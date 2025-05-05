May 5, 2025 4:32 AM 16 min read

Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $18.08 million.

• Freshpet FRPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $258.27 million.

• Henry Schein HSIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• ON Semiconductor ON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Cummins CMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.92 per share on revenue of $8.17 billion.

• Tyson Foods TSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $13.14 billion.

• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.35 per share on revenue of $161.67 million.

• Ares Management ARES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $915.85 million.

• CNA Financial CNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• TG Therapeutics TGTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $117.07 million.

• NAPCO Security Techs NSSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $45.11 million.

• iRadimed IRMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $19.33 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix OCUL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $16.95 million.

• Escalade ESCA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alexander's ALX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $56.00 million.

• Rand Capital RAND is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• JBT Marel JBTM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $832.40 million.

• Exagen XGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.70 million.

• BioCryst Pharma BCRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $126.70 million.

• Angel Oak Mortgage REIT AOMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $10.66 million.

• Park Hotels & Resorts PK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $618.42 million.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Twist Bioscience TWST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $92.00 million.

• Integra Lifesciences IART is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $381.17 million.

• Loews L is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $121.15 million.

• Eco Wave Power Global WAVE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RLJ Lodging RLJ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $328.08 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Great Elm Capital GECC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $12.11 million.

• Archrock AROC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $342.98 million.

• Tidewater TDW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $325.90 million.

• Baytex Energy BTE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $927.10 million.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.05 million.

• Corcept Therapeutics CORT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $177.93 million.

• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $161.77 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $334.00 million.

• Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $15.06 million.

• Mueller Water Products MWA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $350.97 million.

• Sterling Infrastructure STRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $462.20 million.

• Ingevity NGVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $285.47 million.

• Matson MATX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $836.84 million.

• Mattel MAT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $791.49 million.

• Weave Communications WEAV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.68 million.

• Interparfums IPAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $330.51 million.

• Douglas Dynamics PLOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $107.80 million.

• Bright Horizons Family BFAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $664.34 million.

• Intrepid Potash IPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $71.59 million.

• Boise Cascade BCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• SiriusPoint SPNT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Primoris Services PRIM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock CRD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $120.08 million.

• Limbach Holdings LMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $121.06 million.

• Fabrinet FN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $825.05 million.

• Hims & Hers Health HIMS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $536.45 million.

• Paymentus Holdings PAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $251.16 million.

• Vornado Realty VNO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $450.05 million.

• New Jersey Resources NJR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $696.00 million.

• Celanese CE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Titan America TTAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $389.10 million.

• HealthStream HSTM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $74.93 million.

• TrueCar TRUE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $43.97 million.

• Accel Entertainment ACEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $319.15 million.

• TrueBlue TBI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $362.37 million.

• Denny's DENN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $110.11 million.

• Digimarc DMRC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $8.76 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS MYPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $64.45 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs JRVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $184.14 million.

• FreightCar America RAIL is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tactile Systems Tech TCMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $66.82 million.

• Navitas Semiconductor NVTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• Heidrick & Struggles Intl HSII is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $267.42 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty BCSF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $71.00 million.

• Artivion AORT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $94.81 million.

• Vitesse Energy VTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $65.21 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT SBRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $180.23 million.

• Sun Communities SUI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Addus HomeCare ADUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $341.66 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano BLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Crescent Energy CRGY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $937.71 million.

• BRC BRCC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $88.08 million.

• Atlas Energy Solutions AESI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $289.60 million.

• Upwork UPWK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $188.72 million.

• ThredUp TDUP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $67.54 million.

• Certara CERT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $104.47 million.

• Palantir Technologies PLTR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $799.36 million.

• Williams Companies WMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Companhia Siderurgica SID is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Ford Motor F is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $44.06 billion.

• AECOM ACM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• CRH CRH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.77 billion.

• Clorox CLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $587.06 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $262.24 million.

• Black Stone Minerals BSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $118.25 million.

• V2X VVX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• SI-BONE SIBN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $45.13 million.

• Vimeo VMEO is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• PRA Group PRAA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $288.63 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems INSP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $194.91 million.

• Otter Tail OTTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $349.70 million.

• EverQuote EVER is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $136.68 million.

• National Health Investors NHI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $85.13 million.

• LTC Properties LTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $44.42 million.

• Ichor Holdings ICHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $244.95 million.

• IAC IAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $809.18 million.

• Dorman Products DORM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $483.08 million.

• Diversified Healthcare DHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $376.78 million.

• Diamondback Energy FANG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.80 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• BellRing Brands BRBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $575.15 million.

• Castle Biosciences CSTL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $80.40 million.

• Realty Income O is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Kilroy Realty KRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $274.90 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding JELD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $769.25 million.

• Coterra Energy CTRA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Corebridge Financial CRBG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.28 billion.

• ONE Gas OGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $882.31 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors ETD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $143.55 million.

• Offerpad Solutions OPAD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $180.51 million.

• Golub Capital BDC GBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $223.89 million.

• Ameresco AMRC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $323.71 million.

