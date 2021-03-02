 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 165 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS).
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) traded up 59.81% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.78.
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares hit a yearly high of $83.46. The stock traded down 0.87% on the session.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.74 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.64%.
  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $320.24 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $135.51. The stock traded down 0.57% on the session.
  • ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.89 on Tuesday, moving up 0.64%.
  • T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $169.92 for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.07.
  • LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares were up 0.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $251.79 for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.12 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.02%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $516.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.72%.
  • Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $48.63 with a daily change of down 0.6%.
  • Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares broke to $23.32 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.69 on Tuesday, moving down 0.65%.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $341.28.
  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.42 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares broke to $74.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.69%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares were up 1.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.80.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) shares hit $57.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.33%.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.05 on Tuesday, moving up 2.14%.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares hit $201.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.6%.
  • Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares were up 1.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.04.
  • Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.67. The stock was up 3.06% for the day.
  • GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) shares hit $32.89 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.77%.
  • Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $101.52 with a daily change of down 0.19%.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.77 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.44%.
  • Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) shares broke to $24.64 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.37%.
  • MP Materials (NYSE:MP) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.48. The stock was up 4.92% for the day.
  • Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.90. The stock traded up 5.36% on the session.
  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.49 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.83% for the day.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares were up 0.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $62.99.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares broke to $24.95 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.38 on Tuesday, moving up 0.31%.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.20 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.43%.
  • J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.40.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) shares hit a yearly high of $41.99. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
  • Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) shares were up 0.51% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $206.74.
  • Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares hit a yearly high of $52.88. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares set a new yearly high of $138.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) stock made a new 52-week high of $151.64 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.64 on Tuesday, moving up 18.2%.
  • nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.68 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.09%.
  • ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.99 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.53%.
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.98 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.17%.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares were down 0.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.57 for a change of down 0.03%.
  • Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) shares were up 0.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.88.
  • TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $95.99 with a daily change of up 4.98%.
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) shares broke to $18.23 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.44%.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.03%.
  • MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $36.96. Shares traded up 1.92%.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares were up 0.36% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $160.12.
  • Ryder System (NYSE:R) shares hit $71.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock hit a yearly high price of $151.44. The stock was up 3.33% for the day.
  • Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.32%.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.25 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.4%.
  • Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) stock made a new 52-week high of $91.95 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.17% for the day.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) shares set a new yearly high of $19.39 this morning. The stock was up 2.24% on the session.
  • Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.39. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
  • Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) shares were up 0.37% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.71.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $77.30 with a daily change of up 5.39%.
  • First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.48 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares hit $34.43 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares hit a yearly high of $52.78. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) shares broke to $70.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.
  • Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) shares hit $18.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.65%.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $22.77 with a daily change of up 2.22%.
  • Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.84. The stock was up 4.88% for the day.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares were down 1.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $90.03.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) shares set a new yearly high of $19.87 this morning. The stock was up 2.07% on the session.
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares set a new yearly high of $89.44 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.48 for a change of up 1.3%.
  • Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit $13.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.23%.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $66.32 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
  • Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.84 on Tuesday, moving down 1.24%.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.70 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.62%.
  • Kadant (NYSE:KAI) stock set a new 52-week high of $183.94 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.7%.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.59. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.06. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares were up 0.62% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.37.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) shares set a new yearly high of $90.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.57% on the session.
  • At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares broke to $28.66 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.45%.
  • Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) shares broke to $62.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.42%.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.59. The stock traded up 3.8% on the session.
  • Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) shares set a new yearly high of $74.40 this morning. The stock was up 1.35% on the session.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.26 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.50 on Tuesday, moving up 2.85%.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares were down 0.51% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.50 for a change of down 0.51%.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares hit a yearly high of $7.98. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
  • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.37 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.63% for the day.
  • Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.89 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.11% for the day.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.99 on Tuesday, moving up 6.7%.
  • Ferro (NYSE:FOE) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.07 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.11.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.93 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.04% for the day.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.91 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.92%.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.09. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.65 on Tuesday, moving up 4.32%.
  • Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares hit a yearly high of $14.16. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • Imax (NYSE:IMAX) shares hit $21.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.91%.
  • Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares set a new yearly high of $13.03 this morning. The stock was down 1.09% on the session.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares hit $47.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.29%.
  • TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.12. The stock traded up 21.2% on the session.
  • ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.22 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.83% for the day.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares broke to $60.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.62%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.82. The stock traded up 2.54% on the session.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.45. Shares traded up 0.08%.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.36 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.15% for the day.
  • Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.96 on Tuesday, moving up 5.76%.
  • NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $5.08 with a daily change of down 0.2%.
  • MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.03. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares hit $37.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $25.54. Shares traded down 0.99%.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.48.
  • Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.15 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.6%.
  • Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.89. The stock traded up 3.53% on the session.
  • Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.00. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
  • Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) shares hit $26.78 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.9%.
  • Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) shares were down 0.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.22 for a change of down 0.27%.
  • Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $26.51 with a daily change of up 20.43%.
  • Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) shares were down 1.48% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $119.91 for a change of down 1.48%.
  • Calamos Dynamic (NASDAQ:CCD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.00. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $146.03. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares hit $20.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.88 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.4%.
  • Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) shares set a new yearly high of $30.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.15% on the session.
  • Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) shares were up 1.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.78.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.24 on Tuesday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Kaleyra, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:KLR) shares set a new yearly high of $19.99 this morning. The stock was up 3.02% on the session.
  • Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.95 on Tuesday morning, moving up 12.15%.
  • Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) shares hit a yearly high of $25.79. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares broke to $20.97 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Vector Acquisition (NASDAQ:VACQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.15 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.8%.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.69 on Tuesday, moving up 0.15%.
  • Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.30 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.0%.
  • Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.97%.
  • Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.51 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
  • FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) shares set a new yearly high of $48.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
  • Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.21. Shares traded up 0.65%.
  • Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shares set a new yearly high of $15.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.89% on the session.
  • Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $144.99. Shares traded up 0.68%.
  • Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.64 on Tuesday, moving down 0.28%.
  • CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.45%.
  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $11.23. Shares traded up 2.59%.
  • Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) shares broke to $24.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.73%.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.44. The stock traded up 11.15% on the session.
  • Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares were up 5.27% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.87 for a change of up 5.27%.
  • American National (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $33.08 with a daily change of down 0.55%.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares set a new yearly high of $46.39 this morning. The stock was down 0.44% on the session.
  • eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) shares were up 11.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.25 for a change of up 11.41%.
  • Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares set a new yearly high of $4.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) shares set a new yearly high of $16.81 this morning. The stock was up 2.19% on the session.
  • Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.57. The stock traded down 2.28% on the session.
  • R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.14 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.09%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.00.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.94. Shares traded up 10.53%.
  • IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) shares were down 0.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.97.
  • Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) shares were down 0.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.04 for a change of down 0.06%.
  • Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) shares hit a yearly high of $15.96. The stock traded up 3.43% on the session.
  • J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $9.21. Shares traded up 1.43%.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $16.31 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) shares set a new yearly high of $24.07 this morning. The stock was up 3.67% on the session.
  • Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.63. The stock was up 1.13% for the day.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.45 on Tuesday morning, moving up 59.81%.
  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.38 on Tuesday, moving up 46.32%.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

