SponsorsOne Inc is the next evolution of brand creation and digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital currency. This allows the brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to microinfluencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services.