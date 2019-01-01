QQQ
Range
15.6 - 15.61
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/20.3K
Div / Yield
0.96/6.13%
52 Wk
13.07 - 16.79
Mkt Cap
316.4M
Payout Ratio
35.42
Open
15.6
P/E
5.77
EPS
0
Shares
20.3M
Outstanding
Barings Corporate Investors is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maintain a portfolio of securities providing a current yield and an opportunity for capital gains. The Trust's principal investments are privately placed, below-investment grade, long-term debt obligations including bank loans and mezzanine debt instruments. The company invests in various sectors such as aerospace and defense; automotive; building materials; consumer products and others.

Barings Corporate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Barings Corporate (MCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barings Corporate (NYSE: MCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barings Corporate's (MCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barings Corporate.

Q

What is the target price for Barings Corporate (MCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barings Corporate

Q

Current Stock Price for Barings Corporate (MCI)?

A

The stock price for Barings Corporate (NYSE: MCI) is $15.614 last updated Today at 3:02:02 PM.

Q

Does Barings Corporate (MCI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 5, 2021.

Q

When is Barings Corporate (NYSE:MCI) reporting earnings?

A

Barings Corporate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barings Corporate (MCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barings Corporate.

Q

What sector and industry does Barings Corporate (MCI) operate in?

A

Barings Corporate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.