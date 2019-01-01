Top Glove Corp Bhd manufactures and sells gloves through several product lines to a diverse group of global customers. Some of the different glove options include latex, nitrile, vinyl, and surgical. Top Glove's products are utilized in an array of end markets such as aerospace, food, beauty, medical, and home care. Traditionally, the company has derived over half of its sales from its nitrile and powdered latex product lines, with customers in North America and Europe generating the most demand.