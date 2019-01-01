Cementos Pacasmayo SAA is a Peruvian cement company that primarily produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete. The company's products are primarily used in construction. It also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining operations. The company sells its products mainly in the northern part of Peru. It owns three cement production facilities. Its flagship Pacasmayo facility is located in the northwest region of Peru, while its new cement plant in Piura and smaller Rioja facility are located in the northeast region of Peru.