Range
4.52 - 4.65
Vol / Avg.
12.9K/35.3K
Div / Yield
0.09/2.05%
52 Wk
3.57 - 10
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
101.21
Open
4.64
P/E
50.98
EPS
0.09
Shares
244.1M
Outstanding
ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company's operating segment includes Service Finance - Home Improvement Loans; KG - Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services - Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from the Service Finance - Home Improvement Loans.

ECN Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ECN Capital (ECNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ECN Capital (OTCPK: ECNCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ECN Capital's (ECNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ECN Capital.

Q

What is the target price for ECN Capital (ECNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ECN Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for ECN Capital (ECNCF)?

A

The stock price for ECN Capital (OTCPK: ECNCF) is $4.5229 last updated Today at 7:58:14 PM.

Q

Does ECN Capital (ECNCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ECN Capital.

Q

When is ECN Capital (OTCPK:ECNCF) reporting earnings?

A

ECN Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ECN Capital (ECNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ECN Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does ECN Capital (ECNCF) operate in?

A

ECN Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.