CytoDyn Inc is a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company which focuses on the clinical development and potential commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) infection. The lead product candidate is PRO 140, which is a class of HIV therapy called entry inhibitors that block HIV from entering into and infecting certain cells. The company emphasizes on exploring opportunities for clinical applications for PRO 140 involving the CCR5 (C-C chemokine receptor type 5) receptor, other than HIV-related treatments, such as inflammatory conditions, autoimmune diseases, and cancer.