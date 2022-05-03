Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's session saw 211 companies set new 52-week lows.

Key Facts About Today's 52-Week Lows:

S&P Global SPGI is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. Performance Shipping PSHG was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. Spero Therapeutics SPRO 's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 60.31% to reach a new 52-week low.

's stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 60.31% to reach a new 52-week low. Traeger COOK shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday are as follows:

S&P Global SPGI shares set a new 52-week low of $356.95. The stock traded down 2.05%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $356.95. The stock traded down 2.05%. Nu Holdings NU shares made a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.46% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock was down 6.46% for the day. Rockwell Automation ROK shares set a new 52-week low of $210.62. The stock traded down 13.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $210.62. The stock traded down 13.22%. Paramount Global PARAA shares set a new yearly low of $30.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $30.11 this morning. The stock was down 3.49% on the session. Zebra Technologies ZBRA stock hit a yearly low of $360.00. The stock was down 2.51% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $360.00. The stock was down 2.51% for the day. Liberty Broadband LBRDK stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $107.40 and moving down 2.64%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $107.40 and moving down 2.64%. Liberty Broadband LBRDA shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $103.31.

shares were down 2.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $103.31. XP XP stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.31. The stock was down 2.3% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.31. The stock was down 2.3% on the session. Logitech International LOGI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $62.32 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.14%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $62.32 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.14%. Qualtrics International XM stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $18.00. Shares traded down 0.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $18.00. Shares traded down 0.33%. Cable One CABO shares fell to $1,110.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.62%.

shares fell to $1,110.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.62%. Woodward WWD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $100.00. Shares traded down 4.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $100.00. Shares traded down 4.24%. Bright Horizons Family BFAM stock set a new 52-week low of $108.68 on Tuesday, moving down 2.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $108.68 on Tuesday, moving down 2.47%. Carvana CVNA stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $54.90. Shares traded down 6.11%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $54.90. Shares traded down 6.11%. Alight ALIT stock hit $8.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.38%.

stock hit $8.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.38%. Grupo Aval Acciones AVAL stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.97. Shares traded down 1.47%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.97. Shares traded down 1.47%. New York Community NYCB stock hit a yearly low of $9.11. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.11. The stock was up 1.11% for the day. Balchem BCPC shares reached a new 52-week low of $118.71 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $118.71 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.2%. AppFolio APPF stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $102.52. Shares traded down 1.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $102.52. Shares traded down 1.04%. Hayward Holdings HAYW shares hit a yearly low of $14.70. The stock was down 11.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.70. The stock was down 11.49% on the session. American States Water AWR stock drifted down 0.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $74.93.

stock drifted down 0.92% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $74.93. Wingstop WING stock hit a new 52-week low of $87.31. The stock was down 2.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $87.31. The stock was down 2.43% on the session. CNO Finl Group CNO stock set a new 52-week low of $21.70 on Tuesday, moving down 9.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.70 on Tuesday, moving down 9.29%. J&J Snack Foods JJSF shares set a new 52-week low of $125.68. The stock traded down 10.67%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $125.68. The stock traded down 10.67%. Shutterstock SSTK stock hit a yearly low of $67.00. The stock was down 11.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $67.00. The stock was down 11.23% for the day. Chegg CHGG shares fell to $15.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 29.78%.

shares fell to $15.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 29.78%. LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares moved down 1.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.80, drifting down 1.84%.

shares moved down 1.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $30.80, drifting down 1.84%. Paymentus Holdings PAY shares fell to $15.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%.

shares fell to $15.96 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.47%. Flagstar Bancorp FBC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $34.84 and moving up 1.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $34.84 and moving up 1.28%. Core Scientific CORZ shares moved down 3.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.72, drifting down 3.01%.

shares moved down 3.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.72, drifting down 3.01%. SJW Gr SJW stock drifted up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.08.

stock drifted up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.08. Compass Diversified Hldgs CODI shares fell to $21.17 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%.

shares fell to $21.17 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.74%. HNI HNI stock set a new 52-week low of $34.43 on Tuesday, moving down 2.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $34.43 on Tuesday, moving down 2.25%. Dave DAVE shares fell to $3.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.89%.

