QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
32.89 - 33.44
Vol / Avg.
152.7K/173.1K
Div / Yield
0.67/1.97%
52 Wk
30.02 - 36.29
Mkt Cap
78.4B
Payout Ratio
50.34
Open
33.15
P/E
27.46
EPS
0
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Founded in 1902, Air Liquide is one of the leading industrial gas companies in the world, serving over 3.8 million customers in 78 countries. The company generated approximately EUR 20.5 billion of revenue in 2020, serving a wide range of industries, including chemicals, energy, healthcare, food and beverage, and electronics. The healthcare division serves around 1.8 million patients and 15,000 hospitals and clinics annually. Air Liquide employs approximately 65,000 people.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Air Liquide Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Air Liquide (AIQUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Air Liquide (OTCPK: AIQUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Air Liquide's (AIQUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Air Liquide.

Q

What is the target price for Air Liquide (AIQUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Air Liquide

Q

Current Stock Price for Air Liquide (AIQUY)?

A

The stock price for Air Liquide (OTCPK: AIQUY) is $33.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Air Liquide (AIQUY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 1969 to stockholders of record on May 13, 2015.

Q

When is Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY) reporting earnings?

A

Air Liquide does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Air Liquide (AIQUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Air Liquide.

Q

What sector and industry does Air Liquide (AIQUY) operate in?

A

Air Liquide is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.