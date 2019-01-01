QQQ
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 12:52PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Majic Wheels Corp is engaged in waste management business engaged in junk removal, trash hauling, recycling, commercial and residential construction clean-up and demolition business.

Majic Wheels Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Majic Wheels (MJWL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Majic Wheels (OTCPK: MJWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Majic Wheels's (MJWL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Majic Wheels.

Q

What is the target price for Majic Wheels (MJWL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Majic Wheels

Q

Current Stock Price for Majic Wheels (MJWL)?

A

The stock price for Majic Wheels (OTCPK: MJWL) is $0.0291 last updated Today at 4:14:34 PM.

Q

Does Majic Wheels (MJWL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Majic Wheels.

Q

When is Majic Wheels (OTCPK:MJWL) reporting earnings?

A

Majic Wheels does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Majic Wheels (MJWL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Majic Wheels.

Q

What sector and industry does Majic Wheels (MJWL) operate in?

A

Majic Wheels is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.