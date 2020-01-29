Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning session, 159 companies made new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) .

. In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 0.71% after setting a new 52-week high.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit $324.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%.

shares hit $324.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.6%. Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shares were up 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.24.

shares were up 0.24% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.24. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $356.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $356.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%. General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.57. The stock traded up 7.45% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.57. The stock traded up 7.45% on the session. CSL (OTC: CSLLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $107.00. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $107.00. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Enel (OTC: ESOCF) shares hit $8.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.1%.

shares hit $8.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.1%. Enel (OTC: ENLAY) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.71.

shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.71. Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.17 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $41.17 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.63 with a daily change of up 0.19%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $84.63 with a daily change of up 0.19%. Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.79.

shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.79. Iberdrola (OTC: IBDSF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.84. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.84. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session. Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares broke to $151.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.71%.

shares broke to $151.97 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.71%. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.68 for a change of up 0.06%.

shares were up 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.68 for a change of up 0.06%. America Movil (NYSE: AMX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.84. Shares traded up 0.74%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.84. Shares traded up 0.74%. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares hit $99.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.02%.

shares hit $99.37 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.02%. Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $217.20 with a daily change of up 6.95%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $217.20 with a daily change of up 6.95%. TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) shares hit a yearly high of $55.63. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $55.63. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $260.74.

shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $260.74. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $200.92 for a change of down 0.15%.

shares were down 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $200.92 for a change of down 0.15%. Engie (OTC: ENGIY) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.41 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $17.41 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock set a new 52-week high of $476.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $476.89 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.68%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $151.80. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $151.80. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $150.73. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $150.73. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session. Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $66.20. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $66.20. The stock was flat% for the day. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $134.59. Shares traded up 2.84%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $134.59. Shares traded up 2.84%. Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) shares were up 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $213.85 for a change of up 0.09%.

shares were up 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $213.85 for a change of up 0.09%. TELUS (NYSE: TU) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.69 on Wednesday, moving down 0.5%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $40.69 on Wednesday, moving down 0.5%. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $280.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $280.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%. Sika (OTC: SKFOF) shares broke to $190.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.89%.

shares broke to $190.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.89%. Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $112.15. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $112.15. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) shares hit a yearly high of $47.97. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $47.97. The stock traded flat% on the session. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $168.83 with a daily change of up 1.09%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $168.83 with a daily change of up 1.09%. Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) shares set a new yearly high of $53.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $53.59 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session. Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%. Bangkok Dusit Medical (OTC: BDUUF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.82 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.82 on Wednesday morning, moving flat%. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares hit a yearly high of $202.38. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $202.38. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) shares hit a yearly high of $47.25. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $47.25. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $44.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%. Bank Hapoalim (OTC: BKHYY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) stock made a new 52-week high of $195.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $195.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.25% for the day. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares hit a yearly high of $18.53. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $18.53. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) shares set a new yearly high of $95.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $95.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.49.

shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.49. Swedish Match (OTC: SWMAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%. United Utilities Group (OTC: UUGRY) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $26.24 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.76.

shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.76. SMIC (OTC: SIUIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.5%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $2.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.5%. Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) stock set a new 52-week high of $63.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $63.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%. Altice Europe (OTC: ALTCY) shares hit $32.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $32.05 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. CAE (NYSE: CAE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.06 with a daily change of down 0.13%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.06 with a daily change of down 0.13%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares set a new yearly high of $107.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $107.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.69% on the session. Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.47. The stock was up 3.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $39.47. The stock was up 3.59% for the day. The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.00 on Wednesday, moving up 6.2%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $115.00 on Wednesday, moving up 6.2%. Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.0%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.0%. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares set a new yearly high of $108.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $108.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session. Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares were up 0.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.19 for a change of up 0.45%.

shares were up 0.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.19 for a change of up 0.45%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.39. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.39. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session. Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.25.

shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.25. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares set a new yearly high of $139.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $139.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session. Carter's (NYSE: CRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.14 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.4%. Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) shares broke to $93.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.39%.

shares broke to $93.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.39%. Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.85 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $25.85 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.45. The stock was up 3.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $36.45. The stock was up 3.59% for the day. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares set a new yearly high of $51.47 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $51.47 this morning. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (OTC: FOVSY) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.82 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $62.82 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.68.

shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.68. AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF) shares set a new yearly high of $128.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $128.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) shares were up 2.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.49 for a change of up 2.22%.

shares were up 2.22% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.49 for a change of up 2.22%. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $136.44 on Wednesday, moving up 0.57%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $136.44 on Wednesday, moving up 0.57%. Outfront Media (NYSE: OUT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.53. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $30.53. The stock was up 0.1% for the day. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares hit a yearly high of $87.66. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $87.66. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session. Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) shares were up 6.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.56.

shares were up 6.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.56. Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.63 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $109.63 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.06% for the day. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares broke to $27.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.76%.

shares broke to $27.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.76%. Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE: NAD) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.22%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $14.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.22%. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $33.97. Shares traded up 0.74%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $33.97. Shares traded up 0.74%. Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) shares hit $23.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.

shares hit $23.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%. BE Semiconductor Indus (OTC: BESIY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.11 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.11 with a daily change of flat%. Top Glove Corp (OTC: TGLVY) shares broke to $5.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $5.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Granite REIT (NYSE: GRP-U) shares broke to $54.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $54.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) shares hit a yearly high of $11.24. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $11.24. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session. AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.91 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.41%. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares were down 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.38.

shares were down 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.38. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.59. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.59. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. Prestige Consumer (NYSE: PBH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.62. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.62. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session. Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.70.

shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.70. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.47 Wednesday. The stock was up 13.19% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $30.47 Wednesday. The stock was up 13.19% for the day. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.46 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.64%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $28.46 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.64%. Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ: HLG) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.70.

shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $69.70. Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: MINI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.75. The stock traded up 4.05% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.75. The stock traded up 4.05% on the session. Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE: BTT) shares set a new yearly high of $24.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $24.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% on the session. MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $159.00. The stock was up 10.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $159.00. The stock was up 10.46% for the day. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 9.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 9.37%. Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.62 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.62 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.28%. Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE: BRMK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%. Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) shares hit $14.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%.

shares hit $14.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.1%. Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) shares set a new yearly high of $23.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $23.24 this morning. The stock was up 0.22% on the session. AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares were up 0.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.48 for a change of up 0.36%.

shares were up 0.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.48 for a change of up 0.36%. St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.92%. RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares set a new yearly high of $22.62 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $22.62 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session. iStar (NYSE: STAR) shares were down 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.07 for a change of down 0.13%.

shares were down 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.07 for a change of down 0.13%. ECN Capital (OTC: ECNCF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.07. Shares traded up 3.48%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $4.07. Shares traded up 3.48%. Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) shares hit $15.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.

shares hit $15.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%. Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE: IIM) shares were up 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75 for a change of up 0.32%.

shares were up 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75 for a change of up 0.32%. America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.22%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.04 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.22%. Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares hit a yearly high of $34.49. The stock traded up 12.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $34.49. The stock traded up 12.54% on the session. Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPI) shares set a new yearly high of $26.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session. IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.78. Shares traded up 1.52%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.78. Shares traded up 1.52%. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.83 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $8.83 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE: NQP) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.54 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.54 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) shares set a new yearly high of $13.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session. USA Technologies (OTC: USAT) shares hit $8.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 92.66%.

shares hit $8.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 92.66%. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares hit $12.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.

shares hit $12.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%. CytoDyn (OTC: CYDY) shares were up 5.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.26.

shares were up 5.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.26. Ceres Power Holdings (OTC: CPWHF) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.51 on Wednesday, moving up 1.47%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $5.51 on Wednesday, moving up 1.47%. K92 Mining (OTC: KNTNF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.87%. Metropolitan Bank Holding (NYSE: MCB) shares hit $49.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.24%.

shares hit $49.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.24%. Exantas Capital (NYSE: XAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.26 with a daily change of up 0.83%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $12.26 with a daily change of up 0.83%. Western Asset High Yield (NYSE: HYI) shares hit a yearly high of $15.80. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.80. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session. Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) shares were up 1.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.40.

shares were up 1.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.40. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.09. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.09. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session. Nuveen California (NYSE: NCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.82 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.82 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MQT) shares broke to $13.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.

shares broke to $13.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%. MFS Municipal IT (NYSE: MFM) shares were up 0.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.25.

shares were up 0.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.25. Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares hit $8.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $8.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE: DUC) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.34.

shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.34. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) shares were up 0.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.06.

shares were up 0.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.06. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.72 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $8.72 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. Lifevantage (NASDAQ: LFVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.43 on Wednesday, moving up 13.06%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $16.43 on Wednesday, moving up 13.06%. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.00. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session. Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT) shares set a new yearly high of $5.65 this morning. The stock was up 3.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $5.65 this morning. The stock was up 3.99% on the session. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares were up 4.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.10 for a change of up 4.92%.

shares were up 4.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.10 for a change of up 4.92%. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUS) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.99. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $12.99. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.49. Shares traded up 2.14%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.49. Shares traded up 2.14%. SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares were up 4.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.82 for a change of up 4.7%.

shares were up 4.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.82 for a change of up 4.7%. Xebec Adsorption (OTC: XEBEF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $2.45 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PNI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%. Irving Resources (OTC: IRVRF) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.98.

shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.98. Acme United (AMEX: ACU) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $24.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) shares were up 0.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.15 for a change of up 0.77%.

shares were up 0.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.15 for a change of up 0.77%. Clough Global Div & Inc (AMEX: GLV) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.79%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $11.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.79%. Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTC: JFBC) shares broke to $19.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $19.85 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Bluestone Resources (OTC: BBSRF) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.19.

shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.19. Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.75.

shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.75. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ: BCOW) shares were up 1.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.05.

shares were up 1.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.05. Victory Bancorp (OTC: VTYB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.75. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.75. Shares traded flat%. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.54 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.78%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.54 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.78%. Kane Biotech (OTC: KNBIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.74% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.15 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.74% for the day. Mobile Lads (OTC: MOBO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 20.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, moving up 20.0%. SponsorsOne (OTC: SPONF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 40.0% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 40.0% for the day. Genufood Energy Enzymes (OTC: GFOO) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0007. The stock was up 16.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0007. The stock was up 16.67% for the day. China Medicine (OTC: CHME) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.10 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.10 Wednesday. The stock was flat% for the day. Spanish Broadcasting (OTC: SBSAA) shares hit $0.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $0.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares hit $26.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%.

shares hit $26.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%. WindGen Energy (OTC: WGEI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.01 with a daily change of up 10.0%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.01 with a daily change of up 10.0%. UOMO Media (OTC: UOMO) shares set a new yearly high of $1.00 this morning. The stock was up 22.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.00 this morning. The stock was up 22.99% on the session. Majic Wheels (OTC: MJWL) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0003 Wednesday. The stock was up 100.0% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.0003 Wednesday. The stock was up 100.0% for the day. In Veritas Medical (OTC: IVME) shares were up 80.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.0017.

