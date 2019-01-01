|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Summit State Bank’s space includes: United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH), Village Bank & Trust Finl (NASDAQ:VBFC), Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN), Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB).
The latest price target for Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) was reported by Hilliard Lyons on May 6, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SSBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) is $16.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.
Summit State Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Summit State Bank.
Summit State Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.