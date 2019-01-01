QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/34.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
7.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
299.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 9:43AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
Genufood Energy Enzymes Corp is a United States-based development stage company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Genufood Energy Enzymes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genufood Energy Enzymes (GFOO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genufood Energy Enzymes (OTCPK: GFOO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genufood Energy Enzymes's (GFOO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Genufood Energy Enzymes.

Q

What is the target price for Genufood Energy Enzymes (GFOO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Genufood Energy Enzymes

Q

Current Stock Price for Genufood Energy Enzymes (GFOO)?

A

The stock price for Genufood Energy Enzymes (OTCPK: GFOO) is $0.0263 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:42:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genufood Energy Enzymes (GFOO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genufood Energy Enzymes.

Q

When is Genufood Energy Enzymes (OTCPK:GFOO) reporting earnings?

A

Genufood Energy Enzymes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genufood Energy Enzymes (GFOO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genufood Energy Enzymes.

Q

What sector and industry does Genufood Energy Enzymes (GFOO) operate in?

A

Genufood Energy Enzymes is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.