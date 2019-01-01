Bank Hapoalim BM is an Israeli bank that operates hundreds of full-service retail branches focusing on households, small businesses, and private banking to high-net-worth individuals. The bank offers a range of banking and payments products, capital market and foreign trade facilities, and a full gamut of financial planning advisory services, including pension and retirement planning. Its private banking division offers wealth management services and has a global presence. Most of its net revenue is derived from net interest income in the corporate and household segments. The bank's strategy emphasizes its competitive positioning in Israel, diversification of revenue sources, operational efficiency, and financial technology.