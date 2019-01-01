Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS is an automobile manufacturing company domiciled in Turkey. The company principally manufactures, imports, and distributes passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and spare parts and accessories under the Ford brand. The company organises itself into four segments, based on product type: passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, medium commercial vehicles, and trucks. Geographically, domestic sales are most significant, and constitute more than a third of consolidated revenue, followed by England and Germany.