shares fell to $3.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.89%. Virtus Investment VRTS shares set a new 52-week low of $174.95. The stock traded down 0.02%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $174.95. The stock traded down 0.02%. BGC Partners BGCP stock hit a yearly low of $3.30. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.30. The stock was down 0.41% for the day. First Trust Inter Dur FPF stock set a new 52-week low of $19.52 on Tuesday, moving down 0.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.52 on Tuesday, moving down 0.36%. BrightView Holdings BV shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.85.

shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.85. Tennant TNC stock hit a yearly low of $62.01. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $62.01. The stock was down 0.69% for the day. Cazoo Gr CZOO shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was down 9.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was down 9.38% on the session. Office Props IT OPI stock set a new 52-week low of $20.47 on Tuesday, moving up 1.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $20.47 on Tuesday, moving up 1.59%. Bright Health Gr BHG shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 6.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.61. The stock was down 6.9% on the session. Nuveen New York AMT-Free NRK shares hit a yearly low of $10.95. The stock was down 0.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.95. The stock was down 0.68% on the session. National Research NRC stock set a new 52-week low of $33.77 on Tuesday, moving down 1.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $33.77 on Tuesday, moving down 1.48%. F45 Training Holdings FXLV shares were down 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.41.

shares were down 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.41. Portillos PTLO stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.80. The stock was down 5.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.80. The stock was down 5.45% on the session. Douglas Dynamics PLOW shares fell to $29.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.13%.

shares fell to $29.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.13%. Traeger COOK shares hit a yearly low of $5.89. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.89. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. AudioCodes AUDC stock set a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.79%. Universal Health Realty UHT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $48.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $48.35 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%. Northfield Bancorp NFBK stock set a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.90 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%. Velo3D VLD shares hit a yearly low of $3.38. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.38. The stock was down 3.49% on the session. Hanger HNGR stock hit a yearly low of $15.59. The stock was down 1.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.59. The stock was down 1.82% for the day. The York Water YORW shares moved up 1.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.12, drifting up 1.21%.

shares moved up 1.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $38.12, drifting up 1.21%. Blackstone Strategic BGB stock hit a yearly low of $12.22. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.22. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. IES Hldgs IESC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $25.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.43%. Argan AGX shares set a new yearly low of $35.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $35.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JFR stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.27 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%. ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO stock hit a yearly low of $12.31. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $12.31. The stock was down 2.31% for the day. Douglas Elliman DOUG shares made a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.64% for the day. Invesco California Value VCV stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.33.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.33. Templeton Global Income GIM stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.66. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.66. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Nuveen Variable Rate NPFD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $19.61. Shares traded down 0.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $19.61. Shares traded down 0.15%. Cara Therapeutics CARA stock hit a yearly low of $8.48. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.48. The stock was down 1.49% for the day. PetMed Express PETS stock drifted up 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.35.

stock drifted up 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.35. Joint JYNT stock hit a yearly low of $29.22. The stock was down 3.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $29.22. The stock was down 3.58% for the day. Blackrock Floating Rate FRA stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.10.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.10. Blackrock Muniyield NY MYN stock hit $10.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.28%.

stock hit $10.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.28%. PGIM Short Duration High SDHY stock hit $16.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.19%.

stock hit $16.05 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.19%. Circor International CIR stock hit a yearly low of $18.53. The stock was down 2.68% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.53. The stock was down 2.68% for the day. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc JRO shares fell to $9.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.72%.

shares fell to $9.10 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.72%. Citizens & Northern CZNC shares fell to $23.21 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.29%.

shares fell to $23.21 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.29%. GCM Grosvenor GCMG shares fell to $8.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.35%.

shares fell to $8.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.35%. Blackrock CA Muni Income BFZ shares set a new yearly low of $11.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.31 this morning. The stock was up 0.27% on the session. EverQuote EVER shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 25.03%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.38 on Tuesday morning, moving down 25.03%. Valens Semiconductor VLN shares hit a yearly low of $3.41. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.41. The stock was down 2.09% on the session. Arcellx ACLX shares were down 5.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.21.

