Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Summit State Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank operating a traditional community banking business within primary service area of Sonoma County in California, however, it also considers and makes loans to borrowers primarily from Marin, Napa and San Francisco counties. The bank provides a broad array of financial services to small to medium-sized businesses and their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. Its lending activities are primarily focused on commercial real estate, construction, and business loans to targeted clientele. The bank also has loan production offices in Roseville, California, Brentwood, California and Scottsdale, Arizona.

Summit State Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit State Bank (SSBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Summit State Bank's (SSBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Summit State Bank (SSBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) was reported by Hilliard Lyons on May 6, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SSBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit State Bank (SSBI)?

A

The stock price for Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) is $16.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit State Bank (SSBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) reporting earnings?

A

Summit State Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Summit State Bank (SSBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit State Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit State Bank (SSBI) operate in?

A

Summit State Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.