Summit State Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank operating a traditional community banking business within primary service area of Sonoma County in California, however, it also considers and makes loans to borrowers primarily from Marin, Napa and San Francisco counties. The bank provides a broad array of financial services to small to medium-sized businesses and their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. Its lending activities are primarily focused on commercial real estate, construction, and business loans to targeted clientele. The bank also has loan production offices in Roseville, California, Brentwood, California and Scottsdale, Arizona.