shares were down 5.47% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.21. PIMCO Income Strategy PFL shares set a new 52-week low of $9.61. The stock traded up 0.51%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.61. The stock traded up 0.51%. Purple Innovation PRPL shares fell to $3.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.16%.

shares fell to $3.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.16%. Global Water Resources GWRS stock set a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Tuesday, moving down 0.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Tuesday, moving down 0.43%. Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.1%. Angel Oak Financial FINS stock drifted up 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.01.

stock drifted up 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.01. Civista Bancshares CIVB stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.10. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.10. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Inspirato ISPO shares moved down 3.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.45, drifting down 3.48%.

shares moved down 3.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.45, drifting down 3.48%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals TARS shares set a new 52-week low of $13.07. The stock traded down 5.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.07. The stock traded down 5.57%. Blackrock NY Municipal BNY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.03. Shares traded down 0.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.03. Shares traded down 0.09%. Tilly's TLYS stock hit $8.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%.

stock hit $8.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%. Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares fell to $10.52 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.31%.

shares fell to $10.52 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.31%. Pure Cycle PCYO stock set a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Tuesday, moving down 0.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.33 on Tuesday, moving down 0.1%. Accuray ARAY stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.58. Shares traded down 1.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.58. Shares traded down 1.31%. SkyWater Technology SKYT stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.87. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.87. The stock was down 3.83% on the session. Molecular Partners MOLN shares hit a yearly low of $7.29. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.29. The stock was down 3.29% on the session. FS Bancorp FSBW stock hit $29.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.2%.

stock hit $29.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.2%. Pioneer High IT PHT shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.56.

shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.56. Nuveen Credit Opps 2022 JCO shares set a new 52-week low of $7.95. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.95. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Pioneer Municipal High IT MHI shares set a new 52-week low of $9.46. The stock traded up 0.32%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.46. The stock traded up 0.32%. Anghami ANGH stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.05. The stock was down 0.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.05. The stock was down 0.72% on the session. Nuveen Senior Income Fund NSL stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.27 and moving down 0.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.27 and moving down 0.75%. Omeros OMER shares set a new yearly low of $3.16 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.16 this morning. The stock was down 5.04% on the session. Limoneira LMNR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.72 and moving down 4.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.72 and moving down 4.0%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.22. The stock was down 4.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.22. The stock was down 4.54% on the session. comScore SCOR stock set a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares made a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.33 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.27% for the day. Fiesta Restaurant Gr FRGI shares set a new 52-week low of $6.34. The stock traded down 4.06%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.34. The stock traded down 4.06%. NeuroPace NPCE stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock was down 7.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.68. The stock was down 7.14% on the session. Blackstone Long-Short BGX stock set a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Tuesday, moving down 0.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Tuesday, moving down 0.51%. Daktronics DAKT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.26 and moving down 0.9%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.26 and moving down 0.9%. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt MCN shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.95 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.95 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.88%. Citizens CIA shares were down 4.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.91.

shares were down 4.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.91. Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shares hit a yearly low of $10.88. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.88. The stock was up 1.44% on the session. Eastern Co EML stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.95 and moving down 0.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.95 and moving down 0.3%. Neuberger Berman NHS shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.56.

shares were down 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.56. Federated Hermes Premier FMN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.55 and moving down 0.3%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.55 and moving down 0.3%. Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $19.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%. Apyx Medical APYX stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.68 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.79%. Lakeland Industries LAKE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $15.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.32%. Western Asset Municipal MNP stock drifted down 0.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32.

stock drifted down 0.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.32. Enzo Biochem ENZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.40 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.41%. Electric Last Mile Solns ELMS shares moved down 3.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87, drifting down 3.79%.

shares moved down 3.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.87, drifting down 3.79%. Ellington Residential EARN shares fell to $8.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.24%.

shares fell to $8.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.24%. Nuveen Massachusetts NMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.56 on Tuesday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Enjoy Technology ENJY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.71%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.89 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.71%. Heritage Insurance Hldgs HRTG shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.86 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.49%. NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.58%. Cloopen Group Holding RAAS shares moved down 18.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 18.51%.

