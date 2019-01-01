Enel is a diversified energy company domiciled in Italy. Operations are concentrated in Italy, Spain, and Latin America. The firm's primary activities are electric generation, electric networks, and gas and electricity marketing. Around 50% of the company's EBITDA is derived from its regulated networks. Taking into account power sold through power purchase agreements in Latin America, around 70% of EBITDA is quasi-regulated. Enel is a giant in global power generation with 86 gigawatts of capacity, of which 39 GW is renewables, including a large share of hydro.