• Regal Rexnord RRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• New Mountain Finance NMFC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $86.65 million.

• Air Lease AL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $709.70 million.

• Adeia ADEA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $88.96 million.

• Cabot CBT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• National Storage NSA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $184.65 million.

• BWX Technologies BWXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $644.15 million.

• Talos Energy TALO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $486.13 million.

• Viper Energy VNOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $233.99 million.

• United States Steel X is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $392.58 million.

• Ero Copper ERO is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACEL Logo
ACELAccel Entertainment Inc
$10.65-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
42.64
Growth
66.88
Quality
-
Value
32.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ACM Logo
ACMAECOM
$102.35-%
ADEA Logo
ADEAAdeia Inc
$11.90-5.63%
ADUS Logo
ADUSAddus HomeCare Corp
$105.00-%
AESI Logo
AESIAtlas Energy Solutions Inc
$14.22-1.66%
AL Logo
ALAir Lease Corp
$46.80-2.84%
ALX Logo
ALXAlexander's Inc
$214.81-%
AMRC Logo
AMRCAmeresco Inc
$12.060.50%
AOMR Logo
AOMRAngel Oak Mortgage REIT Inc
$9.55-%
AORT Logo
AORTArtivion Inc
$23.33-%
ARES Logo
ARESAres Management Corp
$156.25-0.52%
AROC Logo
AROCArchrock Inc
$24.56-%
AXSM Logo
AXSMAxsome Therapeutics Inc
$112.21-%
BCC Logo
BCCBoise Cascade Co
$96.15-%
BCRX Logo
BCRXBioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
$8.90-0.34%
BCSF Logo
BCSFBain Capital Specialty Finance Inc
$15.42-%
BFAM Logo
BFAMBright Horizons Family Solutions Inc
$123.05-4.00%
BLX Logo
BLXBanco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA
$41.004.03%
BNTX Logo
BNTXBioNTech SE
$105.500.53%
BRBR Logo
BRBRBellRing Brands Inc
$78.92-%
BRCC Logo
BRCCBRC Inc
$2.25-1.75%
BSM Logo
BSMBlack Stone Minerals LP
$14.54-%
BTE Logo
BTEBaytex Energy Corp
$1.661.22%
BWXT Logo
BWXTBWX Technologies Inc
$112.61-%
CBT Logo
CBTCabot Corp
$77.99-%
CE Logo
CECelanese Corp
$46.431.05%
CERT Logo
CERTCertara Inc
$12.99-%
CLX Logo
CLXClorox Co
$139.800.52%
CMI Logo
CMICummins Inc
$299.85-%
CNA Logo
CNACNA Financial Corp
$48.37-%
CORT Logo
CORTCorcept Therapeutics Inc
$72.77-%
CRBG Logo
CRBGCorebridge Financial Inc
$30.66-%
CRGY Logo
CRGYCrescent Energy Co
$8.48-1.63%
CRH Logo
CRHCRH PLC
$98.51-%
CSTL Logo
CSTLCastle Biosciences Inc
$19.35-%
CTRA Logo
CTRACoterra Energy Inc
$25.67-%
DENN Logo
DENNDenny's Corp
$3.913.17%
DHC Logo
DHCDiversified Healthcare Trust
$2.27-%
DMRC Logo
DMRCDigimarc Corp
$13.76-%
DORM Logo
DORMDorman Products Inc
$116.200.81%
EKSO Logo
EKSOEkso Bionics Holdings Inc
$0.50003.52%
ERO Logo
EROEro Copper Corp
$12.82-%
ESCA Logo
ESCAEscalade Inc
$15.30-%
ETD Logo
ETDEthan Allen Interiors Inc
$28.10-4.58%
EVER Logo
EVEREverQuote Inc
$26.800.34%
F Logo
FFord Motor Co
$10.27-0.10%
FANG Logo
FANGDiamondback Energy Inc
$137.000.14%
FN Logo
FNFabrinet
$218.26-%
FRPT Logo
FRPTFreshpet Inc
$76.990.83%
GBDC Logo
GBDCGolub Capital BDC Inc
$14.420.63%
GECC Logo
GECCGreat Elm Capital Corp
$10.251.57%
HIMS Logo
HIMSHims & Hers Health Inc
$42.143.23%
HSIC Logo
HSICHenry Schein Inc
$65.30-%
HSII Logo
HSIIHeidrick & Struggles International Inc
$39.71-%
HSTM Logo
HSTMHealthStream Inc
$34.07-%
IAC Logo
IACIAC Inc
$35.31-%
IART Logo
IARTIntegra Lifesciences Holdings Corp
$16.85-%
ICHR Logo
ICHRIchor Holdings Ltd
$20.99-%
INSP Logo
INSPInspire Medical Systems Inc
$159.81-%
IPAR Logo
IPARInterparfums Inc
$113.02-%
IPI Logo
IPIIntrepid Potash Inc
$33.27-%
IRMD Logo
IRMDiRadimed Corp
$53.47-%
JBTM Logo
JBTMJBT Marel Corp
$107.16-%
JELD Logo