Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 4:38am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For October 26, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $408.69 million.

• Aarons (NYSE:AAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $431.25 million.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $775.87 million.

• Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $923.76 million.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $112.93 million.

• Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $905.21 million.

• AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $62.46 million.

• Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.

• Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $13.03 billion.

• JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.34 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Corning (NYSE:GLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.

• Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $610.37 million.

• Dana (NYSE:DAN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Canon (NYSE:CAJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.18 billion.

• Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $17.93 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.25 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $17.12 billion.

• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $5.70 billion.

• United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $22.56 billion.

• General Electric (NYSE:GE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $19.25 billion.

• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $89.26 million.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $31.64 million.

• First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $133.91 million.

• Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $506.71 million.

• Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $71.40 million.

• Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $60.35 million.

• Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $16.36 billion.

• Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $191.88 million.

• Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $108.96 million.

• PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $273.15 million.

• Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $59.84 million.

• S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $3.51 billion.

• First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $76.45 million.

• World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $138.49 million.

• MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $512.77 million.

• UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $432.60 million.

• Polaris (NYSE:PII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $941.59 million.

• Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion.

• Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $185.84 million.

• MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $66.86 million.

• Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $583.55 million.

• Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $44.95 million.

• Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.77 per share on revenue of $509.87 million.

• Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $427.39 million.

• Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $397.60 million.

• CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $184.79 million.

• CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $447.50 million.

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $292.00 million.

• Centene (NYSE:CNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $31.62 billion.

• 3M (NYSE:MMM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $8.67 billion.

• Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $64.83 million.

• Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $164.50 million.

• NOV (NYSE:NOV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $13.41 million.

• Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $355.80 million.

• Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $296.75 million.

• Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.70 million.

• UDR (NYSE:UDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $319.92 million.

• Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $12.63 per share on revenue of $427.57 million.

• F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $671.67 million.

• Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.38 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $5.43 billion.

• Chubb (NYSE:CB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $9.23 billion.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $835.35 million.

• Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $531.45 million.

• Visa (NYSE:V) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion.

• Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $314.76 million.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $23.48 per share on revenue of $63.32 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $23.47 per share on revenue of $63.42 billion.

• Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $234.00 million.

• Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $193.59 million.

• First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $20.43 million.

• Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.33 per share on revenue of $488.84 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $219.05 million.

• Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $83.31 million.

• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $387.95 million.

• NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $119.41 million.

• Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $616.82 million.

• Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.15 per share on revenue of $518.76 million.

• Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $295.74 million.

• Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $43.40 million.

• Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $155.20 million.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $53.56 million.

• Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $134.53 million.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $932.88 million.

• Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $33.08 million.

• Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $431.27 million.

• Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $114.71 million.

• QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $85.14 million.

• Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $70.38 million.

• Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $713.17 million.

• Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $203.97 million.

• iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSE:FM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $158.37 million.

• Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $63.87 million.

• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $56.92 million.

• Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $268.06 million.

• UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $322.75 million.

• Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $294.61 million.

• IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $697.44 million.

• NCR (NYSE:NCR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $164.23 million.

• Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $50.48 million.

• First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $94.52 million.

• Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $605.00 million.

• Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $343.15 million.

• EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $100.85 million.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.92 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.76 per share on revenue of $224.30 million.

• Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $40.66 million.

• Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $91.83 million.

• Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $437.00 million.

• CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $497.89 million.

• Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $710.77 million.

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $43.97 billion.

• Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $587.34 million.

• Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $239.94 million.

• Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

