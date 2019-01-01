Mobile Lads Corp is a development stage company. It is in the business of creation, packaging and selling mobile phone products and applications. The company's product consists of protection plans and warranties, mobile services, phones and accessories and financial services. It intends to provide services such as Mobile-friendly websites, SMS text message marketing, and QR (quick response) codes. Mobile-friendly websites allow mobile site visitors to call, send an email or show business location on google map application with only one click. SMS enables targeted marketing at the last minute. A QR code is a type of 2D barcode which provides easy access to information through a smartphone application that is designed to read that barcode working in conjunction with the phone's camera.