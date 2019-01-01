|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
|0.090
|0.0100
|REV
|128.950M
|125.497M
|-3.453M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE: CPAC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cementos Pacasmayo’s space includes: ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO), Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) and Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID).
The latest price target for Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE: CPAC) was reported by JP Morgan on November 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting CPAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.87% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE: CPAC) is $6.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:20:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 21, 2021.
Cementos Pacasmayo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cementos Pacasmayo.
Cementos Pacasmayo is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.