shares moved down 18.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 18.51%. Eaton Vance Senior Income EVF stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.86. Shares traded down 1.32%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $5.86. Shares traded down 1.32%. Gaia GAIA shares set a new 52-week low of $4.43. The stock traded down 4.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.43. The stock traded down 4.0%. Vertical Capital Income VCIF stock drifted down 0.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.38.

stock drifted down 0.84% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.38. Orbital Energy Group OEG shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock traded down 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.10. The stock traded down 0.45%. Stone Harbor Emerging EDF shares fell to $5.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.53%.

shares fell to $5.41 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.53%. Black Diamond Therapeutic BDTX shares fell to $2.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.85%.

shares fell to $2.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.85%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM shares were up 3.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67.

shares were up 3.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67. Power REIT PW stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.86. Shares traded down 2.73%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $23.86. Shares traded down 2.73%. BurgerFi International BFI shares made a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day. Culp CULP shares were down 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.17.

shares were down 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.17. Yoshitsu TKLF shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81. The stock traded down 1.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81. The stock traded down 1.6%. AlerisLife ALR shares moved down 6.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.76, drifting down 6.61%.

shares moved down 6.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.76, drifting down 6.61%. Natural Alternatives Intl NAII shares hit a yearly low of $9.24. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.24. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Regis RGS stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was down 4.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.22. The stock was down 4.65% on the session. Fast Radius FSRD shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.72 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.7%. Silver Spike Inv SSIC shares set a new yearly low of $8.74 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.74 this morning. The stock was down 2.07% on the session. MeaTech 3D MITC stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.75. Shares traded down 5.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.75. Shares traded down 5.0%. Esports Technologies EBET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.25 and moving down 4.79%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.25 and moving down 4.79%. Avalo Therapeutics AVTX shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.76% for the day. 89bio ETNB stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.00. The stock was down 1.38% on the session. 180 Life Sciences ATNF stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.21. Shares traded down 25.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.21. Shares traded down 25.58%. Dawson Geophysical DWSN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.70 and moving down 0.57%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.70 and moving down 0.57%. Protara Therapeutics TARA shares moved down 1.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 1.11%.

shares moved down 1.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.50, drifting down 1.11%. Great Elm Group GEG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%. Elys Game Technology ELYS shares set a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock traded down 1.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.45. The stock traded down 1.41%. India Globalization Cap IGC shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67.

shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67. TDH Holdings PETZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.44%. Wireless Telecom Group WTT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving down 2.61%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.49 and moving down 2.61%. Landos Biopharma LABP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock was down 4.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock was down 4.96% on the session. Nuzee NUZE stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.51. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Minim MINM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 6.73%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.61 and moving down 6.73%. ComSovereign Holding COMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.03%. Biophytis BPTS shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.55%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.55%. Akso Health Group AHG shares set a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock traded up 11.21%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.84. The stock traded up 11.21%. SharpLink Gaming SBET shares hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was up 7.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.92. The stock was up 7.27% on the session. Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.90. Shares traded down 24.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.90. Shares traded down 24.24%. Liminal Biosciences LMNL stock hit $0.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.71%.

stock hit $0.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.71%. Recruiter.Com Group RCRT stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 3.24% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.41. The stock was down 3.24% on the session. Aclarion ACON shares set a new yearly low of $1.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.3% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.3% on the session. Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.50. The stock was down 1.57% on the session. Benitec Biopharma BNTC shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.67%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.44 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.67%. Kaspien Holdings KSPN shares moved up 0.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.13, drifting up 0.74%.

shares moved up 0.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.13, drifting up 0.74%. Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.56. Shares traded down 5.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $2.56. Shares traded down 5.36%. Liquid Media Group YVR shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was up 5.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was up 5.31% on the session. SenesTech SNES shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock traded down 11.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.60. The stock traded down 11.34%. Performance Shipping PSHG stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock was up 7.69% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.