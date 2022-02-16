Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $331.16 million.

• Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.24 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $355.19 million.

• Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $76.60 million.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $745.48 million.

• Urban Edge Props (NYSE:UE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $68.65 million.

• Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $225.00 million.

• Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $301.00 million.

• Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $73.53 million.

• BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $485.95 million.

• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $389.19 million.

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $274.86 million.

• Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $420.13 million.

• Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $461.47 million.

• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $585.02 million.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.65 per share on revenue of $102.69 million.

• Ryder System (NYSE:R) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $308.69 million.

• Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $37.78 million.

• ironSource (NYSE:IS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $144.63 million.

• Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $63.99 million.

• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion.

• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $587.14 million.

• Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $43.16 per share on revenue of $205.48 million.

• Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.

• Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $758.95 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $4.60 billion.

• Charles River (NYSE:CRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $888.27 million.

• ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $327.65 million.

• Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $166.23 million.

• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.

• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Coca-Cola Europacific (NASDAQ:CCEP) is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $165.20 million.

• Tenaris (NYSE:TS) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $782.39 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $907.00 million.

• Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $105.37 million.

• Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.05 million.

• Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.96 million.

• Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $88.55 million.

• Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $61.55 million.

• Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $144.22 million.

• RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $54.61 million.

• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $8.17 billion.

• North American (NYSE:NOA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $148.94 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $226.83 million.

• Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $214.60 million.

• Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $50.28 million.

• Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $148.85 million.

• Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $89.27 million.

• Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $145.70 million.

• Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $70.13 million.

• Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $429.88 million.

• Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.08 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.

• Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $806.99 million.

• Neenah (NYSE:NP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $248.85 million.

• CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $304.56 million.

• KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $511.67 million.

• Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $432.63 million.

• Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $249.01 million.

• Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $773.44 million.

• CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $48.69 million.

• Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $6.16 billion.

• American Intl Gr (NYSE:AIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $11.76 billion.

• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $396.02 million.

• Compass (NYSE:COMP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $86.50 million.

• Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $77.63 million.

• KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $67.10 million.

• WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $51.84 million.

• Noble (NYSE:NE) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.13 million.

• Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $46.95 million.

• Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $44.40 million.

• Informatica (NYSE:INFA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $396.41 million.

• IBEX Holdings (NASDAQ:IBEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $122.57 million.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $332.10 million.

• EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $96.31 million.

• Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $36.92 million.

• Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $385.98 million.

• Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $140.47 million.

• Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $26.42 million.

• Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $446.05 million.

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $521.17 million.

• Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $148.53 million.

• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $346.36 million.

• Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $252.55 million.

• QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.90 million.

• Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $159.92 million.

• Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSE:GSY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $228.85 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $122.30 million.

• Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $92.48 million.

• Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $103.02 million.

• QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $163.07 million.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $16.59 billion.

• Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $193.13 million.

• Kellogg (NYSE:K) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $35.57 million.

• American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.23 per share on revenue of $365.51 million.

• Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $859.47 million.

• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $255.81 million.

• Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $220.68 million.

• Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $51.55 million.

• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $593.05 million.

• America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $273.76 million.

• Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $151.16 million.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $954.51 million.

• DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $10.00 thousand.

• Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $866.58 million.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $485.18 million.

• Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $208.85 million.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $894.47 million.

• NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion.

• Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $12.65 billion.

• Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

