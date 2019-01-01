QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
3.3K/9.9K
Div / Yield
1/14.91%
52 Wk
5.11 - 9.02
Mkt Cap
573.7M
Payout Ratio
218.71
Open
-
P/E
14.12
EPS
0.5
Shares
85.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA is a Peruvian cement company that primarily produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. The company's products are primarily used in construction. It also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations. The company sells its products mainly in the northern part of Peru. It owns three cement production facilities. Its flagship Pacasmayo facility is located in the northwest region of Peru, while its new cement plant in Piura and smaller Rioja facility are located in the northeast region of Peru.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0800.090 0.0100
REV128.950M125.497M-3.453M

Cementos Pacasmayo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE: CPAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cementos Pacasmayo's (CPAC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE: CPAC) was reported by JP Morgan on November 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting CPAC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.87% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC)?

A

The stock price for Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE: CPAC) is $6.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:20:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 21, 2021.

Q

When is Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) reporting earnings?

A

Cementos Pacasmayo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cementos Pacasmayo.

Q

What sector and industry does Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) operate in?

A

Cementos Pacasmayo is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.