.31% on the session.
  • SenesTech SNES shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock traded down 11.34%.
  • Performance Shipping PSHG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock was up 7.69% on the session.

