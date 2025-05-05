Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $18.08 million.

• Freshpet FRPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $258.27 million.

• Henry Schein HSIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• ON Semiconductor ON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Cummins CMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.92 per share on revenue of $8.17 billion.

• Tyson Foods TSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $13.14 billion.

• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.35 per share on revenue of $161.67 million.

• Ares Management ARES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $915.85 million.

• CNA Financial CNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• TG Therapeutics TGTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $117.07 million.

• NAPCO Security Techs NSSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $45.11 million.

• iRadimed IRMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $19.33 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $16.95 million.

• Escalade ESCA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alexander's ALX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $56.00 million.

• Rand Capital RAND is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• JBT Marel JBTM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $832.40 million.

• Exagen XGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.70 million.

• BioCryst Pharma BCRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $126.70 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage REIT AOMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $10.66 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts PK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $618.42 million.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Twist Bioscience TWST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $92.00 million.

• Integra Lifesciences IART is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $381.17 million.

• Loews L is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $121.15 million.

• Eco Wave Power Global WAVE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RLJ Lodging RLJ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $328.08 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Great Elm Capital GECC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $12.11 million.

• Archrock AROC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $342.98 million.

• Tidewater TDW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $325.90 million.

• Baytex Energy BTE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $927.10 million.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.05 million.

• Corcept Therapeutics CORT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $177.93 million.

• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $161.77 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $334.00 million.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $15.06 million.

• Mueller Water Products MWA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $350.97 million.

• Sterling Infrastructure STRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $462.20 million.

• Ingevity NGVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $285.47 million.

• Matson MATX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $836.84 million.

• Mattel MAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $791.49 million.

• Weave Communications WEAV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.68 million.

• Interparfums IPAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $330.51 million.

• Douglas Dynamics PLOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $107.80 million.

• Bright Horizons Family BFAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $664.34 million.

• Intrepid Potash IPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $71.59 million.

• Boise Cascade BCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• SiriusPoint SPNT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Primoris Services PRIM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $120.08 million.

• Limbach Holdings LMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $121.06 million.

• Fabrinet FN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $825.05 million.

• Hims & Hers Health HIMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $536.45 million.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $251.16 million.

• Vornado Realty VNO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $450.05 million.

• New Jersey Resources NJR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $696.00 million.

• Celanese CE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Titan America TTAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $389.10 million.

• HealthStream HSTM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $74.93 million.

• TrueCar TRUE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $43.97 million.

• Accel Entertainment ACEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $319.15 million.

• TrueBlue TBI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $362.37 million.

• Denny's DENN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $110.11 million.

• Digimarc DMRC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $8.76 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $64.45 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs JRVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $184.14 million.

• FreightCar America RAIL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $66.82 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $267.42 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty BCSF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.

• Artivion AORT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $94.81 million.

• Vitesse Energy VTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $65.21 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $180.23 million.

• Sun Communities SUI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Addus HomeCare ADUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $341.66 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Crescent Energy CRGY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $937.71 million.

• BRC BRCC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $88.08 million.

• Atlas Energy Solutions AESI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $289.60 million.

• Upwork UPWK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $188.72 million.

• ThredUp TDUP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $67.54 million.

• Certara CERT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $104.47 million.

• Palantir Technologies PLTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $799.36 million.

• Williams Companies WMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Companhia Siderurgica SID is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Ford Motor F is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $44.06 billion.

• AECOM ACM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• CRH CRH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.77 billion.

• Clorox CLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $587.06 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $262.24 million.

• Black Stone Minerals BSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $118.25 million.

• V2X VVX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• SI-BONE SIBN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $45.13 million.

• Vimeo VMEO is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PRA Group PRAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $288.63 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems INSP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $194.91 million.

• Otter Tail OTTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $349.70 million.

• EverQuote EVER is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $136.68 million.

• National Health Investors NHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $85.13 million.

• LTC Properties LTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $44.42 million.

• Ichor Holdings ICHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $244.95 million.

• IAC IAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $809.18 million.

• Dorman Products DORM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $483.08 million.

• Diversified Healthcare DHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $376.78 million.

• Diamondback Energy FANG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.80 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• BellRing Brands BRBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $575.15 million.

• Castle Biosciences CSTL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $80.40 million.

• Realty Income O is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Kilroy Realty KRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $274.90 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding JELD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $769.25 million.

• Coterra Energy CTRA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Corebridge Financial CRBG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.28 billion.

• ONE Gas OGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $882.31 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors ETD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $143.55 million.

• Offerpad Solutions OPAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $180.51 million.

• Golub Capital BDC GBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $223.89 million.

• Ameresco AMRC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $323.71 million.

• Regal Rexnord RRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• New Mountain Finance NMFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $86.65 million.

• Air Lease AL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $709.70 million.

• Adeia ADEA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $88.96 million.

• Cabot CBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• National Storage NSA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $184.65 million.

• BWX Technologies BWXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $644.15 million.

• Talos Energy TALO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $486.13 million.

• Viper Energy VNOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $233.99 million.

• United States Steel X is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $392.58 million.

• Ero Copper ERO is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

