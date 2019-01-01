QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.68%
52 Wk
17.25 - 24.5
Mkt Cap
94.9M
Payout Ratio
44.44
Open
-
P/E
16.59
EPS
0.34
Shares
4.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Jeffersonville Bancorp is a commercial bank. The bank's services and products include personal checking, business checking, debit cards, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, business loans, personal and business savings, mobile banking, and business services among others.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCQB: JFBC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jeffersonville Bancorp's (JFBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jeffersonville Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC)?

A

The stock price for Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCQB: JFBC) is $22.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:13:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Q

When is Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCQB:JFBC) reporting earnings?

A

Jeffersonville Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) operate in?

A

Jeffersonville Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.