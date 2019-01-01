QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
5.06/5.49%
52 Wk
76.7 - 137.63
Mkt Cap
6.5B
Payout Ratio
37.69
Open
-
P/E
10.07
EPS
26.95
Shares
70.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS is an automobile manufacturing company domiciled in Turkey. The company principally manufactures, imports, and distributes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and spare parts and accessories under the Ford brand. The company organises itself into four segments, based on product type: passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, and trucks. Geographically, domestic sales are most significant, and constitute more than a third of consolidated revenue, followed by England and Germany.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (FOVSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (OTCPK: FOVSY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ford Otomotiv Sanayi's (FOVSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi.

Q

What is the target price for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (FOVSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi

Q

Current Stock Price for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (FOVSY)?

A

The stock price for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (OTCPK: FOVSY) is $92.29 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:48:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (FOVSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 8, 2012.

Q

When is Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (OTCPK:FOVSY) reporting earnings?

A

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (FOVSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi.

Q

What sector and industry does Ford Otomotiv Sanayi (FOVSY) operate in?

A

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.