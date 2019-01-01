|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCQB: JFBC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Jeffersonville Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Jeffersonville Bancorp
The stock price for Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCQB: JFBC) is $22.4 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:13:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 2, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 18, 2022.
Jeffersonville Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Jeffersonville Bancorp.
Jeffersonville Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.