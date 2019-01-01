QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
33.3K/1.8M
Div / Yield
11.2/2.88%
52 Wk
324.23 - 398.85
Mkt Cap
106B
Payout Ratio
46.57
Open
P/E
17.09
EPS
7.5
Shares
272.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Lockheed Martin is the largest defense contractor globally and has dominated the Western market for high-end fighter aircraft since the F-35 program was awarded in 2001. Lockheed's largest segment is Aeronautics, which is dominated by the massive F-35 program. Lockheed's remaining segments are rotary & mission systems, which is mainly the Sikorsky helicopter business; missiles and fire control, which creates missiles and missile defense systems; and space systems, which produces satellites and receives equity income from the United Launch Alliance joint venture.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS7.1507.470 0.3200
REV17.660B17.729B69.000M

Analyst Ratings

Lockheed Martin Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lockheed Martin (LMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lockheed Martin's (LMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lockheed Martin (LMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 450.00 expecting LMT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.64% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lockheed Martin (LMT)?

A

The stock price for Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is $389.14 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lockheed Martin (LMT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Lockheed Martin (LMT) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) reporting earnings?

A

Lockheed Martin’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Lockheed Martin (LMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lockheed Martin.

Q

What sector and industry does Lockheed Martin (LMT) operate in?

A

Lockheed Martin is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.