Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 165 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:CHFS). Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) traded up 59.81% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.78.

(NASDAQ:JCS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.45 on Tuesday morning, moving up 59.81%. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.38 on Tuesday, moving up 46.32%.

