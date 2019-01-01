QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
China Medicine Corp is a distributor of pharmaceutical and medical products in the PRC, including prescription and over-the-counter drugs, chinese herbs, traditional Chinese medicines.

Analyst Ratings

China Medicine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Medicine (CHME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Medicine (OTCEM: CHME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Medicine's (CHME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Medicine.

Q

What is the target price for China Medicine (CHME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Medicine

Q

Current Stock Price for China Medicine (CHME)?

A

The stock price for China Medicine (OTCEM: CHME) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:38:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Medicine (CHME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Medicine.

Q

When is China Medicine (OTCEM:CHME) reporting earnings?

A

China Medicine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Medicine (CHME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Medicine.

Q

What sector and industry does China Medicine (CHME) operate in?

A

China Medicine is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.