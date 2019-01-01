|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Enel (OTCPK: ESOCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Enel.
There is no analysis for Enel
The stock price for Enel (OTCPK: ESOCF) is $7.2 last updated Today at 8:50:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Enel.
Enel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Enel.
Enel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.