Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Mobile Lads Corp is a development stage company. It is in the business of creation, packaging and selling mobile phone products and applications. The company's product consists of protection plans and warranties, mobile services, phones and accessories and financial services. It intends to provide services such as Mobile-friendly websites, SMS text message marketing, and QR (quick response) codes. Mobile-friendly websites allow mobile site visitors to call, send an email or show business location on google map application with only one click. SMS enables targeted marketing at the last minute. A QR code is a type of 2D barcode which provides easy access to information through a smartphone application that is designed to read that barcode working in conjunction with the phone's camera.

Mobile Lads Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mobile Lads (MOBO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mobile Lads (OTCPK: MOBO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mobile Lads's (MOBO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mobile Lads.

Q

What is the target price for Mobile Lads (MOBO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mobile Lads

Q

Current Stock Price for Mobile Lads (MOBO)?

A

The stock price for Mobile Lads (OTCPK: MOBO) is $0.075 last updated Today at 4:48:37 PM.

Q

Does Mobile Lads (MOBO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mobile Lads.

Q

When is Mobile Lads (OTCPK:MOBO) reporting earnings?

A

Mobile Lads does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mobile Lads (MOBO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mobile Lads.

Q

What sector and industry does Mobile Lads (MOBO) operate in?

A

Mobile Lads is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.