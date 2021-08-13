 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2021 10:14am   Comments
During Friday's morning session, 137 companies made new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) made the largest move up, trading up 24.07% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $176.09 on Friday, moving up 0.32%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $637.46 on Friday morning, moving up 0.16%.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 0.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.33 for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.62.
  • Danaher (NYSE:DHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $315.84 Friday. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $51.41 with a daily change of down 0.65%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $323.77. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares were down 1.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.76.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $315.00 with a daily change of up 1.62%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares broke to $105.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.60 Friday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $130.92 with a daily change of up 0.47%.
  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $71.31 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares set a new 52-week high of $182.78 on Friday, moving up 0.55%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares were up 0.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $177.95 for a change of up 0.2%.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares were up 0.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.66 for a change of up 0.27%.
  • Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) shares broke to $21.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.
  • Waste Management (NYSE:WM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $151.10 on Friday morning, moving up 0.68%.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares were up 0.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $277.62.
  • TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) stock set a new 52-week high of $152.89 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.1%.
  • Wipro (NYSE:WIT) shares were up 2.18% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.92.
  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) shares were up 0.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $158.59 for a change of up 0.01%.
  • Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $48.27. Shares traded up 0.44%.
  • BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.10.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.18. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares were up 0.55% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $135.27 for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares set a new yearly high of $232.58 this morning. The stock was up 0.64% on the session.
  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.62. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) shares broke to $351.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $120.78 on Friday morning, moving up 0.54%.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) stock set a new 52-week high of $127.34 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) shares broke to $64.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $280.38.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares broke to $191.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $273.59 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) shares were up 2.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.44 for a change of up 2.39%.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.98. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
  • CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $198.54 on Friday morning, moving down 0.03%.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) shares hit a yearly high of $304.99. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares were up 0.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $403.94.
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $131.60.
  • Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.38. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock made a new 52-week high of $374.46 Friday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
  • Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares set a new 52-week high of $175.45 on Friday, moving up 1.21%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares hit $74.77 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.92. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.73 with a daily change of up 0.8%.
  • Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.10 Friday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $67.91 for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock hit a yearly high price of $198.50. The stock was up 9.19% for the day.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $73.70 with a daily change of up 0.36%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares broke to $37.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.25%.
  • Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.31 with a daily change of up 1.65%.
  • Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) shares hit a yearly high of $30.20. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.
  • Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $255.76 Friday. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.
  • Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares set a new yearly high of $79.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.45% on the session.
  • Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.39. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
  • Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) shares hit a yearly high of $58.00. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $103.72 with a daily change of up 0.93%.
  • VEREIT (NYSE:VER) shares were up 0.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.99 for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares hit a yearly high of $206.81. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
  • Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $277.25. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session.
  • Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.71 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $209.14. Shares traded up 0.58%.
  • Genpact (NYSE:G) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.94 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.
  • Alcoa (NYSE:AA) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.78 Friday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.64. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $139.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.02%.
  • Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares were up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.29.
  • Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.91 Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
  • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.78. The stock was up 20.37% for the day.
  • Crane (NYSE:CR) shares broke to $104.72 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.17%.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $164.86.
  • Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $72.50. Shares traded up 0.12%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.67 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.
  • Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares were down 0.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.02.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares broke to $55.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
  • Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.44 on Friday morning, moving down 0.64%.
  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) stock made a new 52-week high of $197.25 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.12 on Friday, moving down 0.06%.
  • Livent (NYSE:LTHM) shares set a new yearly high of $27.27 this morning. The stock was up 2.36% on the session.
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares broke to $198.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.
  • Insperity (NYSE:NSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $105.56 on Friday morning, moving down 0.1%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) shares set a new 52-week high of $121.11 on Friday, moving up 0.39%.
  • Moelis & (NYSE:MC) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT) shares broke to $30.67 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) shares were up 3.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.50.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.45%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares hit $10.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
  • ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.00 on Friday, moving up 3.12%.
  • Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares hit a yearly high of $16.14. The stock traded up 2.75% on the session.
  • Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) shares set a new yearly high of $22.19 this morning. The stock was up 6.39% on the session.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares were up 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.50.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.52 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.43%.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares broke to $46.22 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.
  • EATON VANCE TAX (NYSE:EVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.38%.
  • Score Media and Gaming (NASDAQ:SCR) shares hit $33.84 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.96%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.85. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) shares were down 1.02% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.50 for a change of down 1.02%.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares hit $13.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
  • Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.59 Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares broke to $32.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.25%.
  • IDT (NYSE:IDT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.63%.
  • Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.06. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
  • Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.15. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) shares set a new yearly high of $5.91 this morning. The stock was up 12.78% on the session.
  • Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE:THQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
  • Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares were down 1.89% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.20 for a change of down 1.89%.
  • Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) shares were up 1.9% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.65.
  • Insteel Indus (NYSE:IIIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.34%.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.30 with a daily change of down 0.28%.
  • Steel Partners Holdings (NYSE:SPLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.66 Friday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.05 with a daily change of up 0.14%.
  • Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares hit a yearly high of $39.92. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares hit a yearly high of $17.79. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares hit $9.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.42%.
  • The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares were down 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.20.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.29.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.18. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.58 on Friday, moving up 0.65%.
  • Power & Digital (NASDAQ:XPDI) shares set a new yearly high of $10.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.83. The stock was up 2.75% for the day.
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.87 Friday. The stock was down 0.27% for the day.
  • Blue Foundry (NASDAQ:BLFY) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.36 Friday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • Legato Merger (NASDAQ:LEGO) shares hit a yearly high of $11.67. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.
  • Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares hit $8.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.
  • Barings Corporate (NYSE:MCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.87 Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) shares broke to $13.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%.
  • Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) shares broke to $25.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.79%.
  • Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) shares broke to $10.88 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 24.07%.
  • Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.56 Friday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Highland Global (NYSE:HGLB) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.90.
  • C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.11 on Friday, moving up 0.02%.
  • Voya Global Advantage (NYSE:IGA) shares hit $10.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Barings Participation (NYSE:MPV) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.09 on Friday, moving up 0.71%.
  • Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX:HNW) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.59.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.15 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

 

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

