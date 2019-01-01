|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mobile Lads (OTCPK: MOBO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Mobile Lads.
There is no analysis for Mobile Lads
The stock price for Mobile Lads (OTCPK: MOBO) is $0.075 last updated Today at 4:48:37 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mobile Lads.
Mobile Lads does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Mobile Lads.
Mobile Lads is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.